Popular, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We generated $168.4 million in earnings in the third quarter, reflecting the economic rebound fueled by the unprecedented level of federal stimulus. While the economic scenario remains uncertain, the strong results reflect our diversified sources of revenue and prudent risk management. Deposits continued to grow and loan demand remains low as customers are cautious and conserving cash. Our capital and liquidity levels are robust and we are well positioned to continue to serve our customers as they manage through these uncertain times. The American Bankers Association recently recognized our commitment to the community, selecting us as one of seven banks to receive the 2020 Community Commitment Award for our financial education program.

Popular, Inc. (the “Corporation,” “Popular,” “we,” “us,” “our”) (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $168.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $127.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

I want to thank all our colleagues who, while facing their own personal challenges as a result of the pandemic, continue to go the extra mile to serve our customers.”

Significant Events

Financial Highlights

For the third quarter of 2020, the Corporation recorded net income of $168.4 million, compared to a net income of $127.6 million for the previous quarter. The Corporation continues to monitor and be attentive to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the markets in which we operate and our results of operations, as further explained below.

The Corporation’s total assets increased by $3.1 billion during the quarter to $65.9 billion, primarily due to an increase in deposits of $2.2 billion, of which $2.0 billion were from commercial and retail clients and $0.8 billion were from the public sector in Puerto Rico, driven in part by Federal and Puerto Rico Government assistance programs related to the pandemic. The net interest margin continues to reflect the increase in earning assets concentrated in investments in overnight Fed Funds, U.S. Treasury and U.S. Agency debt securities plus an average balance of $1.4 billion loans issued pursuant to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Payment Protection Program (“PPP”), which are all lower yielding assets. Net interest income for the quarter increased by $10.1 million, although the net interest margin declined by 19 basis points to 3.06% due to the increase in lower earning assets.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

The disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to have an impact on the macroeconomic environment and therefore on the financial results of the Corporation. Although certain measures imposed by the governments of Puerto Rico, the United States and United States Virgin Islands, including lockdowns, business closures, mandatory curfews and limits to public activities, were relaxed during the second and third quarters of 2020 to allow for the gradual reopening of the economy, certain restrictions continue in place which results in many businesses not being able to operate at their full capacity. The Corporation’s results for the third quarter of 2020 reflect the benefit of increased economic activity resulting from such reopening and the related improvement in the macroeconomic environment, as well as the impact of the various government stimulus programs launched in response to the pandemic.

As previously disclosed, beginning in March 2020, the Corporation implemented several financial relief programs in response to the pandemic, including loan payment moratoriums, suspensions of foreclosures and other collection activity, as well as waivers of certain fees and service charges. During the third quarter of 2020, the Corporation reinstated the imposition of the fees the Corporation elected to waive in connection with such financial relief programs and resumed its delinquent loan collection efforts. As of September 30, 2020, the Corporation had granted loan payment moratoriums to 125,736 eligible retail customers with an aggregate book value of $4.5 billion, and to 5,063 eligible commercial clients with an aggregate book value of $4.1 billion as further detailed below. COVID-19-related moratoriums were offered beginning in March of 2020. Certain clients benefitted from loan payment moratoriums offered by the Corporation since mid-January 2020 as a result of seismic activity in the Southern region of the island in January 2020. At September 30, 2020, 124,884 loans with an aggregate book value of $7.9 billion had already completed their payment moratorium period, while 5,915 loans with an aggregate book value of $0.7 billion are still under the moratorium. As of quarter end, 95% of COVID-19 payment deferrals have expired. After excluding government guaranteed loans that are still pending to complete their COVID-19 related modifications, 95% of the remaining loans were in turn current on their payments. The following table presents the moratoriums granted by loan portfolio.

Loan portfolio affected by Covid-related moratoriums Total Moratoriums Granted Active Moratoriums Loan count Book Value

(In thousands) Percentage by

portfolio Loan count Book Value

(In thousands) Percentage by

portfolio Mortgage 23,209 $ 2,812,171 35.5 % 5,240 $ 552,095 7.0 % Auto loans 48,819 860,419 28.3 % - - - % Lease financing 10,803 402,258 34.9 % - - - % Credit cards 19,615 100,711 10.8 % 18 95 - % Other consumer loans 23,290 340,561 19.2 % 595 8,706 0.5 % Commercial 5,063 4,064,352 27.9 % 62 137,470 0.9 % Total 130,799 $ 8,580,472 29.2 % 5,915 $ 698,366 2.4 %

The delinquency status of loans subject to the Corporation’s payment moratorium programs remains unaltered during the payment deferral period and the Corporation continues to accrue interest income during such term.

The extent to which the pandemic further impacts our business, results of operations and financial condition (including our regulatory capital, liquidity ratios and realizability of deferred tax assets), as well as the operations of our clients, customers, service providers and suppliers, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, the speed and strength of economic recovery and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response thereto.

Loan repurchase transaction

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation completed bulk loan repurchases from its Ginnie Mae (“GNMA’’), Fannie Mae (“FNMA’’) and Freddie Mac (‘’FHMLC’’) (combined ‘’GSEs’’) loan servicing portfolios with an aggregate balance of $807.6 million. The transactions were executed to limit future exposures to principal and interest advances as well as sundry losses and to deploy liquidity to increase interest income. At September 30, 2020, loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $106 million, corresponding to the portfolio acquired from FNMA and FHMLC, had been modified under the Corporation’s COVID-19 relief or other loss mitigation programs.

The following table presents a summary of the impact of the transactions.

Transaction highlights (in thousands) FHLMC & FNMA GNMA [1] Total Balance Sheet: Repurchased mortgage loans $ 119,764 $ 687,871 $ 807,635 Loan premium [2] 6,297 - 6,297 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL'') [2] (4,144) - (4,144) Advanced interest receivable 816 20,575 21,391 Income Statement: Adjustments to indemnity reserves $ 5,052 $ - $ 5,052 Mortgage banking activities: Mortgage servicing fees 208 3,145 3,353 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments (936) (7,819) (8,755) Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances - (10,548) (10,548) Total mortgage banking activities (728) (15,222) (15,950) Pre-tax income (loss) $ 4,324 $ (15,222) $ (10,898) [1] The GNMA repurchase transaction resulted in an increase in the mortgage portfolio of $364 million QoQ. A portion of the acquired loans amounting to $324 million were included in the prior period's ending portfolio balance, in accordance with U.S. GAAP, due to the delinquency status of the loans and the Corporation's right but not the obligation to repurchase the assets. [2] The repurchased FNMA loans were previously sold with credit recourse and are considered Purchased Credit Deteriorated (''PCD'') at the time of repurchase. Therefore, the establishment of the related ACL is recorded as a gross up of the acquired loan balance that will be amortized (decrease interest income) over the life of the loan.

