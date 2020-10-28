 

RingCentral Drives Rapid Video Meetings Innovation; Adds 70+ New Features to RingCentral Video for Secure and Reliable Business Communications

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has released more than 70 new features to RingCentral Video since it launched in April 2020. The rapid innovation makes business video meetings fast, smart, open, and secure while delivering a great user experience within a browser with no downloads or in the app.

RingCentral Video innovations are focused in two important areas:

  • Enhanced security combined with ease of user experience for meeting hosts and attendees
  • Seamless experience where users can use any device and communicate in any mode using RingCentral Office, the company’s unified platform that combines team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system capabilities.

“When we pivoted to a fully remote environment at the onset of the pandemic, we faced zero interruptions to employee productivity, all due to the stability and reliability of RingCentral Video,” said Neil Lertnamvongwan, Information Technology Director at Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSX: PL), one of the world’s largest leading manufacturers and distributors of industrial wood pellets. “The ability to have a meetings solution that works on any device and enables us to easily switch modes has resulted in us working more efficiently than ever before. RingCentral Video has been a lifesaver for our entire employee base.”

The key innovations for RingCentral Video include:

  • Security Enhancements: RingCentral has added several security enhancements such as admin, host, and moderator controls, password protection, and several others that enable users to securely join and share content during a meeting and prevent bad actors. With these added security enhancements such as host control for screen share, which gives hosts the ability to control who can share their screen and host control for chat and video, which enables hosts to control who can chat within a meeting and who is visible on camera, users can expect tighter and more secure meetings and lower the risk of unwarranted activities.
  • Waiting Rooms: To prevent malicious actors and keep video meetings secure, RingCentral has released Waiting Rooms for RingCentral Video. Waiting Rooms gives hosts full control over their video meetings, enabling them to manage who can enter the meeting and when.
  • Flexible video layouts: Film Strip | Active Speaker: Meeting participants can switch their view of the video gallery to one of two new layouts: Film Strip and Active Speaker. This provides an improved user experience so if users choose, they can focus on who is speaking or presenting without distraction from other users. This is especially relevant for educators who want participants to focus on who is speaking or presenting, while also being aware of the other meeting participants.
  • View all video participants (one page at a time) Pagination: Participants in large meetings can now page through the videos from all participants. This enables participants to capture the reactions of all participants as needed and see who’s in the meeting, if needed.
  • Network Quality indicator: Gives admins and users a window into the quality of internet connectivity, which enables users who have a bad connection to look for alternate networks to improve their meeting experience.

“RingCentral is innovating at a breakneck pace to meet customer demands and offer a meetings solution that is perfect for today’s business communication needs,” said CEO of Aragon Research, Jim Lundy. “The wide variety of features and innovations that RingCentral has added to RingCentral Video make the product a reliable and secure option for meetings experiences.”

