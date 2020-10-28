 

Altius and Apollo Joint Venture Commits Additional US$25 Million Investment Into Tri Global Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 12:45  |  57   |   |   

Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF:OTCQX) (“Altius”) is pleased to report the first investment under the recently announced joint venture between its subsidiary, Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., and certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) (“Apollo”). This US$25 million investment in Tri Global Energy (“TGE”) follows an initial US$30 million investment announced in Q1 2019 and reflects TGE’s continuing success in completing project sales with attached royalties while also expanding its future projects pipeline. The full text of the announcement by Great Bay Renewables, LLC, the operating subsidiary of the Altius-Apollo joint venture, is reproduced below.

Great Bay Renewables Extends Additional Renewable Royalty Financing to Tri Global Energy

October 28, 2020 | Great Bay Renewables News & Media

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (October 28, 2020) – Great Bay Renewables, LLC (“Great Bay”) is pleased to announce that it has closed an additional US$25 million royalty investment in Tri Global Energy’s (“TGE”) portfolio of wind and solar energy development projects located across the United States.

This follow-on investment in TGE is the first investment made by Great Bay following the recently announced joint venture between certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) and Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX:ALS) subsidiary Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. to accelerate the growth of Great Bay’s innovative renewable energy royalty business (see press release).

The additional investment into TGE is an extension of the current US$30 million royalty investment that Great Bay made in TGE in early 2019, bringing the total royalty capital commitment to US$55 million. As TGE develops and sells individual projects, Great Bay receives a gross revenue royalty on each project for the full life of the project. To date, TGE has sold nearly 1 GW of renewable energy projects subject to the Great Bay royalty program and currently has over 2.5 GW in its development pipeline.

Frank Getman, President and CEO of Great Bay, commented, “We are excited to provide this extension of our current royalty investment based on TGE’s continued success in selling projects and expanding its development portfolio. The Great Bay royalty capital is helping TGE expand and diversify into developing solar energy as well as additional wind energy projects in new regions. We value our partnership with TGE and are thrilled to continue the advancement of a clean energy future through our renewable royalty financing.”