Goodwill Impairment Evaluation

The Corporation is in the process of completing its annual goodwill impairment test, using July 31, 2020 as the evaluation date. Management has continued to monitor changes in circumstances related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of the current and projected interest rate environment to determine if these changes would more likely than not result in an impairment of goodwill. The Corporation expects to complete its evaluation prior to the filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. An impairment of goodwill would result in a non-cash expense, net of tax impact. A charge to earnings related to a goodwill impairment would not impact regulatory capital calculations.

Popular Bank New York Branches Optimization Strategy

On October 27, 2020, Popular Bank (“PB”), the United States mainland banking subsidiary of the Corporation, authorized and approved a strategic realignment of its New York Metro branch network that will result in eleven (11) branch closures and related staffing reductions. The branch closures are expected to be completed, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, by January 29, 2021.

This strategic realignment, which will allow PB to reduce its operating expenses, leverage resources to enhance its focus on small and medium size businesses, as well as support changing customer behaviors, was approved after an assessment of PB’s current branch network, including its usage, proximity to its other branches and customer needs. PB will maintain our largest regional retail network in the mainland US with twenty-seven (27) branches in its New York Metro region, located throughout Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan and Queens, as well as in northern New Jersey.

As a result of PB’s closure of the eleven (11) New York Metro region branches, the Corporation expects to record a total pre-tax charge of approximately $24.5 million, of which $23.1 million is expected to be recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020. This aggregate pre-tax charge includes approximately $2.4 million in costs associated with severance and related benefit costs for the 83 impacted employees and charges of approximately $20.0 million associated with the impairment of right-of-use assets related to the abandonment of real property leases. The Corporation anticipates annual operating expense savings of approximately $13 million as a result of this strategic realignment. These estimates could change as the Corporation’s plan evolves and becomes finalized.

Earnings Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters ended Nine months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-19 Net interest income $461,021 $450,881 $476,991 $1,384,997 $1,424,270 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios 19,452 63,104 36,539 271,551 118,555 Provision (reversal) for credit losses - investment securities (314) (655) - (233) - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 441,883 388,432 440,452 1,113,679 1,305,715 Other non-interest income 128,767 112,055 142,712 367,465 417,468 Operating expenses 361,066 348,231 376,475 1,081,905 1,086,910 Income before income tax 209,584 152,256 206,689 399,239 636,273 Income tax expense 41,168 24,628 41,370 68,893 131,923 Net income $168,416 $127,628 $165,319 $330,346 $504,350 Net income applicable to common stock $168,064 $127,275 $164,389 $328,941 $501,558 Net income per common share - basic $2.01 $1.49 $1.71 $3.80 $5.17 Net income per common share - diluted $2.00 $1.49 $1.70 $3.80 $5.16

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis – Non-GAAP financial measure

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $461.0 million compared to $450.9 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $10.1 million. Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2020 was $506.9 million, an increase of $13.9 million when compared to $493.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

The net interest margin decreased by 19 basis points to 3.06% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.25% in the previous quarter. The reduction in the margin reflects an increase in the investments in overnight Fed Funds and in U.S. Treasury and U.S. Agency debt securities plus an average balance of $1.4 billion in SBA PPP loans, compared with an average balance of $913 million for the previous quarter. These assets, although accretive to net interest income, are lower yielding assets and therefore compressed the net interest margin. The redeployment into relatively short tenured assets responds in part to the uncertainty of the tenure of the deposit growth. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin was 3.37 % compared to 3.56 % in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 19 basis points. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:

Higher income from money market, trading and investment securities by $6.0 million, mainly due to higher average balance of U.S. Agency mortgage backed debt securities;

higher interest income from loans by $2.4 million mainly driven by the acceleration of the discount amortization related to the prepayment of a commercial loan, higher income from mortgage and auto loans driven by higher originations and higher average balance of SBA PPP loans by approximately $0.5 billion, partially offset by lower income from personal and credit card loans. During the quarter, the Corporation recognized income of $10.3 million related to loans issued under the SBA PPP program, compared to $6.5 million in the previous quarter. As mentioned above, these loans carry a lower yield (approximately 2.88%, including the amortization of fees received under the program that at September 30, 2020 still had $41.4 million in unamortized balance); and

lower interest expense on deposits by $5.2 million, or 8 basis points, due to lower interest cost, mainly at Popular Bank

The net interest income for the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (“BPPR”) segment amounted to $394.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $387.2 million in the previous quarter. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.13%, a decrease of 26 basis points when compared to 3.39% for the previous quarter. As discussed above, the net interest margin was impacted by higher average balances of SBA PPP loans by approximately $0.4 billion and of the investments in overnight Fed Funds and other short-term investments, which carry a low yield. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.24%, compared to 0.28% for the previous quarter. Total cost of deposits for the quarter was 0.18%, compared to 0.22% reported in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 4 basis points.

Net interest income for Popular Bank (“Popular U.S.” or “PB”) was $76.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $73.7 million during the previous quarter. The increase of $2.8 million in net interest income was primarily due to lower deposit costs by 20 basis points, partially offset by lower income from loans, mainly personal loans. Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.18%, an increase of 11 basis points when compared to 3.07% reported in the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to a decrease in deposit costs. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.98%, compared to 1.18% in the previous quarter. Total cost of deposits for the quarter was 0.81%, compared to 1.01% reported in the second quarter.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income increased by $16.7 million to $128.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $112.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income was primarily driven by:

Higher service charges on deposit accounts by $6.7 million, mainly in the BPPR segment, due to higher transaction volumes and the reinstatement of certain fees and service charges which were waived during the second quarter of 2020 as part of the financial relief programs implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

higher other service fees by $17.8 million, mainly at the BPPR segment, due to higher debit and credit card fees by $13.4 million as a result of increased economic activity after business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the reinstatement of previously waived fees;

an increase in net gain, including impairment, on equity securities of $2.7 million mainly related to a gain on sale of certain equity securities at PB;

a favorable variance in adjustments to indemnity reserves on previously sold loans of $5.3 million mainly due to a recourse reserve release related to the bulk loan repurchase from FNMA and FHLMC; and

higher other operating income by $1.9 million mainly due to higher net earnings from the combined portfolio of investments under the equity method by $2.8 million and $4.1 million in higher revenues recognized by our auto lending subsidiary principally associated to daily car rental activities. The second quarter included a gain of $5.6 million as a result of the sale and partial leaseback of the corporate office building that houses our auto lending subsidiary;

