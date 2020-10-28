 

Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 4, 2020

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, following the close of the U.S. financial markets. Lineage management will also host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results and to provide a business update.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (866) 888-8633 from the U.S. and Canada and (636) 812-6629 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and should request the “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Call”. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors section of Lineage’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Lineage’s website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be available through November 12, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. and Canada and (404) 537-3406 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and Canada and entering conference ID number 7780879.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include three allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) product candidates: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapy platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell.

15.10.20
OpRegen Data Update to Be Featured in Presentation by Christopher D. Riemann, MD at 2020 American Academy of Ophthalmology Meeting
13.10.20
Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Cancer Research UK Announce Encouraging Preliminary Phase 1 Study Results With VAC2 for the Treatment of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer