 

Hess Midstream LP Reports Estimated Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) today reported third quarter 2020 net income of $115.8 million compared with net income of $87.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, as recast for the 2019 acquisition of Hess Infrastructure Partners LP (“HIP”) by Hess Midstream Operations LP (formerly known as Hess Midstream Partners LP) (the “Partnership”), Hess Midstream’s controlled subsidiary. After deduction for noncontrolling interests, net income attributable to Hess Midstream was $5.6 million, or $0.31 per Class A share. Hess Midstream generated Adjusted EBITDA of $181.6 million. DCF for the third quarter of 2020 was $156.2 million and free cash flow was $115.2 million.

_______________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and free cash flow are non‑GAAP measures. Definitions and reconciliations of these non‑GAAP measures to GAAP reporting measures appear in the following pages of this release.

 

Commenting on the third quarter 2020 results, John Gatling, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hess Midstream said, “We achieved another strong quarter driven by higher Hess production and increased gas capture by Hess Midstream. We are on track to deliver over 30% Adjusted EBITDA growth this year compared to 2019 and expect another year of Adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021 supported by our contracts. The strength and visibility of our business model is clear even in this period of macro uncertainty.”

Hess Midstream’s results contained in this release include the historical results of HIP for all periods prior to the closing of the Partnership’s acquisition of HIP, incentive distribution rights simplification and conversion from a master limited partnership into an “Up-C” structure on December 16, 2019 (collectively, the “Transaction”), which was accounted for as a business combination of entities under common control. We refer to certain results as “attributable to Hess Midstream LP,” which exclude (i) the noncontrolling interests in the Partnership retained by affiliates of Hess Corporation (“Hess”) and Global Infrastructure Partners, (ii) the noncontrolling interests in the historical operating subsidiaries of the Partnership, and (iii) historical activity of HIP prior to its acquisition by the Partnership, which is included in “net parent investment.”

Ongoing Response to COVID-19

The safety of our workforce and the communities where we operate continues to be our top priority. A cross-functional response team remains in place to coordinate our COVID-19 response from a health and safety perspective and to ensure that the detailed prevention protocols in place at all Hess Midstream assets are based on the most current recommendations by government and public health agencies.

Financial Results

Revenues and other income in the third quarter of 2020 were $264.8 million compared with $214.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Third quarter 2020 revenues included $29.3 million of pass-through rail transportation, electricity, produced water trucking and disposal costs and $7.8 million of shortfall fee payments related to minimum volume commitments (“MVC”) compared with $34.8 million and $3.0 million, respectively, in the prior-year quarter. Revenues were up primarily attributable to higher throughput volumes, MVC levels and tariff rates. Total costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $127.6 million up from $115.6 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily attributable to higher Little Missouri 4 (“LM4”) processing fees, maintenance expenditures on expanded infrastructure and depreciation expense for additional assets placed in service.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $115.8 million and net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $149.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $181.6 million. Relative to distributions, DCF for the third quarter of 2020 of $156.2 million resulted in an approximately 1.2x distribution coverage ratio. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2020 was $115.2 million.

Operational Highlights

Throughput volumes were up in all segments in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the third quarter of 2019 driven by higher Hess production and increased gas capture by Hess Midstream. In the gathering segment, throughput volumes increased 17% for gas gathering, 16% for crude oil gathering and 73% for water gathering. In the gas processing segment, throughput volumes increased 14%, and in the crude oil terminaling segment, throughput volumes increased 8%. Third parties comprised approximately 9% of crude oil gathering and 7% of gas gathering volumes for the third quarter of 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $66.4 million, including $62.6 million of expansion capital expenditures and $3.8 million of maintenance capital expenditures. Capital expenditures in the prior-year quarter were $122.3 million, including $110.9 million of expansion capital expenditures, $10.0 million of equity investments associated with the LM4 gas processing plant, and $1.4 million of maintenance capital expenditures. Expansion capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2020 were primarily attributable to field construction activities for the planned expansion of the Tioga Gas Plant.