Partially offset by:

lower income from mortgage banking activities by $13.3 million mainly due to higher unfavorable fair value adjustments on mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) by $12.9 million, of which $8.8 million was related to the bulk loan repurchases from the Corporation’s GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC loan servicing portfolio; and $10.5 million in interest advanced losses related to the loans repurchased in bulk from GNMA; partially offset by higher mortgage servicing fees by $3.9 million mainly related to fees in arrears collected and recognized in connection with the bulk repurchase transactions, and higher gains on securitization transactions and whole loan sales by $5.4 million; and

an unfavorable variance in net (loss) gain on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments, of $4.4 million mainly due to a $2.0 million negative adjustment recognized during the third quarter of 2020 on the held-for-sale taxi medallion portfolio at PB compared to a net gain of $2.2 million recognized on the sale of taxi medallions during the second quarter of 2020.

Refer to Table B for further details.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $361.1 million, an increase of $12.8 million from the second quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by:

Higher equipment expenses by $3.2 million mainly due to higher amortization expense;

higher professional fees by $3.9 million mainly due to higher processing and technology services by $5.5 million related to increased customer activity;

higher business promotion expenses by $2.4 million due primarily to higher customer reward program expense in our credit card business by $1.9 million due to higher purchasing activities by our customers;

higher credit and debit card processing fees and higher interchange and other expenses by $1.9 million due to higher volume of transactions; and

higher other operating expenses by $4.3 million mainly due to higher operational losses reserves by $4.7 million and a higher provision for unused loan commitments by $4.3 million, partially offset by lower subsequent write-downs of foreclosed auto units by $3.5 million.

Partially offset by:

Lower personnel cost by $3.2 million due to lower salaries by $2.1 million, lower employee deferred compensation plans expense by $1.2 million; partially offset by higher commission, incentives and other bonuses by $1.8 million due to higher production.

Full-time equivalent employees were 8,514 as of September 30, 2020, compared to 8,525 as of June 30, 2020.

For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.

Income taxes

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $41.2 million, compared to $24.6 million for the previous quarter. The increase in income tax expense was mainly attributed to higher income before tax during the third quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate (“ETR”) for the third quarter of 2020 was of 20%, compared to 16% in the previous quarter.

The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation currently expects its consolidated ETR to be within the 19% to 22% range.

Credit Quality

The Corporation’s credit performance remained stable during the third quarter of 2020, aided by payment deferrals, government stimulus measures instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resumption of collection efforts. Notwithstanding these indicators and the increase in economic activity experienced during the quarter, the effect of the pandemic and the full extent of its economic disruption remains uncertain. Management believes that the improvement over the last few years in the risk profile of the Corporation’s loan portfolios better positions Popular to operate successfully under the ongoing challenging environment. Management will continue to carefully monitor the exposure of the portfolios to the COVID-19 pandemic related risks, changes in the economic outlook of the regions in which we operate and how delinquencies and NCOs evolve during the next several quarters.

The following presents credit quality results for the third quarter of 2020:

At September 30, 2020, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $25.8 million from June 30, 2020. BPPR’s NPLs decreased by $32.9 million, driven by lower mortgage, consumer (mostly auto loans), and commercial NPLs by $27.2 million, $13.8 million, and $11.9 million, respectively, offset in part by an increase of $21.5 million in construction NPLs. PB’s NPLs increased by $7.1 million, driven by a $9.1 million construction relationship. During the first quarter of 2020, NPLs increased by $278 million as a result of the implementation of CECL for purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans. At September 30, 2020, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 2.5% compared to 2.6% in the second quarter of 2020.

Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, increased by $5.9 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows decreased by $13.5 million driven by a mortgage inflow decrease of $41.0 million, while the commercial and construction inflows in aggregate increased by $27.6 million, mostly related to a $21.5 million construction relationship, as mentioned above. The NPL inflows at PB increased by $19.4 million from the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher construction inflows related to a $9.1 million loan from a single borrower in the New York region and commercial inflows of $10.8 million related to an administrative delinquency on a performing loan that matured and reached 90 days during its renewal process. The loan renewal was completed during the quarter and the loan was returned to accrual status before the quarter ended.

NCOs trended significantly lower during the quarter, decreasing by $48.1 million from the second quarter of 2020, aided by the pandemic relief programs, as well as the resumption of collection and repossession activity. BPPR ‘s NCOs decreased by $48.4 million, primarily driven by lower consumer NCOs by $36.0 million, mostly related to auto loans. We continue to be attentive to changes in delinquencies and NCOs, as most deferrals expired during the third quarter of 2020 and given the uncertainty around the outlook of the pandemic. The Corporation’s ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.24%, compared to 0.92% in the second quarter of 2020. Refer to Table M for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios.

At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) reflected an increase of $7.4 million from the second quarter of 2020 to $925.9 million. The ACL incorporates the current economic outlook using Moody’s Analytics’ September scenarios, as well as the effect of the credit risk rating downgrades of certain commercial borrowers during the quarter, the hotel industry representing the largest impacted segment. These increases were in part offset by lower reserves for consumer loans influenced by lower balances, delinquencies and the impact of the macroeconomic scenario. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 3.15% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.16% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 126.1%, compared to 120.8% in the previous quarter.

Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. For the third quarter’s ACL computation, the Corporation combined Moody’s Analytics’ September S1 (optimistic), Baseline, and S3 (pessimistic) scenarios. Probability weights were applied to each such scenario’s outputs as part of the ACL estimation process. When compared to the Moody’s Analytics’ second quarter’s June Baseline scenario, the third quarter’s Baseline scenario assumes a more favorable increase in economic activity from the third quarter of 2020 through the second quarter of 2021, with continued growth thereafter. A significant second wave of COVID-19 infections as well as delays in the additional government stimulus continue to be key risks to the Baseline forecast. Among the three scenarios used in the ACL, the Baseline is assigned the highest probability, followed by the S3 scenario given the uncertainties in the economic outlook and downside risk. For the second quarter’s ACL computation, the Corporation only utilized Moody’s Analytics’ June Baseline scenario, which assumed that a significant pickup in economic activity would occur in the third quarter of 2020 driven by federal assistance programs, followed by a period of tepid growth.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by $43.7 million from the prior quarter, linked to significantly lower NCOs for the quarter. The provision for the BPPR segment decreased by $52.7 million, reflective of lower NCOs, while the provision for the PB segment increased by $9.1 million mainly due to the use of the probability weights in the estimation process. The provision to net charge-offs ratio was 115.4% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 97.2% in the previous quarter.

Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio $734,368 $760,204 $557,792 Non-performing loans held-for-sale 4,070 6,778 - Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 100,592 113,940 117,928 Total non-performing assets $839,030 $880,922 $675,720 Net charge-offs for the quarter $16,859 $64,953 $67,840 Ratios: Loans held-in-portfolio $29,392,510 $29,070,553 $27,007,975 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 2.50% 2.62% 2.07% Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio 3.15 3.16 1.90 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 126.07 120.81 91.86 Refer to Table K for additional information.

Provision for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios (Unaudited) Quarters ended Nine months ended (In thousands) 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-19 Provision for credit losses: BPPR $7,682 $60,423 $34,479 $181,109 $94,908 Popular U.S. 11,770 2,681 2,060 90,442 23,647 Total provision for credit losses $19,452 $63,104 $36,539 $271,551 $118,555

Credit Quality by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarters ended BPPR 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios $7,682 $60,423 $34,479 Net charge-offs 13,769 62,143 59,900 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 693,676 726,603 520,773 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 3.48% 3.53% 2.26% Quarters ended Popular U.S. 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios $11,770 $2,681 $2,060 Net charge-offs 3,090 2,810 7,940 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 40,692 33,601 37,019 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 2.22% 2.13% 0.87%

Financial Condition Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 Cash and money market investments $12,425,126 $10,060,358 $5,670,645 Investment securities 21,478,048 21,058,918 16,773,578 Loans 29,392,510 29,070,553 27,007,975 Total assets 65,910,369 62,845,352 52,480,415 Deposits 56,021,983 53,844,300 44,166,195 Borrowings 1,407,424 1,339,339 1,379,767 Total liabilities 59,998,284 57,065,187 46,571,967 Stockholders’ equity 5,912,085 5,780,165 5,908,448

Total assets increased by $3.1 billion from the second quarter of 2020, driven by:

An increase of $2.4 billion in cash and money market investments, mainly due to an increase in deposits;

an increase of $0.4 billion in debt securities available-for-sale mainly due to purchases of U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by maturities and paydowns of U.S. Treasury securities; and

an increase of $0.3 billion in loans held-in-portfolio mainly due to growth of auto loans at BPPR by $0.1 billion and an increase of $0.4 billion in mortgage loans at BPPR mainly due to loan repurchases from its GSEs loan servicing portfolio.

Total liabilities increased by $3.0 billion from the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to:

An increase of $2.2 billion in deposits, mainly from an increase at BPPR, of which $0.8 billion related to public sector deposits and $2.0 billion related to retail and commercial demand and savings accounts, including an increase of $0.7 billion in GNMA custodial deposit balances related to the repurchases that were transferred out in early October, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 billion in deposits at PB; and

an increase of $0.7 billion in other liabilities due to an increase of $1.0 billion in unsettled purchases of debt securities; partially offset by a reduction in the liability for GNMA loans sold with a repurchase option of $0.4 billion as a result of the previously mentioned GNMA repurchase.

Stockholders’ equity increased by approximately $131.9 million from the second quarter of 2020, principally due to net income for the quarter of $168.4 million, partially offset by declared dividends of $33.7 million on common stock and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred stock.

