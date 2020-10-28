 

Wiley Education Services Adds Four New University Partners

Wiley Education Services, part of John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE: JWA) (NYSE: JWB), announced the signing of several new university partnerships this year including Calvin University, La Trobe University, Methodist University and University of New Haven, to support more than 45 undergraduate and graduate online programs across a variety of high-demand disciplines from healthcare to counseling and cybersecurity.

“We are continuing to see an increased, proactive commitment to strategic online learning programs from universities, not for emergency support amid COVID-19, but to promote long-term success,” said Todd Zipper, President of Wiley Education Services. “We look forward to serving as a trusted partner to each university, delivering top-quality faculty training and career-focused education in subject areas that are critically needed now and will surely be essential to post-pandemic recovery.”

Calvin University

Calvin University, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has signed with Wiley to deliver 13 graduate and undergraduate degree programs over the course of the partnership in subjects including education, business, public health, exercise science and psychology. The first program, a master’s in education (M.Ed.) with concentrations in both literacy and inclusion specialist, launched in the fall of 2020. Calvin University will take advantage of Wiley’s full suite of offerings including marketing, recruitment, retention and academic services.

“We are reaching out with our unique mission and vision to new learning communities across the globe,” Kevin R. den Dulk, Associate Provost and head of the Global Campus at Calvin University. “We see the partnership with Wiley as a way to complement our strengths in undergraduate education by introducing our distinctive approach to faith and learning to working adults and other learners. The opportunity has been energizing and fruitful, even in this time of great disruption.”

La Trobe University

La Trobe University, in Melbourne, Australia, has partnered with Wiley to initially launch five redeveloped graduate programs in public health, mental health, mental health nursing, health administration and business administration. The first four programs are set to launch on March 1, 2021. La Trobe will maintain responsibility for the academic development and delivery of these programs, with Wiley providing online education design support to the university’s academic staff, as well as some student recruitment and additional faculty support.