Quarterly Cash Distributions

On October 26, 2020, our general partner’s board of directors declared a cash distribution of $0.4417 per Class A share for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.2% over the distribution for the prior quarter, which equals a 5% increase on an annualized basis. The distribution is expected to be paid on November 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2020.

2020 Guidance

Following strong year-to-date results, Hess Midstream updates its full year 2020 guidance as follows:

 

 

Year Ending

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Financials (in millions)

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

465 - 475

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

725 - 735

 

Distributable cash flow

 

$

625 - 635

 

Expansion capital

 

$

250

 

Maintenance capital

 

$

10

 

Free cash flow

 

$

465 - 475

 

 

 

Year Ending

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

(Unaudited)

Throughput volumes (in thousands)

 

 

Gas gathering - Mcf of natural gas per day

 

315 - 320

Crude oil gathering - barrels of oil per day

 

135 - 140

Gas processing - Mcf of natural gas per day

 

300 - 305

Crude terminals - barrels of oil per day

 

140 - 145

Water gathering - barrels of liquids per day

 

65 - 70

Investor Webcast

Hess Midstream will review third quarter financial and operating results and other matters on a webcast today at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live audio webcast is accessible on the Investor page of our website www.hessmidstream.com. Conference call numbers for participation are 866-395-9624, or 213-660-0871 for international callers. The passcode number is 6679756. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same location following the event.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP is a fee‑based, growth-oriented midstream company that operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third‑party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non‑GAAP Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), management utilizes certain additional non‑GAAP measures to facilitate comparisons of past performance and future periods. “Adjusted EBITDA” presented in this release is defined as reported net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and our proportional share of depreciation of our equity affiliates, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance, such as transaction costs, other income and other non‑cash, non‑recurring items, if applicable. “Distributable Cash Flow” or “DCF” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net interest, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs, cash paid for federal and state income taxes and maintenance capital expenditures. DCF does not reflect changes in working capital balances. “Free cash flow” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, excluding acquisition capital expenditures. We believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing these measures as they may assist in assessing our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, financing methods, and assessing the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our shareholders. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP net income or cash flow from operating activities and should not be considered in isolation. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and free cash flow to reported net income (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP), are provided below.

 

 

Third Quarter

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions, except ratio and per-share/limited partner unit data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and

Distributable Cash Flow to net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

115.8

 

 

$

87.4

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

39.5

 

 

 

36.0

 

Proportional share of equity affiliates' depreciation

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

0.5

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

23.2

 

 

 

12.4

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

1.8

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

181.6

 

 

 

136.3

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest, net

 

 

21.6

 

 

 

 

 

Maintenance capital expenditures

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

 

 

Distributable cash flow

 

$

156.2

 

 

 

 

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

and net parent investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

109.7

 

Cash interest paid, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

Maintenance capital expenditures, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

Distributable cash flow, as previously reported(2)

 

 

 

 

 

$

25.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA,

Distributable Cash Flow and free cash flow

to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

149.6

 

 

$

83.4

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

 

8.9

 

 

 

37.0

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

 

(1.6

)

 

 

(1.3

)

Proportional share of equity affiliates' depreciation

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

0.5

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

23.2

 

 

 

12.4

 

Capitalized interest

 

 

-

 

 

 

4.1

 

Earnings from equity investments

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

0.5

 

Distribution from equity investments

 

 

(3.0

)

 

 

-

 

Other

 

 

(0.4

)

 

 

(0.3

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

181.6

 

 

$

136.3

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest, net

 

 

21.6

 

 

 

 

 

Maintenance capital expenditures

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

 

 

Distributable cash flow

 

$

156.2

 

 

 

 

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

and net parent investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

109.7

 

Cash interest paid, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

Maintenance capital expenditures, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

Distributable cash flow, as previously reported(2)

 

 

 

 

 

$

25.7

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

181.6

 

 

$

136.3

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

66.4

 

 

 

122.3

 

Free cash flow

 

$

115.2

 

 

$

14.0

 

Distributed cash flow(2)

 

 

125.6

 

 

 

23.8

 

Distribution coverage ratio

 

 

1.2

x

 

 

1.1

x

Distribution per Class A share/limited partner unit

 

$

0.4417

 

 

$

0.4112

 

(1)

Prior period information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisition of Hess Infrastructure Partners LP.

