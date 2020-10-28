 

Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

28.10.2020, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) will release fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings after the stock market closes on November 18. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode.

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT
Website: www.investor.keysight.com

Listeners may log on to the call under the “Upcoming Events” section and select "Q4 2020 Keysight Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call” to participate. The webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Source: IR-KEYS