Common equity tier-1 ratio (“CET1”), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 15.93%, $69.94 and $61.69, respectively, at September 30, 2020, compared to 15.71%, $68.40 and $60.13 at June 30, 2020. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those about Popular’s business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management’s current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings (including as a result of any participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic), new accounting standards on the Corporation’s financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” “may” or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation’s future results and financial condition is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation’s website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended Nine months ended 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-19 Basic EPS $2.01 $1.49 $1.71 $3.80 $5.17 Diluted EPS $2.00 $1.49 $1.70 $3.80 $5.16 Average common shares outstanding 83,809,272 85,135,522 96,357,117 86,567,680 97,073,177 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 83,836,151 85,161,661 96,478,327 86,645,691 97,212,396 Common shares outstanding at end of period 84,219,464 84,184,927 96,714,664 84,219,464 96,714,664 Market value per common share $36.27 $37.17 $54.08 $36.27 $54.08 Market capitalization - (In millions) $3,055 $3,129 $5,230 $3,055 $5,230 Return on average assets 1.06% 0.87% 1.29% 0.76% 1.35% Return on average common equity 12.46% 9.74% 11.44% 8.21% 11.96% Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis) 3.06% 3.25% 4.00% 3.39% 4.10% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP 3.37% 3.56% 4.45% 3.72% 4.51% Common equity per share $69.94 $68.40 $60.57 $69.94 $60.57 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $61.69 $60.13 $53.41 $61.69 $53.41 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 7.97% 8.15% 9.97% 7.97% 9.97% Return on average tangible common equity [1] 14.32% 11.23% 13.00% 9.44% 13.65% Tier 1 capital 16.01% 15.78% 17.46% 16.01% 17.46% Total capital 18.49% 18.29% 20.05% 18.49% 20.05% Tier 1 leverage 7.80% 8.13% 9.87% 7.80% 9.87% Common Equity Tier 1 capital 15.93% 15.71% 17.46% 15.93% 17.46% [1] Refer to Table Q for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Nine months ended Q3 2020 Q3 2020 (In thousands, except per share information) 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 vs. Q2 2020 30-Sep-19 vs. Q3 2019 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-19 Interest income: Loans $431,286 $429,670 $1,616 $453,315 $(22,029) $1,311,402 $1,355,232 Money market investments 2,773 2,015 758 19,119 (16,346) 16,788 70,873 Investment securities 79,142 76,884 2,258 99,542 (20,400) 243,938 274,819 Total interest income 513,201 508,569 4,632 571,976 (58,775) 1,572,128 1,700,924 Interest expense: Deposits 37,554 42,780 (5,226) 78,760 (41,206) 142,435 228,035 Short-term borrowings 416 645 (229) 1,572 (1,156) 2,109 4,828 Long-term debt 14,210 14,263 (53) 14,653 (443) 42,587 43,791 Total interest expense 52,180 57,688 (5,508) 94,985 (42,805) 187,131 276,654 Net interest income 461,021 450,881 10,140 476,991 (15,970) 1,384,997 1,424,270 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios 19,452 63,104 (43,652) 36,539 (17,087) 271,551 118,555 Provision (reversal) for credit losses - investment securities (314) (655) 341 - (314) (233) - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 441,883 388,432 53,451 440,452 1,431 1,113,679 1,305,715 Service charges on deposit accounts 36,849 30,163 6,686 40,969 (4,120) 108,671 119,277 Other service fees 69,879 52,084 17,795 71,309 (1,430) 186,736 209,647 Mortgage banking activities (9,526) 3,777 (13,303) 10,492 (20,018) 671 18,645 Net gain (loss) on sale of debt securities 41 - 41 (20) 61 41 (20) Net gain, including impairment, on equity securities 5,150 2,447 2,703 213 4,937 4,869 2,174 Net profit on trading account debt securities 20 82 (62) 295 (275) 593 977 Net (loss) gain on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale (2,198) 2,222 (4,420) - (2,198) 981 - Adjustments (expense) to indemnity reserves on loans sold 4,183 (1,160) 5,343 (3,411) 7,594 (1,770) (1,664) Other operating income 24,369 22,440 1,929 22,865 1,504 66,673 68,432 Total non-interest income 128,767 112,055 16,712 142,712 (13,945) 367,465 417,468 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 91,891 93,969 (2,078) 90,016 1,875 278,116 260,627 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 17,849 16,076 1,773 22,360 (4,511) 59,183 70,757 Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 10,639 11,392 (753) 10,356 283 31,669 30,523 Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 15,562 17,729 (2,167) 24,950 (9,388) 52,970 70,391 Total personnel costs 135,941 139,166 (3,225) 147,682 (11,741) 421,938 432,298 Net occupancy expenses 25,907 25,487 420 24,595 1,312 76,552 71,431 Equipment expenses 24,088 20,844 3,244 21,596 2,492 66,537 62,624 Other taxes 13,918 13,323 595 14,028 (110) 40,922 38,267 Professional fees Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees 2,862 2,897 (35) 4,131 (1,269) 9,640 12,596 Programming, processing and other technology services 64,876 59,387 5,489 63,092 1,784 187,082 184,303 Legal fees, excluding collections 2,707 2,184 523 2,415 292 7,877 10,350 Other professional fees 26,029 28,079 (2,050) 28,923 (2,894) 85,493 74,026 Total professional fees 96,474 92,547 3,927 98,561 (2,087) 290,092 281,275 Communications 5,694 5,574 120 5,881 (187) 17,222 17,685 Business promotion 14,664 12,281 2,383 18,365 (3,701) 41,142 52,158 FDIC deposit insurance 6,568 5,340 1,228 2,923 3,645 16,988 13,007

Other real estate owned (OREO) (income) expenses (1,615) (344) (1,271) (185) (1,430) 520 3,729 Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other expenses 11,744 9,873 1,871 9,450 2,294 31,899 27,573 Other operating expenses Operational losses 8,837 4,128 4,709 8,832 5 21,339 18,498 All other 17,770 18,216 (446) 22,348 (4,578) 51,409 61,283 Total other operating expenses 26,607 22,344 4,263 31,180 (4,573) 72,748 79,781 Amortization of intangibles 1,076 1,796 (720) 2,399 (1,323) 5,345 7,082 Total operating expenses 361,066 348,231 12,835 376,475 (15,409) 1,081,905 1,086,910 Income before income tax 209,584 152,256 57,328 206,689 2,895 399,239 636,273 Income tax expense 41,168 24,628 16,540 41,370 (202) 68,893 131,923 Net income $168,416 $127,628 $40,788 $165,319 $3,097 $330,346 $504,350 Net income applicable to common stock $168,064 $127,275 $40,789 $164,389 $3,675 $328,941 $501,558 Net income per common share - basic $2.01 $1.49 $0.52 $1.71 $0.30 $3.80 $5.17 Net income per common share - diluted $2.00 $1.49 $0.51 $1.70 $0.30 $3.80 $5.16 Dividends Declared per Common Share $0.40 $0.40 $- $0.30 $0.10 $1.20 $0.90

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Variance Q3 2020 vs. (In thousands) 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 Q2 2020 Assets: Cash and due from banks $565,202 $435,080 $502,060 $130,122 Money market investments 11,859,924 9,625,278 5,168,585 2,234,646 Trading account debt securities, at fair value 33,053 33,560 36,303 (507) Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 21,177,839 20,763,453 16,479,110 414,386 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 93,163 95,429 97,707 (2,266) Less: Allowance for credit losses 12,421 12,735 - (314) Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net 80,742 82,694 97,707 (1,952) Equity securities 173,993 166,476 160,458 7,517 Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 102,760 68,725 56,370 34,035 Loans held-in-portfolio 29,586,348 29,250,076 27,181,241 336,272 Less: Unearned income 193,838 179,523 173,266 14,315 Allowance for credit losses 925,850 918,434 512,365 7,416 Total loans held-in-portfolio, net 28,466,660 28,152,119 26,495,610 314,541 Premises and equipment, net 510,473 513,680 547,063 (3,207) Other real estate 100,592 113,940 117,928 (13,348) Accrued income receivable 204,233 220,126 164,778 (15,893) Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 123,552 141,144 150,652 (17,592) Other assets 1,816,706 1,833,444 1,811,190 (16,738) Goodwill 671,122 671,122 671,122 - Other intangible assets 23,518 24,511 21,479 (993) Total assets $65,910,369 $62,845,352 $52,480,415 $3,065,017 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $13,546,432 $12,520,510 $8,771,970 $1,025,922 Interest bearing 42,475,551 41,323,790 35,394,225 1,151,761 Total deposits 56,021,983 53,844,300 44,166,195 2,177,683 Assets sold under agreements to repurchase 106,028 153,065 213,097 (47,037) Other short-term borrowings 100,000 - - 100,000 Notes payable 1,201,396 1,186,274 1,166,670 15,122 Other liabilities 2,568,877 1,881,548 1,026,005 687,329 Total liabilities 59,998,284 57,065,187 46,571,967 2,933,097 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 22,143 22,143 50,160 - Common stock 1,045 1,044 1,044 1 Surplus 4,521,689 4,520,333 4,317,556 1,356 Retained earnings 2,168,153 2,033,782 2,071,198 134,371 Treasury stock (1,016,361) (1,016,486) (392,630) 125 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 215,416 219,349 (138,880) (3,933) Total stockholders’ equity 5,912,085 5,780,165 5,908,448 131,920 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $65,910,369 $62,845,352 $52,480,415 $3,065,017

