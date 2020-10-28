CoreLogic Reports a 26.3% Year-Over-Year Decrease in Mortgage Fraud Risk in Second Quarter of 2020

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its latest Mortgage Fraud Report. The report shows a 26.3% year-over-year decrease in fraud risk at the end of the second quarter of 2020, as measured by the CoreLogic Mortgage Application Fraud Risk Index. This marks the second year of substantial decreases in risk.

Throughout the second quarter of 2020, an estimated one in 164 mortgage applications, or 0.6% of all applications, contained indications of fraud, compared with the reported one in 123 mortgages, or 0.8% in the second quarter of 2019. Continued low mortgage rates and a record volume of refinances pushed the overall fraud risk down. However, risk in the purchase segment increased 6%, with investment properties driving the highest risk in both purchase and refinance populations.