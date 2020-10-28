WWE SuperCard Season 7 Coming Soon for iOS, Android Devices and Facebook Gaming

Today, 2K announced that Season 7 of WWE SuperCard , the newest addition to the action-packed collectible card-battling game, is scheduled to launch in November 2020 as a free, downloadable update on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices* and Facebook Gaming. Featuring greater flexibility in play styles, increased strategic depth, three new card tiers, a huge roster of WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, and new ways to earn cards and battle with players around the world, WWE SuperCard will continue raising the bar for competitive and engaging WWE action in a unique format.

“Season 7 of WWE SuperCard delivers the deepest in-game strategy, most thrilling gameplay and the best and most accessible WWE card-battling experience to date,” said Harley Howe, CEO at Cat Daddy Games. “With new ways to tackle tough challenges, three new gameplay tiers and notable changes based on player and fan feedback, Season 7 is poised to deliver the type of fun and engaging content that keeps our players coming back for more.”

Garnering more than 21 million global downloads since its August 2014 debut, WWE SuperCard holds an average rating of 4.8/5 stars on the App Store and a 4.3/5 rating on Google Play**. Offering more than 2,000 cards in active play, WWE SuperCard encourages players to build teams of WWE Superstars and Legends, train them to full potential, battle in various match types and test their skill in fast-paced tournament action. Players can enhance the free-to-play experience by acquiring new card packs.***

WWE SuperCard’s Season 7includes the following:

● STYLES & TECHNIQUES – Plan strategic deck-building decisions with Styles, a new attribute on all Season 7 cards based on Superstars’ real world in-ring personas. Each Style attribute will gain access to Techniques, giving powerful advantages that can greatly affect a matchup;