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 Q3 2020 vs. Q2 2020 Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2019 ($ amounts in millions) Average balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Assets: Interest earning assets: Money market, trading and investment securities $31,337 $117.5 1.49 % $27,356 $111.5 1.64 % $20,617 $159.5 3.08 % $3,981 $6.0 (0.15) % $10,720 ($42.0) (1.59) % Loans: Commercial 13,669 170.1 4.95 13,350 168.8 5.09 12,167 187.3 6.11 319 1.3 (0.14) 1,502 (17.2) (1.16) Construction 930 13.3 5.67 935 13.2 5.69 809 13.3 6.50 (5) 0.1 (0.02) 121 - (0.83) Mortgage 7,094 95.8 5.40 7,038 92.2 5.24 7,127 95.7 5.37 56 3.6 0.16 (33) 0.1 0.03 Consumer 2,722 76.7 11.21 2,918 82.9 11.43 2,918 86.5 11.77 (196) (6.2) (0.22) (196) (9.8) (0.56) Auto 3,006 68.6 9.08 2,957 66.0 8.98 2,867 68.2 9.44 49 2.6 0.10 139 0.4 (0.36) Lease financing 1,122 17.1 6.08 1,082 16.1 5.97 1,004 15.1 6.03 40 1.0 0.11 118 2.0 0.05 Total loans 28,543 441.6 6.16 28,280 439.2 6.24 26,892 466.1 6.89 263 2.4 (0.08) 1,651 (24.5) (0.73) Total interest earning assets $59,880 $559.1 3.72 % $55,636 $550.7 3.98 % $47,509 $625.6 5.24 % $4,244 $8.4 (0.26) % $12,371 $(66.5) (1.52) % Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio (923) (926) (532) 3 (391) Allowance for credit losses - investment securities (13) (13) - - (13) Other non-interest earning assets 4,176 4,100 3,964 76 212 Total average assets $63,120 $58,797 $50,941 $4,323 $12,179 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing deposits: NOW and money market $21,225 $9.1 0.17 % $19,392 $11.6 0.24 % $15,958 $37.7 0.94 % $1,833 $(2.5) (0.07) % $5,267 $(28.6) (0.77) % Savings 13,103 8.3 0.25 11,856 10.2 0.35 10,241 11.8 0.46 1,247 (1.9) (0.10) 2,862 (3.5) (0.21) Time deposits 7,810 20.2 1.03 8,730 21.0 0.97 7,829 29.3 1.48 (920) (0.8) 0.06 (19) (9.1) (0.45) Total interest-bearing deposits 42,138 37.6 0.35 39,978 42.8 0.43 34,028 78.8 0.92 2,160 (5.2) (0.08) 8,110 (41.2) (0.57) Borrowings 1,358 14.6 4.31 1,336 14.9 4.48 1,440 16.2 4.51 22 (0.3) (0.17) (82) (1.6) (0.20) Total interest-bearing liabilities 43,496 52.2 0.48 41,314 57.7 0.56 35,468 95.0 1.06 2,182 (5.5) (0.08) 8,028 (42.8) (0.58) Net interest spread 3.24 % 3.42 % 4.18 % (0.18) % (0.94) % Non-interest bearing deposits 12,806 11,006 8,794 1,800 4,012 Other liabilities 1,435 1,203 926 232 509 Stockholders' equity 5,383 5,274 5,753 109 (370) Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $63,120 $58,797 $50,941 $4,323 $12,179 Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) $506.9 3.37 % $493.0 3.56 % $530.6 4.45 % $13.9 (0.19) % ($23.7) (1.08) % Taxable equivalent adjustment 45.8 42.1 53.7 3.7 (7.9) Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $461.0 3.06 % $450.9 3.25 % $476.9 4.00 % $10.1 (0.19) % ($15.9) (0.94) %

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE (Unaudited) Nine months ended 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-19 Variance Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ ($ amounts in millions) balance Expense Rate balance Expense Rate balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest earning assets: Money market, trading and investment securities $26,497 $364.7 1.84 % $19,691 $450.4 3.06 % $6,806 ($85.7) (1.22) % Loans not covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC: Commercial 13,122 522.1 5.31 12,137 562.4 6.20 985 (40.3) (0.89) Construction 909 39.6 5.83 807 40.4 6.69 102 (0.8) (0.86) Mortgage 7,054 281.2 5.32 7,125 286.3 5.36 (71) (5.1) (0.04) Consumer 2,916 248.9 11.40 2,865 254.6 11.88 51 (5.7) (0.48) Auto 2,985 202.4 9.06 2,807 203.5 9.69 178 (1.1) (0.63) Lease financing 1,092 49.5 6.04 973 44.2 6.06 119 5.3 (0.02) Total loans 28,078 1,343.7 6.39 26,714 1,391.4 6.96 1,364 (47.7) (0.57) Total interest earning assets $54,575 $1,708.4 4.18 % $46,405 $1,841.8 5.30 % $8,170 ($133.4) (1.12) % Allowance for credit losses - loan portfolio (886) (553) (333) Allowance for credit losses - investment securities (13) - (13) Other non-interest earning assets 4,100 3,944 156 Total average assets $57,776 $49,796 $7,980 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing deposits: NOW and money market $18,956 $45.9 0.32 % $14,994 $110.7 0.99 % $3,962 ($64.8) (0.67) % Savings 11,899 30.2 0.34 10,053 32.2 0.43 1,846 (2.0) (0.09) Time deposits 8,076 66.3 1.10 7,778 85.1 1.46 298 (18.8) (0.36) Total interest-bearing deposits 38,931 142.4 0.49 32,825 228.0 0.93 6,106 (85.6) (0.44) Borrowings 1,340 44.7 4.45 1,452 48.6 4.47 (112) (3.9) (0.02) Total interest-bearing liabilities 40,271 187.1 0.62 34,277 276.6 1.08 5,994 (89.5) (0.46) Net interest spread 3.56 % 4.22 % (0.66) % Non-interest bearing deposits 10,945 8,871 2,074 Other liabilities 1,180 993 187 Stockholders' equity 5,380 5,655 (275) Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $57,776 $49,796 $7,980 Net interest income / margin on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) $1,521.3 3.72 % $1,565.2 4.51 % ($43.9) (0.79) % Taxable equivalent adjustment 136.3 140.9 (4.6) Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $1,385.0 3.39 % $1,424.3 4.10 % ($39.3) (0.71) %

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Activities Quarters ended Variance Nine months ended Variance (In thousands) 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 Q3 2020

vs.Q2 2020 Q3 2020

vs.Q3 2019 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-19 2020 vs.

