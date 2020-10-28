Retirees Maintain Savings and Investment Plans in Short Term, Cautious About 2021 Economic Outlook

During August and September, Principal surveyed more than 630 retirees and workers across the U.S. to get a pulse of consumer concerns and actions surrounding saving for retirement, their financial behaviors related to market volatility, COVID-19, and the upcoming election .

Today’s retirees are staying the course with their savings and investing decisions—despite the economic uncertainty brought on by the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming U.S. election—according to a recent survey by Principal Financial Group . Findings from the quarterly Principal Retirement Security Survey (3rd Quarter 2020) indicate that while most retirees feel they can live comfortably financially in the near future, that confidence wanes when they think longer term. More than 60% report feeling cautious regarding the economic outlook for next year.

“This survey provides useful insights about the issues that are important to retirees and near-retirees in the current environment,” said Sri Reddy, senior vice president of Retirement and Income Solutions at Principal. “Their perspectives and sentiments are important to understand so we can help identify further actions that could help promote their financial security today and into the future.”

According to the research, the percentage of retirees who report they are happier in retirement decreased from first quarter Principal research conducted before the pandemic (from 51% to 41%). Retirees share that they struggle with imagining their life in retirement and are unsure how they’ll spend their time—citing not being able to travel (61%) or see family (58%) and planning for health care and long-term care costs (44%).

Retirees react to COVID-19 and election season

Nearly 50% of retirees say they are not changing investments and saving strategies due to any election related outcomes. They hold that the election may have a short-term effect on the market; however, the majority understand retirement and investing is long term. In fact, more than 20% of retirees said their accounts would have to decline by over $25,000 before they would consider changing their investment strategy.

When it comes to COVID-19, retirees shared their immediate concerns.

Nearly 60% are concerned about children, teachers, and school administrators staying safe during the school year.

Nearly half say they are worried about long-term financial implications for themselves, their family, their community, and the U.S. economy.

45% are concerned about small businesses in their community staying open.

Nearly 40% worry the U.S. will enter a deep recession for a protracted length of time.

Nearly 40% are concerned COVID-19 will spike in the fall and potentially be contracted by themselves or family members.

Retirees are responding to COVID-19 with financial health and wellness measures in mind.