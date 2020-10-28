Scoping and Terms of Reference for K.Hill Environmental Social Impact Assessment; Response to DEA Comments Completed

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ ESIA ” ) approval by the DEA is a 2-stage process, with the approval of the SToR marking the completion of the first stage. The SToR contains a series of preliminary field and desktop assessments and consultations with the local community leadership in Kanye, government departments, NGOs and other relevant stakeholders. The results from the first stage will form the structure of the main report, which will be developed and compiled during the second stage.

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that following the announcement made on August 26, 2020, Giyani has completed its responses to the submitted Scoping and Terms of Reference (“ ST o R ”) to the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs (“ DEA ” ).

The SToR was submitted to the DEA on August 25, 2020. The DEA provided comments on the initial submission in early October. Giyani, working with Botswana-based Loci Environmental (Pty) Ltd, responded to the comments on October 26, 2020. The approval of the SToR by the DEA is expected to be granted later this quarter. The customary review process entitles the DEA to request additional information if necessary.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

"We would like to thank Loci Environmental and the Botswana DEA for the continued progress in the ESIA despite the logistical challenges imposed on everyone by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, we have been able to complete a substantial amount of work, enabling us to move the project forward with minimal delay.”

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding EV market.