2019 Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments: Mortgage servicing fees $12,966 $9,058 $11,797 $3,908 $1,169 $32,992 $35,400 $(2,408) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments (20,491) (7,640) (4,842) (12,851) (15,649) (33,360) (25,853) (7,507) Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments (7,525) 1,418 6,955 (8,943) (14,480) (368) 9,547 (9,915) Net gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale 10,916 5,487 5,421 5,429 5,495 20,389 14,695 5,694 Trading account (loss) profit: Unrealized (losses) gains on outstanding derivative positions (4) 1,695 227 (1,699) (231) (4) - (4) Realized losses on closed derivative positions (1,958) (4,823) (2,111) 2,865 153 (8,391) (5,555) (2,836) Total trading account loss (1,962) (3,128) (1,884) 1,166 (78) (8,395) (5,555) (2,840) Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances[1] (10,955) - - (10,955) (10,955) (10,955) - (10,955) Total mortgage banking activities $(9,526) $3,777 $10,492 $(13,303) $(20,018) $671 $18,687 $(18,016) [1] The Corporation, from time to time, repurchases delinquent loans from its GNMA servicing portfolio, in compliance with Guarantor guidelines, and may incur in losses related to previously advanced interest on delinquent loans. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020 the Corporation repurchased $687.9 million of GNMA loans and recorded a loss of $10.5 million for previously advanced interest on delinquent loans. Effective for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation has determined to present these losses as part of its Mortgage Banking Activities, which were previously presented within the indemnity reserves on loans sold component of non-interest income.

Other Service Fees Quarters ended Variance Nine months ended Variance (In thousands) 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 Q3 2020

vs.Q2 2020 Q3 2020

vs.Q3 2019 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-19 2020 vs.

2019 Other service fees: Debit card fees $11,123 $7,082 $11,719 $4,041 $(596) $28,442 $34,923 $(6,481) Insurance fees 13,941 11,301 14,608 2,640 (667) 38,211 44,652 (6,441) Credit card fees 27,077 17,762 25,625 9,315 1,452 68,025 72,705 (4,680) Sale and administration of investment products 5,094 4,910 5,714 184 (620) 16,267 16,705 (438) Trust fees 4,886 5,546 5,193 (660) (307) 15,692 15,431 261 Other fees 7,758 5,483 8,450 2,275 (692) 20,099 25,231 (5,132) Total other service fees $69,879 $52,084 $71,309 $17,795 $(1,430) $186,736 $209,647 $(22,911)

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Table G - Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) Loans - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 Q3 2020

vs.Q2 2020 Q3 2020

vs.Q3 2019 Loans held-in-portfolio: Commercial $13,611,374 $13,735,082 $12,208,449 $(123,708) $1,402,925 Construction 936,274 928,507 754,056 7,767 182,218 Legacy [1] 16,168 17,000 23,192 (832) (7,024) Lease financing 1,153,108 1,098,188 1,022,484 54,920 130,624 Mortgage 7,924,441 7,521,795 7,168,619 402,646 755,822 Auto 3,045,453 2,904,324 2,847,758 141,129 197,695 Consumer 2,705,692 2,865,657 2,983,417 (159,965) (277,725) Total loans held-in-portfolio $29,392,510 $29,070,553 $27,007,975 $321,957 $2,384,535 Loans held-for-sale: Commercial $4,070 $6,778 $- $(2,708) $4,070 Mortgage 98,690 61,947 56,370 36,743 42,320 Total loans held-for-sale $102,760 $68,725 $56,370 $34,035 $46,390 Total loans $29,495,270 $29,139,278 $27,064,345 $355,992 $2,430,925 [1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans, construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. segment.

Deposits - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-19 Q3 2020

vs. Q2 2020 Q3 2020

vs.Q3 2019 Demand deposits [1] $22,929,040 $22,731,726 $19,191,657 $197,314 $3,737,383 Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 24,696,244 22,457,951 16,778,332 2,238,293 7,917,912 Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered) 551,770 522,929 400,049 28,841 151,721 Time deposits (non-brokered) 7,664,361 7,919,265 7,614,393 (254,904) 49,968 Time deposits (brokered CDs) 180,568 212,429 181,764 (31,861) (1,196) Total deposits $56,021,983 $53,844,300 $44,166,195 $2,177,683 $11,855,788 [1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Table H - Loan Delinquency - Puerto Rico Operations (Unaudited) 30-Sep-20 Puerto Rico Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 3,480 $ 129 $ 1,400 $ 5,009 $ 139,169 $ 144,178 $ 1,400 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 19,523 2,014 98,811 120,348 1,950,794 2,071,142 98,811 - Owner occupied 10,187 4,223 97,453 111,863 1,458,412 1,570,275 97,453 - Commercial and industrial 6,809 6,376 45,013 58,198 4,233,554 4,291,752 44,320 693 Construction 4,895 - 21,514 26,409 169,656 196,065 21,514 - Mortgage 336,824 59,386 1,567,504 1,963,714 4,863,266 6,826,980 370,060 1,197,444 Leasing 8,254 2,450 3,217 13,921 1,139,187 1,153,108 3,217 - Consumer: Credit cards 6,125 6,305 14,505 26,935 904,604 931,539 - 14,505 Home equity lines of credit 181 - 58 239 4,075 4,314 - 58 Personal 13,166 7,569 29,343 50,078 1,255,707 1,305,785 29,343 - Auto 39,887 10,377 13,454 63,718 2,981,735 3,045,453 13,454 - Other 190 1,224 14,348 15,762 108,290 124,052 14,104 244 Total $ 449,521 $ 100,053 $ 1,906,620 $ 2,456,194 $ 19,208,449 $ 21,664,643 $ 693,676 $ 1,212,944 30-Jun-20 Puerto Rico Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 1,641 $ 2,524 $ 1,368 $ 5,533 $ 142,630 $ 148,163 $ 1,368 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 24,091 4,120 108,671 136,882 1,940,018 2,076,900 108,671 - Owner occupied 19,439 5,471 101,112 126,022 1,554,153 1,680,175 101,112 - Commercial and industrial 5,422 15,404 43,892 64,718 4,382,221 4,446,939 42,739 1,153 Construction - - - - 176,612 176,612 - - Mortgage 279,498 123,158 1,256,359 1,659,015 4,751,803 6,410,818 397,262 859,097 Leasing 11,386 10,355 4,751 26,492 1,071,696 1,098,188 4,751 - Consumer: Credit cards 9,128 15,424 17,849 42,401 934,981 977,382 - 17,849 Home equity lines of credit 14 262 6 282 4,284 4,566 - 6 Personal 20,485 13,730 34,834 69,049 1,300,646 1,369,695 34,834 - Auto 64,977 29,813 22,111 116,901 2,787,423 2,904,324 22,111 - Other 700 344 14,426 15,470 114,971 130,441 13,755 671 Total $ 436,781 $ 220,605 $ 1,605,379 $ 2,262,765 $ 19,161,438 $ 21,424,203 $ 726,603 $ 878,776

Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans Loans Commercial multi-family $ 1,839 $ (2,395) $ 32 $ (524) $ (3,461) $ (3,985) $ 32 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied (4,568) (2,106) (9,860) (16,534) 10,776 (5,758) (9,860) - Owner occupied (9,252) (1,248) (3,659) (14,159) (95,741) (109,900) (3,659) - Commercial and industrial 1,387 (9,028) 1,121 (6,520) (148,667) (155,187) 1,581 (460) Construction 4,895 - 21,514 26,409 (6,956) 19,453 21,514 - Mortgage 57,326 (63,772) 311,145 304,699 111,463 416,162 (27,202) 338,347 [1] Leasing (3,132) (7,905) (1,534) (12,571) 67,491 54,920 (1,534) - Consumer: Credit cards (3,003) (9,119) (3,344) (15,466) (30,377) (45,843) - (3,344) Home equity lines of credit 167 (262) 52 (43) (209) (252) - 52 Personal (7,319) (6,161) (5,491) (18,971) (44,939) (63,910) (5,491) - Auto (25,090) (19,436) (8,657) (53,183) 194,312 141,129 (8,657) - Other (510) 880 (78) 292 (6,681) (6,389) 349 (427) Total $ 12,740 $ (120,552) $ 301,241 $ 193,429 $ 47,011 $ 240,440 $ (32,927) $ 334,168 [1] It is the Corporation’s policy to report delinquent residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA as accruing loans past due 90 days or more as opposed to non-performing since the principal repayment is insured. These include $161 million in loans rebooked under the GNMA program at September 30, 2020, in which issuers such as BPPR have the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that are 90 days or more past due. During the third quarter the Corporation purchased $688 million in GNMA loans of which $684 are included in the 90 days past due category including $324 million previously accounted under the repurchase option at June 30, 2020.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Table I - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 Popular U.S. Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ - $ - $ 1,755 $ 1,755 $ 1,734,982 $ 1,736,737 $ 1,755 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied - - 396 396 1,938,617 1,939,013 396 - Owner occupied 653 - 342 995 360,131 361,126 342 - Commercial and industrial 552 50 3,901 4,503 1,492,648 1,497,151 3,901 - Construction - - 9,069 9,069 731,140 740,209 9,069 - Mortgage 2,467 6,433 14,484 23,384 1,074,077 1,097,461 14,484 - Legacy 41 16 1,360 1,417 14,751 16,168 1,360 - Consumer: Credit cards - 3 3 6 25 31 - 3 Home equity lines of credit 1,257 351 7,586 9,194 95,715 104,909 7,586 - Personal 1,641 1,597 1,770 5,008 228,754 233,762 1,770 - Other 22 2 29 53 1,247 1,300 29 - Total $ 6,633 $ 8,452 $ 40,695 $ 55,780 $ 7,672,087 $ 7,727,867 $ 40,692 $ 3 June 30, 2020 Popular U.S. Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ - $ 366 $ 2,097 $ 2,463 $ 1,637,996 $ 1,640,459 $ 2,097 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 1,692 5,136 397 7,225 1,945,365 1,952,590 397 - Owner occupied 1,010 - 352 1,362 345,412 346,774 352 - Commercial and industrial 4,441 6,061 4,392 14,894 1,428,188 1,443,082 4,392 - Construction 23,209 9,600 - 32,809 719,086 751,895 - - Mortgage 2,532 4,477 14,144 21,153 1,089,824 1,110,977 14,144 - Legacy 29 83 2,001 2,113 14,887 17,000 2,001 - Consumer: Credit cards - - - - 26 26 - - Home equity lines of credit 1,715 655 8,242 10,612 100,095 110,707 8,242 - Personal 1,638 1,524 1,976 5,138 266,330 271,468 1,976 - Other - - - - 1,372 1,372 - - Total $ 36,266 $ 27,902 $ 33,601 $ 97,769 $ 7,548,581 $ 7,646,350 $ 33,601 $ -

Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ - $ (366) $ (342) $ (708) $ 96,986 $ 96,278 $ (342) $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied (1,692) (5,136) (1) (6,829) (6,748) (13,577) (1) - Owner occupied (357) - (10) (367) 14,719 14,352 (10) - Commercial and industrial (3,889) (6,011) (491) (10,391) 64,460 54,069 (491) - Construction (23,209) (9,600) 9,069 (23,740) 12,054 (11,686) 9,069 - Mortgage (65) 1,956 340 2,231 (15,747) (13,516) 340 - Legacy 12 (67) (641) (696) (136) (832) (641) - Consumer: Credit cards - 3 3 6 (1) 5 - 3 Home equity lines of credit (458) (304) (656) (1,418) (4,380) (5,798) (656) - Personal 3 73 (206) (130) (37,576) (37,706) (206) - Auto - - - - - - - - Other 22 2 29 53 (125) (72) 29 - Total $ (29,633) $ (19,450) $ 7,094 $ (41,989) $ 123,506 $ 81,517 $ 7,091 $ 3