(2)

Distributable cash flow prior to the Transaction is calculated net of any amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest. Subsequent to the Transaction, Hess Midstream will generally make cash distributions to holders of Class A Shares and to holders of noncontrolling interest pro rata. Therefore, distributable and distributed cash flow subsequent to the Transaction includes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest.

 

Guidance

 

 

Year Ending

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(in millions)

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow

and free cash flow to net income:

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

465 - 475

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense*

 

 

155

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

95

 

Income tax expense

 

 

10

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

725 - 735

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

Interest, net, and maintenance capital expenditures

 

 

100

 

Distributable cash flow

 

625 - 635

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

725 - 735

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

260

 

Free cash flow

 

465 - 475

 

*Includes proportional share of equity affiliates' depreciation

 

 

 

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” “target” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; our industry; our expected revenues; our future profitability; our maintenance or expansion projects; our projected budget and capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance; and future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: the direct and indirect effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic and other public health developments on our business and those of our business partners, suppliers and customers, including Hess; the ability of Hess and other parties to satisfy their obligations to us, including Hess’ ability to meet its drilling and development plans on a timely basis or at all and the operation of joint ventures that we may not control; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to pay current and expected levels of distributions; reductions in the volumes of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) and produced water we gather, process, terminal or store; fluctuations in the prices and demand for crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, including as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic; changes in global economic conditions and the effects of a global economic downturn on our business and the business of our suppliers, customers, business partners and lenders; our ability to comply with government regulations or make capital expenditures required to maintain compliance, including our ability to obtain or maintain permits necessary for capital projects in a timely manner, if at all, or the revocation or modification of existing permits; our ability to successfully identify, evaluate and timely execute our capital projects, investment opportunities and growth strategies, whether through organic growth or acquisitions; costs or liabilities associated with federal, state and local laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislation and regulatory initiatives relating to environmental protection and safety, such as spills, releases, pipeline integrity and measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions; our ability to comply with the terms of our credit facility, indebtedness and other financing arrangements, which, if accelerated, we may not be able to repay; reduced demand for our midstream services, including the impact of weather or the availability of the competing third-party midstream gathering, processing and transportation operations; potential disruption or interruption of our business due to catastrophic events, such as accidents, severe weather events, labor disputes, information technology failures, constraints or disruptions and cyber-attacks; any limitations on our ability to access debt or capital markets on terms that we deem acceptable, including as a result of weakness in the oil and gas industry or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from litigation; and other factors described in Item 1A—Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

HESS MIDSTREAM LP

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

 

Third

 

 

Third

 

 

Second

 

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019(1)

 

 

2020

 

Statement of operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate services

 

$

264.7

 

 

$

214.9

 

 

$

269.8

 

Other income

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Total revenues

 

 

264.8

 

 

 

214.9

 

 

 

269.8

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating and maintenance expenses

(exclusive of depreciation shown separately below)

 

 

83.9

 

 

 

71.9

 

 

 

95.0

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

39.5

 

 

 

36.0

 

 

 

38.9

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

4.2

 

 

 

7.7

 

 

 

4.1

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

127.6

 

 

 

115.6

 

 

 

138.0

 

Income from operations

 

 

137.2

 

 

 

99.3

 

 

 

131.8

 

Income from equity investments

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

0.9

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

23.2

 

 

 

12.4

 

 

 

23.3

 

Gain from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.1

 

Income before income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

117.6

 

 

 

87.4

 

 

 

109.5

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

1.8

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1.7

 

Net income

 

$

115.8

 

 

$

87.4

 

 

$

107.8

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to net parent investment

 

 

-

 

 

 

(13.0

)

 

 

-

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interest

 

 

110.2

 

 

 

81.3

 

 

 

102.5

 

Net income attributable to Hess Midstream LP

 

 

5.6

 

 

 

19.1

 

 

 

5.3

 

Less: General partner's interest in net income

 

 

-

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

-

 

Limited partners' interest in net income

 

$

5.6

 

 

