 

Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences in November

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that the company plans to present at the following conferences in November:

  • Next Generation CAR and T Cell Therapies Conference (Virtual) | Nov. 2-5, 2020
    Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 2 at 5:20 p.m. EST
  • Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference | Nov. 9-12, 2020
    Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 9 at 1:15 p.m. EST
  • SITC Annual Meeting (Nov. 9-14, 2020)
    Poster Presentation (Abstract #353): Safety and efficacy of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL; LN-145) in combination with pembrolizumab for advanced, recurrent or metastatic HNSCC
    Authors: A Jimeno, et al.
    Dates/Times: Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, Nov. 13, from 4:40-5:10 p.m. EST
    Location: Virtual Poster Hall
  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference | Nov. 16-18, 2020
    Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8:00 a.m. EST
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference | Nov. 17-19, 2020
    Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 19 at 12:35 p.m. EST

Live and archived webcasts of the investor conference presentations will be available in the Investors section of the Iovance website at http://ir.iovance.com.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to improve patient care by making T cell-based immunotherapies broadly accessible for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and blood cancers. Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy uses a patient’s own immune cells to attack cancer. TIL cells are extracted from a patient’s own tumor tissue, expanded through a proprietary process, and infused back into the patient. Upon infusion, TIL reach tumor tissue, where they attack cancer cells. The company has completed dosing in the pivotal study in patients with metastatic melanoma and is currently conducting a pivotal study in patients with advanced cervical cancer. In addition, the company’s TIL therapy is being investigated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancers including head and neck and non-small cell lung cancer. A clinical study to investigate Iovance T cell therapy for blood cancers called peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) therapy is open to enrollment. For more information, please visit www.iovance.com.

