 

Alberton Acquisition Corp. Announces Signing of Merger Agreement with SolarMax Technology, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 12:30  |  81   |   |   

New York, New York, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberton Acquisition Corp. (“Alberton”) (NASDAQ: ALAC) announced today that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) by and among Alberton, SolarMax Technology, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“SolarMax”), and Alberton Merger Subsidiary Inc., a Nevada corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Alberton (the “Merger Sub”), pursuant to which, among other things, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub would merge with and into SolarMax (the “Merger”), with SolarMax continuing as the surviving corporation of the Merger, becoming a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Alberton, with SolarMax’ stockholders receiving, in respect of their SolarMax shares, Alberton shares having a value of $300,000,000. The value of a shares of Alberton stock is the price per share equal to the price at which a share of Alberton common stock is redeemed in connection with the Merger.

SolarMax is an integrated solar energy company. It was founded in 2008 to conduct business in the U.S. and subsequently commenced operation in China following tow acquisitions in 2015. Through its subsidiaries, it is primarily engaged selling and installing integrated photovoltaic systems for residential and commercial customers in the United States which is its original business, identifying and procuring solar farm system projects for resale to third party developers and related services in the People’s Republic of China; providing engineering, procuring and construction services, which are referred to in the industry as EPC services, for solar farms in China, financing the sale of its photovoltaic systems and servicing installment sales by its customers in the United States and providing exterior and interior light-emitting diodes, known as LED, lighting sales and retrofitting services for governmental and commercial applications.

Management Commentary

Mrs. Guan Wang, chief executive officer of Alberton, stated “We are very pleased to announce the signing of our merger agreement with SolarMax and our entry into the solar and renewable energy sectors, both extremely attractive and rapidly growing market segments, with great potential for many years to come.”

Mr. David Hsu, chief executive officer of SolarMax, remarked, “We are very excited about the future prospect of the combined entity. We believe that the merger with Alberton can help us to further the development of our business.”

Seite 1 von 6
Alberton Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Alberton Acquisition Corporation Announced Cash Contribution in connection with the Extension