 

NextGen Health Data Hub Enables Arizona’s First Ever COVID-19 Alerts for Community-Wide Data Exchange During Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 13:00  |   |   |   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that Health Current, Arizona’s Health Information Exchange (HIE), is now leveraging the NextGen Health Data Hub (HDH) to deliver the first ever COVID-19 alert service in the state. Known as HIE 3.0 in Arizona, the NextGen HDH platform enables Health Current to improve crisis preparation and reduce the risk of infection to frontline workers during the pandemic.

NextGen HDH is a cloud-based HIE platform that supports the aggregation of patient health data at the point of care, regardless of Electronic Health Record (EHR) or clinical data source. Since migrating to the NextGen HDH platform earlier this year, the Arizona HIE now has more than 780 participants, representing millions of transactions monthly. Alerts are delivered in real-time, which is crucial for ensuring emergency and inpatient staff have the most updated COVID-19 lab results at first patient contact. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, existing patient information supplied by Health Current proactively laid the foundation for critical data sharing during the pandemic.

“We needed to expand our infrastructure quickly to accommodate the high volume of data being transmitted and NextGen Healthcare’s solution enabled us to scale as we grew,” said Keith Parker, chief information officer for Health Current. “The interface ensures seamless interoperability of the new HIE 3.0 platform with health systems, which allows for dissemination of patient information so medical staff can better manage their PPE supplies, current bed availability and care for COVID-19 patients.”

“We are inspired to hear stories like Health Current, which demonstrate how our HIE solution is helping healthcare providers and operators make life-saving decisions during the pandemic on a daily basis,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Our flexible HDH platform is integral to our mission of delivering an interoperable health IT solution that serves diverse constituents and improves patient care.”

Click here to learn more about NextGen Healthcare’s Health Information Exchange platform.

Click here to read a recent case study about how Health Current fully integrates physical and behavioral health data to support the complete continuum of Arizona’s healthcare community.

NextGen Healthcare sponsored this year's Health Current Virtual Summit held on October 13-14. To view the archive of the virtual event, click here.

About Health Current

Health Current is the health information exchange that helps partners transform care by bringing together communities and information across Arizona. The HIE provides secure access to patient health information as well as the secure exchange of patient health information between the HIE and its participating organizations and providers. For more information, please visit healthcurrent.org.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journeys to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: NextGen Healthcare Inc - Anbieter von Lösungen für elektronische Patientenakten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
16.10.20
NextGen Healthcare Recognized as Market Leader in Medical Practice Management and Telemedicine Software
14.10.20
NextGen Healthcare Enables Health Centers in Underserved Communities to Provide Whole Person Care During COVID-19
08.10.20
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
12
NextGen Healthcare Inc - Anbieter von Lösungen für elektronische Patientenakten