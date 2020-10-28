 

Capital Bank, N.A. Names Bob Kottler and Casey Berman to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 12:55  |  28   |   |   

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland-based Capital Bank, N.A. is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert M. Kottler and Casey Berman to its Board of Directors. 

“Bob Kottler is an exceptional complement to our Board as he brings a wealth of experience in the retail and small business sectors to the Bank, especially in the technology space,” says Edward Barry, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Bank. “In fact, Bob is a natural fit for us, he has deep experience as an operating executive scaling all aspects of a business. His technology and fintech expertise will prove to be a big asset.”

Bob Kottler is Executive Vice President of Whiteclay, a leading provider of banking software and solutions company, after a 37-year banking career. In this role, he is responsible for regional bank relationships and partnership opportunities.

Prior to Whiteclay, Kottler was Executive Vice President and Director of Retail, Small Business and Mortgage for Iberia Bank. He was responsible for the retail segment, including digital sales and service, direct bank and call centers, retail operations, product management, payments including debit and credit cards, branch support, small business and mortgages.

Previous roles include Executive Vice President for Small Business Banking for Capital One Bank, and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Support Officer at Hibernia Corporation. 

Casey Berman is the Founding Partner and Managing Director of Camber Creek. He founded Camber Creek in 2011 to bring technology to the real estate industry.  Casey leads the due diligence process for potential investments, makes investment decisions and participates in the management of portfolio companies. Prior to Camber Creek, Casey was President of Operations for one of Washington DC’s largest privately held real estate development and management companies. 

“We’re very excited about the addition of Casey Berman as a Board member.  He brings a wealth of experience as a venture capitalist focused on real estate and the fintech space.  His ability to identify emerging technologies and potential partnerships will serve us well as we continue executing on our technology led strategy.”  

About Capital Bank, N.A.
Capital Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bancorp, Inc., and is the seventh largest bank headquartered in Maryland at March 31, 2020.  Capital Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia/ Baltimore metro area.  Specializing in adapting traditional and current digitally based banking products to solve its customers’ most pressing needs and providing personalized services; Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $1.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.”

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com 


Capital Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Capital Bancorp Reports Record Quarter and Year to Date Earnings
02.10.20
Capital Bancorp Named 2020 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler