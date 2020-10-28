Cresco Labs Launches 1.0 g Liquid Live Resin Vape Offering in Illinois and California

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the launch of a 1.0 g Liquid Live Resin (LLR) vape cartridge in its Cresco brand portfolio. Illinois and California are the first markets to carry the Company’s newest LLR offering. Cresco Labs’ LLR is unique and differentiated from other live resin products in market today because the Company uses an extraction process that flash-freezes whole flower at peak freshness, preserving premium flavor, cannabinoids and quality.

Cresco Labs’ Cresco Liquid Live Resin suite of products includes a 1.0 g vape now sold in Illinois and California. (Photo: Business Wire)

“In Illinois and California, we’re focused on providing more consumer choice within our brand portfolio to drive continued wholesale growth and deliver high quality products our customers want most,” said Greg Butler, Chief Commercial Officer at Cresco Labs. “Our Liquid Live Resin line of products from our Cresco brand provides our customers with both the confidence and assurance that they are consuming trusted and reliable cannabis products with nothing added or taken away from a single, pure cannabis strain. We capture the original full-spectrum effect of fresh flower, and we’re excited to deliver a larger form vape offering to meet the rising popularity of this option among our customers in Illinois and California.”

Cresco Labs’ LLR extraction method starts with a single, premium cannabis strain, harvested and extracted at the peak of freshness. The cannabis oil is never separated or reconstituted, which means there are no cuts, fillers, added terpenes or non-cannabis ingredients. To deliver the best cannabis experience possible, Cresco Labs extracts the naturally occurring, full-spectrum benefits of the fresh flower, because the Company believes in preserving the integrity of the original strain. It’s pure cannabis, nothing else.

In Illinois and California, the Cresco brand’s suite of LLR products includes .5 g and 1.0 g vape cartridges. The line also features live resin concentrates, as well as premium flower, popcorn, shake and pre-rolls.

Illinois cannabis sales have increased month-over-month, with nearly $67 million in total cannabis retail sales in September1. California total sales in September were $360 million2. Cresco’s 1.0 g LLR vape offering is the latest product to enter Cresco Labs’ Illinois and California markets this year, following the initial debut of Mindy’s Edibles gummies; High Supply popcorn and shake, disposable vape pens and pre-rolls; and Good News pre-rolled shorties, gummy edibles and disposable vape pens.