NextGen Health Data Hub Enables Arizona’s First Ever COVID-19 Alerts for Community-Wide Data Exchange During Pandemic

NextGen HDH is a cloud-based HIE platform that supports the aggregation of patient health data at the point of care, regardless of Electronic Health Record (EHR) or clinical data source. Since migrating to the NextGen HDH platform earlier this year , the Arizona HIE now has more than 780 participants, representing millions of transactions monthly. Alerts are delivered in real-time, which is crucial for ensuring emergency and inpatient staff have the most updated COVID-19 lab results at first patient contact. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services , existing patient information supplied by Health Current proactively laid the foundation for critical data sharing during the pandemic.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that Health Current, Arizona’s Health Information Exchange (HIE), is now leveraging the NextGen Health Data Hub (HDH) to deliver the first ever COVID-19 alert service in the state. Known as HIE 3.0 in Arizona, the NextGen HDH platform enables Health Current to improve crisis preparation and reduce the risk of infection to frontline workers during the pandemic.

“We needed to expand our infrastructure quickly to accommodate the high volume of data being transmitted and NextGen Healthcare’s solution enabled us to scale as we grew,” said Keith Parker, chief information officer for Health Current. “The interface ensures seamless interoperability of the new HIE 3.0 platform with health systems, which allows for dissemination of patient information so medical staff can better manage their PPE supplies, current bed availability and care for COVID-19 patients.”

“We are inspired to hear stories like Health Current, which demonstrate how our HIE solution is helping healthcare providers and operators make life-saving decisions during the pandemic on a daily basis,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Our flexible HDH platform is integral to our mission of delivering an interoperable health IT solution that serves diverse constituents and improves patient care.”

About Health Current

Health Current is the health information exchange that helps partners transform care by bringing together communities and information across Arizona. The HIE provides secure access to patient health information as well as the secure exchange of patient health information between the HIE and its participating organizations and providers. For more information, please visit healthcurrent.org.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journeys to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

