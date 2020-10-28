 

WWE SuperCard Season 7 Coming Soon for iOS, Android Devices and Facebook Gaming

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 13:00  |  48   |   |   

Today, 2K announced that Season 7 of WWE SuperCard, the newest addition to the action-packed collectible card-battling game, is scheduled to launch in November 2020 as a free, downloadable update on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices* and Facebook Gaming. Featuring greater flexibility in play styles, increased strategic depth, three new card tiers, a huge roster of WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, and new ways to earn cards and battle with players around the world, WWE SuperCard will continue raising the bar for competitive and engaging WWE action in a unique format.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005247/en/

2K announced that Season 7 of WWE SuperCard, the newest addition to the action-packed collectible card-battling game, is scheduled to launch in November 2020 as a free, downloadable update on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices* and Facebook Gaming. (Photo: Business Wire)

2K announced that Season 7 of WWE SuperCard, the newest addition to the action-packed collectible card-battling game, is scheduled to launch in November 2020 as a free, downloadable update on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices* and Facebook Gaming. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Season 7 of WWE SuperCard delivers the deepest in-game strategy, most thrilling gameplay and the best and most accessible WWE card-battling experience to date,” said Harley Howe, CEO at Cat Daddy Games. “With new ways to tackle tough challenges, three new gameplay tiers and notable changes based on player and fan feedback, Season 7 is poised to deliver the type of fun and engaging content that keeps our players coming back for more.”

Garnering more than 21 million global downloads since its August 2014 debut, WWE SuperCard holds an average rating of 4.8/5 stars on the App Store and a 4.3/5 rating on Google Play**. Offering more than 2,000 cards in active play, WWE SuperCard encourages players to build teams of WWE Superstars and Legends, train them to full potential, battle in various match types and test their skill in fast-paced tournament action. Players can enhance the free-to-play experience by acquiring new card packs.***

WWE SuperCard’s Season 7includes the following:

STYLES & TECHNIQUES – Plan strategic deck-building decisions with Styles, a new attribute on all Season 7 cards based on Superstars’ real world in-ring personas. Each Style attribute will gain access to Techniques, giving powerful advantages that can greatly affect a matchup;

Seite 1 von 5
Take-Two Interactive Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Ideas Daily TV: DAX mit deutlichem Rücksetzer / Marktidee: Take-Two Interactive
14.10.20
Rockstar Games Acquires Ruffian Games
13.10.20
3 Top-Videospielaktien für Oktober
08.10.20
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020
29.09.20
4 Aktien, die ich für immer halten werde

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.20
18
Ausverkauf bei Take Two ?