MSCI Announces 2021 Virtual Investor Day

The virtual presentation is expected to begin at approximately 8:30 am Eastern and conclude at approximately 12:15 pm Eastern.

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on February 24, 2021, with presentations by Chairman and CEO Henry Fernandez, President and COO Baer Pettit, CFO and Chief Strategy Officer Andy Wiechmann and various other members of the executive management team.

A webcast of the presentation and accompanying slides will be accessible the day of the event on MSCI's Investor Relations website, ir.msci.com. A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the event from the same website.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005141/en/