Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 4, 2020

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, following the close of the U.S. financial markets. Lineage management will also host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results and to provide a business update.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (866) 888-8633 from the U.S. and Canada and (636) 812-6629 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and should request the “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Call”. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors section of Lineage’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Lineage’s website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be available through November 12, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. and Canada and (404) 537-3406 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and entering conference ID number 7780879.