$

17.8

 

 

$

5.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Hess Midstream LP

per Class A share/limited partner unit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.31

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.29

 

Diluted

 

$

0.31

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.29

 

Net income attributable to Hess Midstream LP

per limited partner unit (basic and diluted):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

 

 

 

Subordinated

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average Class A shares outstanding

subsequent to December 16, 2019:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

18.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18.0

 

Diluted

 

 

18.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18.1

 

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding

prior to December 16, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common

 

 

 

 

 

 

27.3

 

 

 

 

 

Subordinated

 

 

 

 

 

 

27.3

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common

 

 

 

 

 

 

27.5

 

 

 

 

 

Subordinated

 

 

 

 

 

 

27.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Prior period information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisition of Hess Infrastructure Partners LP.

HESS MIDSTREAM LP

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019 (1)

 

Statement of operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate services

 

$

825.1

 

 

$

594.5

 

Other income

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.3

 

Total revenues

 

 

825.4

 

 

 

594.8

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating and maintenance expenses

(exclusive of depreciation shown separately below)

 

 

270.8

 

 

 

184.1

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

116.9

 

 

 

105.0

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

15.9

 

 

 

19.4

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

403.6

 

 

 

308.5

 

Income from operations

 

 

421.8

 

 

 

286.3

 

Income from equity investments

 

 

7.2

 

 

 

0.5

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

71.3

 

 

 

44.2

 

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

-

 

Income before income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

357.8

 

 

 

242.6

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

5.2

 

 

 

-

 

Net income

 

$

352.6

 

 

$

242.6

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to net parent investment

 

 

-

 

 

 

(44.0

)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

335.2

 

 

 

232.6

 

Net income attributable to Hess Midstream LP

 

 

17.4

 

 

 

54.0

 

Less: General partner's interest in net income

 

 

-

 

 

 

3.1

 

Limited partners' interest in net income

 

$

17.4

 

 

$

50.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Hess Midstream LP

per Class A share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic:

 

$

0.97

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted:

 

$

0.95

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Hess Midstream LP

per limited partner unit (basic and diluted):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.93

 

Subordinated

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.93

 

Weighted average Class A shares outstanding

subsequent to December 16, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

18.0

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

18.1

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding

prior to December 16, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common

 

 

 

 

 

 

27.3

 

Subordinated

 

 

 

 

 

 

27.3

 

Diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common

 

 

 

 

 

 

27.5

 

Subordinated

 

 

 

 

 

 

27.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Prior period information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisition of Hess Infrastructure Partners LP.

HESS MIDSTREAM LP

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

 

Third Quarter 2020

 

 

 

Gathering

 

 

Processing
and
Storage

 

 

Terminaling
and Export

 

 

Interest
and Other

 

 

Total

 

Statement of operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate services

 

$

142.9

 

 

$

90.1

 

 

$

31.7

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

264.7

 

Other income

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.1

 

Total revenues

 

 

142.9

 

 

 

90.2

 

 

 

31.7

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

264.8

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating and maintenance expenses (exclusive of

depreciation shown separately below)

 

 

44.1

 

 

 

30.4

 

 

 

9.4

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

83.9

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

24.2

 

 

 

11.2

 

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

39.5

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

2.2

 

 

 

1.5

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

4.2

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

70.5

 

 

 

43.1

 

 

 

13.7

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

127.6

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

72.4

 

 

 

47.1

 

 

 

18.0

 

 

 

(0.3

)

 

 

137.2

 

Income from equity investments

 

 

-

 

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3.6

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

23.2

 

 

 

23.2

 

Income before income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

72.4

 

 

 

50.7

 

 

 

18.0

 

 

 

(23.5

)

 

 

117.6

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1.8

 

 

 

1.8

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

72.4

 

 

 

50.7

 

 

 

18.0

 

 

 

(25.3

)

 

 

115.8

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interest

 

 

67.9

 

 

 

47.5

 

 

 

16.9

 

 

 

(22.1

)

 

 

110.2

 

Net income (loss) attributable to

Hess Midstream LP

 

$

4.5

 

 

$

3.2

 

