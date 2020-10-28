Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in The Southern Company Securities Settlement

)

Civil Action No. 1:17-cv-00241-WMR

SYSTEM and ROOFERS LOCAL NO. 149 PENSION )

FUND, Individually and on Behalf of All Others ) CLASS ACTION

Similarly Situated, )

Plaintiffs, ) SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED

vs. ) SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

THE SOUTHERN COMPANY, THOMAS A. )

FANNING, ART P. BEATTIE, EDWARD DAY, VI, )

G. EDISON HOLLAND, JR., JOHN C. HUGGINS and )

THOMAS O. ANDERSON. )

Defendants. )

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED THE SOUTHERN COMPANY (“SOUTHERN COMPANY”) COMMON STOCK BETWEEN APRIL 25, 2012, AND OCTOBER 30, 2013, INCLUSIVE, AND WERE ALLEGEDLY DAMAGED THEREBY (“CLASS” OR “CLASS MEMBERS”)

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on January 14, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., before the Honorable William M. Ray, II at the United States District Court, Northern District of Georgia, Richard B. Russell Federal Building, 75 Ted Turner Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, to determine whether: (1) the proposed settlement (the “Settlement”) of the above-captioned Litigation1 as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement (“Stipulation”)2 for $87,500,000.00 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Litigation with prejudice; (3) to award Plaintiffs’ Counsel attorneys’ fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”), which is discussed below) and, if so, in what amount; and (4) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate.