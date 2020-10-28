CloudMD to Acquire HumanaCare, an Industry Leader in Employee Health Services, Providing a Transformational Platform that Promotes Short and Long-Term Health and Wellness

Provides employee health services to over 5000 corporate clients, 1 million employees and family members by utilizing a clinical network of over 3500 clinicians

HumanaCare provides employees and family members with industry leading short-term support through nurse triage for everyday life challenges



Integrated with CloudMD’s enterprise services, the solution will offer a comprehensive, holistic approach to healthcare which includes telemedicine, triaging, on-demand mental health support, and educational healthcare resources

CloudMD will have the only employee assistance solution to deliver care plans to employees for short-term, long-term and chronic care

CloudMD will be able to optimize and cross-sell into HumanaCare’s current client network

Immediately accretive with significant annualized revenue run rate, based on signed contracts of approximately $3.3 million and projected EBITDA margin greater than 19% with near term optimization synergies.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding term sheet (“Term Sheet”) to acquire 100% of HumanaCare Inc. (“HumanaCare”), an integrated, Employee Assistance Services (“EAP”) solution which provides compassionate, holistic, physical and mental health support for employees and their family members.

HumanaCare is an industry leading EAP, funded by employers to provide access to mental and physical wellness support services. HumanaCare provides employee health services to over 5000 corporate clients, 1 million employees and their family members utilizing a clinical network of more than 3500 clinicians. Currently, HumanaCare has multi-year agreements to service fortune 500 clients, leading corporations and advisors. The solution uses nurse triage to support mental health and short-term incidental issues including counselling, financial stress, nutrition, legal and eldercare consultation. HumanaCare’s programs include, YourNurse, Chronic Disease Management, Eldercare, Medical Second Opinion and Disability Support Services.