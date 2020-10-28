OpGen Announces Award of German Government Grant Funding to its Subsidiary Curetis and Collaborators

Project to look at rapid molecular diagnostics for travel related and enteric diseases in small animals



Veterinary applications to be developed on Unyvero A30 RQ platform

Curetis to collaborate with Carpegen and Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich



GAITHERSBURG, Md. and HOLZGERLINGEN, Germany, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today the award of a German Federal Government grant to its subsidiary, Curetis GmbH, and collaborators Carpegen GmbH (Muenster, Germany) and the Clinic for Small Animal Internal Medicine of the LMU Ludwig-Maximilians- University (Munich, Germany).



The project which was originally initiated via the VetDx network in Berlin and Brandenburg is set to receive funding under the “Zentrales Innovationsprogramm Mittelstand” i.e., a central innovation program for medium sized growth companies in collaboration with academic institutions. The project will focus on travel related and enteric diseases in small animals which is an area of growing concern with increasing incidence rates. Several of these diseases are caused by potential zoonotic pathogens that could also be passed to humans, i.e. by looking at veterinary applications one might also help prevent human diseases in the future.

Currently there is no comparable rapid, automated, cartridge-based sample to answer molecular diagnostic system that would target these diseases, which the collaboration partners believe will be needed to successfully address the unmet clinical need. The primary project objective is to develop such a molecular diagnostics platform for infectious diseases in small animals. The 3-year project starts on December 1st, 2020. Under the grant project which has a volume of over half a million Euros, Curetis expects to receive EUR 152,000 in non-dilutive funding during this time.

Specifically, the project will be targeting travel related and enteric diseases in small animals such as parasitic diseases and viral infectious diseases. Curetis’ contribution will be focusing on the development and integration of sample preparation and assays onto the Unyvero A30 RQ platform, as well as integration of dried reagents into the diagnostic test cartridges that run on the system. Collaboration partner Carpegen will be focusing on the development of dried reagents and on joint sample preparation and assay development efforts together with the team at Curetis, while the academic partner LMU will be responsible for sample acquisition and prototype validation as well as for providing reference strains.