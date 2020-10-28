FirstService Reports Strong Third Quarter Results

Revenues for the third quarter were $741.9 million, a 10% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 15% to $88.7 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.19, representing 29% growth over the prior year quarter. During the third quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $59.1 million, up from $49.7 million in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.75 in the quarter, compared to $0.50 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenues were $2.00 billion, a 15% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $203.8 million, up 19%, and Adjusted EPS was $2.44, versus $2.38 in the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $120.0 million in the current year period, versus an Operating Loss of $205.8 million in the prior year, reflecting the 2019 settlement of the long-term incentive arrangement (“LTIA”) with its Founder and Chairman in the amount of $314.4 million. The GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months year-to-date was $1.52, compared to GAAP loss per share of $6.93 in the prior year period.

“We are pleased to have rebounded this quarter to report strong organic growth buoyed by increased activity levels in restoration,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Our operations continue to demonstrate resilience in the current pandemic environment and we look forward to a solid finish to the year,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates US$2.4 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $374.8 million for the third quarter, matching the top-line in the prior year quarter. Growth was tempered by continued COVID-related closures of client facilities, which negatively impacted our amenity management services revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $41.8 million, versus $39.8 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $35.2 million, versus $33.0 million for the third quarter of last year. Margin expansion during the quarter was driven by an increase in higher margin ancillary revenues, primarily related to strong home resale activity.

FirstService Brands revenues during the third quarter grew to $367.2 million, up 24% relative to the prior year period, of which 15% was organic. Organic growth was principally driven by strong performance at our restoration service lines, which benefited from increased storm-related activity and large loss claims relative to last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $48.7 million, versus $40.8 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $28.5 million, versus $22.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $1.8 million in the third quarter, relative to $3.5 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $4.5 million, relative to $5.4 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year cost reduction is due to lower compensation costs and foreign exchange.

Conference Call

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) stock-based compensation expense; and (vii) settlement of the LTIA. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers.

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of US$) September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) $ 40,966 $ 26,336 $ 76,663 $ (241,199 ) Income tax 12,969 10,872 24,118 20,650 Other income, net (269 ) (229 ) (645 ) (6,353 ) Interest expense, net 5,464 12,719 19,881 21,060 Operating earnings (loss) 59,130 49,698 120,017 (205,842 ) Depreciation and amortization 26,184 24,181 73,179 51,033 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement - - - 314,379 Acquisition-related items 950 1,493 1,752 5,373 Stock-based compensation expense 2,468 1,772 8,880 6,382 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,732 $ 77,144 $ 203,828 $ 171,325



2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; (iv) stock-based compensation expense; (v) a stock-based compensation tax adjustment related to a US GAAP change; and (vi) settlement of the LTIA. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers.

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of US$) September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) $ 40,966 $ 26,336 $ 76,663 $ (241,199 ) Non-controlling interest share of earnings (760 ) (2,057 ) (5,841 ) (6,262 ) Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement - - - 314,379 Acquisition-related items 950 1,493 1,752 5,373 Amortization of intangible assets 13,191 13,029 35,416 22,235 Stock-based compensation expense 2,468 1,772 8,880 6,382 Stock-based compensation tax adjustment for US GAAP change - - - (2,854 ) Income tax on adjustments (4,071 ) (3,848 ) (11,517 ) (8,149 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (303 ) (374 ) (823 ) (542 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 52,441 $ 36,351 $ 104,530 $ 89,363 Three months ended Nine months ended (in US$) September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.75 $ 0.50 $ 1.52 $ (6.84 ) Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.17 0.11 0.13 0.25 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement - - - 8.37 Acquisition-related items 0.02 0.04 0.04 0.12 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.21 0.24 0.60 0.43 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.04 0.03 0.15 0.13 Stock-based compensation tax adjustment for US GAAP change - - - (0.08 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.19 $ 0.92 $ 2.44 $ 2.38







FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Nine months ended September 30 ended September 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 741,932 $ 672,253 $ 1,997,360 $ 1,731,816 Cost of revenues 496,367 451,671 1,343,526 1,181,025 Selling, general and administrative expenses 159,301 145,210 458,886 385,848 Depreciation 12,993 11,152 37,763 28,798 Amortization of intangible assets 13,191 13,029 35,416 22,235 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement - - - 314,379 Acquisition-related items (1) 950 1,493 1,752 5,373 Operating earnings (loss) 59,130 49,698 120,017 (205,842 ) Interest expense, net 5,464 12,719 19,881 21,060 Other income (269 ) (229 ) (645 ) (6,353 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax 53,935 37,208 100,781 (220,549 ) Income tax 12,969 10,872 24,118 20,650 Net earnings (loss) 40,966 26,336 76,663 (241,199 ) Non-controlling interest share of earnings 760 2,057 5,841 6,262 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 7,379 4,419 5,588 9,386 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Company $ 32,827 $ 19,860 $ 65,234 $ (256,847 ) Net earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.51 $ 1.54 $ (6.93 ) Diluted 0.75 0.50 1.52 (6.93 ) Adjusted earnings per share (2) $ 1.19 $ 0.92 $ 2.44 $ 2.38 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 43,476 39,224 42,480 37,087 Diluted 43,942 39,691 42,868 37,542

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)

(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 158,570 $ 121,198 Restricted cash 23,795 13,093 Accounts receivable 415,712 393,730 Prepaid and other current assets 196,015 140,115 Current assets 794,092 668,136 Other non-current assets 12,208 11,824 Fixed assets 130,226 131,545 Operating lease right-of-use assets 137,511 132,893 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,048,188 1,011,071 Total assets $ 2,122,225 $ 1,955,469 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 318,695 $ 241,670 Other current liabilities 98,013 80,369 Operating lease liabilities - current 33,901 30,622 Long-term debt - current 56,501 5,545 Current liabilities 507,110 358,206 Long-term debt - non-current 548,130 761,078 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 114,248 111,247 Other liabilities 83,784 66,150 Deferred income tax 51,904 58,239 Redeemable non-controlling interests 179,161 174,662 Shareholders' equity 637,888 425,887 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,122,225 $ 1,955,469 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 604,631 $ 766,623 Total debt, net of cash 446,061 645,425







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings (loss) $ 40,966 $ 26,336 $ 76,663 $ (241,199 ) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 26,184 24,182 73,179 51,033 Non-cash settlement of long-term incentive arrangement - - - 289,721 Deferred income tax (2,134 ) (22 ) (6,339 ) 1,443 Other 2,486 2,058 8,155 1,000 67,502 52,554 151,658 101,998 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (27,384 ) 3,010 5,509 (16,218 ) Payables and accruals 34,295 (37,878 ) 52,630 (42,800 ) Other (32,494 ) 2,549 (14,837 ) 21,641 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,919 20,235 194,960 64,621 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (64,507 ) (9,585 ) (64,507 ) (555,116 ) Disposition of business, net of cash disposed - - - 13,030 Purchases of fixed assets (8,820 ) (11,821 ) (30,901 ) (34,108 ) Other investing activities (544 ) (724 ) (1,330 ) 135 Net cash used in investing activities (73,871 ) (22,130 ) (96,738 ) (576,059 ) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt, net (41,863 ) 23,586 (163,787 ) 612,465 Proceeds received on common share issuance - - 150,008 - Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (3,723 ) (199 ) (18,790 ) (33,409 ) Financing fees paid - (167 ) - (3,863 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (7,168 ) (5,883 ) (20,259 ) (16,158 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (3,368 ) (1,995 ) (3,418 ) (6,264 ) Other financing activities 5,255 539 6,483 950 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (50,867 ) 15,881 (49,763 ) 553,721 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (101 ) 586 (385 ) 275 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (82,920 ) 14,572 48,074 42,558 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 265,285 107,830 134,291 79,844 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 182,365 $ 122,402 $ 182,365 $ 122,402







Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) FirstService FirstService (unaudited) Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended September 30 2020 Revenues $ 374,756 $ 367,176 $ - $ 741,932 Adjusted EBITDA 41,805 48,678 (1,751 ) 88,732 Operating earnings 35,200 28,451 (4,521 ) 59,130 2019 Revenues $ 375,196 $ 297,057 $ - $ 672,253 Adjusted EBITDA 39,787 40,838 (3,481 ) 77,144 Operating earnings 33,036 22,062 (5,400 ) 49,698 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Nine months ended September 30 2020 Revenues $ 1,052,572 $ 944,788 $ - $ 1,997,360 Adjusted EBITDA 102,940 106,468 (5,580 ) 203,828 Operating earnings 84,604 50,722 (15,309 ) 120,017 2019 Revenues $ 1,064,911 $ 666,905 $ - $ 1,731,816 Adjusted EBITDA 100,783 80,297 (9,755 ) 171,325 Operating earnings 81,397 46,659 (333,898 ) (205,842 )