 

$

1.1

 

 

$

(3.2

)

 

$

5.6

 

 

 

Third Quarter 2019(1)

 

 

 

Gathering

 

 

Processing
and
Storage

 

 

Terminaling
and Export

 

 

Interest
and Other

 

 

Total

 

Statement of operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate

 

$

105.9

 

 

$

74.0

 

 

$

35.0

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

214.9

 

Total revenues

 

 

105.9

 

 

 

74.0

 

 

 

35.0

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

214.9

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating and maintenance expenses (exclusive of

depreciation shown separately below)

 

 

36.1

 

 

 

19.3

 

 

 

16.5

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

71.9

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

20.8

 

 

 

11.2

 

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

36.0

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

7.7

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

59.4

 

 

 

31.7

 

 

 

20.7

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

115.6

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

46.5

 

 

 

42.3

 

 

 

14.3

 

 

 

(3.8

)

 

 

99.3

 

Income from equity investments

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.5

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

12.4

 

 

 

12.4

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

46.5

 

 

 

42.8

 

 

 

14.3

 

 

 

(16.2

)

 

 

87.4

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

net parent investment

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(14.6

)

 

 

(13.0

)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interest

 

 

35.8

 

 

 

34.0

 

 

 

11.5

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

81.3

 

Net income (loss) attributable to

Hess Midstream LP

 

$

9.1

 

 

$

8.8

 

 

$

2.8

 

 

$

(1.6

)

 

$

19.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Prior period information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisition of Hess Infrastructure Partners LP.

HESS MIDSTREAM LP
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

 

Second Quarter 2020

 

 

 

Gathering

 

 

Processing
and
Storage

 

 

Terminaling
and Export

 

 

Interest
and Other

 

 

Total

 

Statement of operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate services

 

$

136.4

 

 

$

86.8

 

 

$

46.6

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

269.8

 

Total revenues

 

 

136.4

 

 

 

86.8

 

 

 

46.6

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

269.8

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating and maintenance expenses (exclusive of

depreciation shown separately below)

 

 

39.5

 

 

 

29.0

 

 

 

26.5

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

95.0

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

23.7

 

 

 

11.2

 

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

38.9

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

4.1

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

64.8

 

 

 

41.9

 

 

 

30.7

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

138.0

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

71.6

 

 

 

44.9

 

 

 

15.9

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

131.8

 

Income from equity investments

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.9

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

23.3

 

 

 

23.3

 

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.1

 

Income before income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

71.7

 

 

 

45.8

 

 

 

15.9

 

 

 

(23.9

)

 

 

109.5

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

1.7

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

71.7

 

 

 

45.8

 

 

 

15.9

 

 

 

(25.6

)

 

 

107.8

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interest

 

 

67.1

 

 

 

43.0

 

 

 

14.9

 

 

 

(22.5

)

 

 

102.5

 

Net income (loss) attributable to

Hess Midstream LP

 

$

4.6

 

 

$

2.8

 

 

$

1.0

 

 

$

(3.1

)

 

$

5.3

 

HESS MIDSTREAM LP

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

 

Third

 

 

Third

 

 

Second

 

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Throughput volumes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas gathering - Mcf of natural gas per day

 

 

316

 

 

 

270

 

 

 

307

 

Crude oil gathering - bopd

 

 

138

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

141

 

Gas processing - Mcf of natural gas per day

 

 

296

 

 

 

259

 

 

 

289

 

Crude terminals - bopd

 

 

141

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

144

 

NGL loading - blpd

 

 

12

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

14

 

Water gathering - blpd

 

 

78

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Throughput volumes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas gathering - Mcf of natural gas per day

 

 

 

 

 

 

320

 

 

 

259

 

Crude oil gathering - bopd

 

 

 

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

113

 

Gas processing - Mcf of natural gas per day

 

 

 

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

244

 

Crude terminals - bopd

 

 

 

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

125

 

NGL loading - blpd

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

15

 

Water gathering - blpd

 

 

 

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

38

 

 

Hess Midstream LP Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Hess Midstream LP Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution
08.10.20
Hess Midstream LP Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call