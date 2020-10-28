 

Voice + Visibility Women’s Summit Selects NexTech’s InfernoAR Platform for Second Annual Virtual Event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, is pleased to announce that its InfernoAR platform has been selected by the Voice + Visibility Women’s Summit (VVWS) for its second annual activation event to be held virtually on February 9, 2021.

The event has historically been based in Southwest Florida but will have a national presence this year as it is being held virtually through the InfernoAR platform to ensure the safety and security of all participants. VVWS is designed to convene, inspire and activate diverse female leaders, shining a light on nationally recognized visionaries who share their stories of leadership, wealth creation, innovation and community investment in both women and girls. Tickets may be purchased by visiting vvwomenssummit.com.

At the second annual VVWS event, NexTech’s Inferno AR platform will help deliver a unique experience that continues to keep attendees engaged in this activation event from their home, office or anywhere across the United States. NexTech will be creating a customized platform that offers seamless access to video keynote presentations on the virtual mainstage. Additionally, the InfernoAR technology will help create AR-backed virtual exhibit booths for sponsors where they can have limitless branding, e-commerce integration, signups, welcome videos and more.

“We needed a digital space to build our multicultural network of female leadership, and elevate the voices of our trailblazing speakers, performers and partners. Once we had the NexTech virtual tour, we knew we found our VVWS 2021 home!” said Founder & CEO, Shannon Rohrer-Phillips. “As the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences threatened our growth and momentum, we quickly decided to pivot to find the best technology platform available that we could partner with to deliver our mission. We chose NexTech because of their ability to create an innovative, cutting edge virtual summit experience for our stakeholders and, in addition to the technology, we were beyond impressed with both their team and customer service.”

