Dine Brands Global, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We continue to execute on our strategy to stabilize our business and restore growth, which resulted in both brands delivering continued improvements during this challenging time for our industry. I want to thank our franchisees and team members who have been working tirelessly this year. They have adapted to the significant challenges of 2020 with remarkable agility, bringing our delicious, affordable food to guests in a low-contact and safe manner,” said Steve Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP restaurants, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Mr. Joyce added, “We believe that both Applebee’s and IHOP are well-positioned to build on the impressive expansion of our off-premise growth, return restaurant sales to pre-pandemic levels and resume our solid history of growth. As state and local governments began to ease restrictions on dining room service, our off-premise business at each brand still drove robust sales. While consumer behavior has shifted due to the pandemic, we are committed to providing our guests with a safe environment to dine and look forward to welcoming them back.”

Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Performance

Domestic Same-Restaurant Sales Preliminary Sales Q3 2020 Q4 QTD through WE 10/25 Applebee's (13.3%) (1.9%) IHOP (30.2%) (24.0%)

Domestic Same-Restaurant Sales (Week Ending) WE 7/5 WE 7/12 WE 7/19 WE 7/26 WE 8/2 WE 8/9 WE 8/16 WE 8/23 WE 8/30 WE 9/6 WE 9/13 WE 9/20 WE 9/27 Applebee's (22.3%) (17.0%) (18.9%) (15.6%) (17.2%) (15.2%) (14.7%) (13.4%) (10.7%) (10.6%) (9.3%) (6.9%) 0.4% IHOP (40.4%) (35.7%) (39.1%) (35.0%) (33.0%) (31.1%) (29.9%) (29.0%) (28.5%) (27.0%) (12.2%) (23.9%) (23.5%) Domestic Same-Restaurant Sales (Week Ending) October Sales Are Preliminary WE 10/4 WE 10/11 WE 10/18 WE 10/25 Applebee's (1.6%) (1.4%) (1.9%) (2.5%) IHOP (24.3%) (26.3%) (23.7%) (21.7%)

Third Quarter of 2020

Applebee’s comparable same-restaurant sales improved 10 out of 13 weeks through the week ended September 27, 2020 from a decline of 22.3% to an increase of 0.4%, representing a net increase of 22.7 percentage points during this period.

IHOP’s comparable same-restaurant sales improved 10 out of 13 weeks through the week ended September 27, 2020 from a decline of 40.4% to a decline of 23.5%, representing an increase of 16.9 percentage points during this period.

Comparable same-restaurant sales for the third quarter of 2020 declined at both Applebee’s and IHOP primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental restrictions on in-restaurant dining operations at the federal, state and local levels, which resulted in a meaningful decline in traffic for the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, 3,191 of our domestic restaurants, or 97%, were open for either dine-in service or off-premise service comprised of take-out and delivery. This compares to 95% as of June 30, 2020.

Off-Premise and Dine-In Sales Growth Comparison

Off-premise sales at both Applebee’s and IHOP increased significantly primarily as a result of COVID-19 and related governmental mandates, which placed restrictions on dine-in service, and a shift in consumer behavior.

Applebee’s off-premise sales accounted for 34.6% of sales mix for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 60.5% of sales mix for the second quarter of 2020.

Applebee’s delivery sales accounted for 11.5% of sales mix and take-out sales accounted for 23.1% of sales mix for the third quarter of 2020.

Applebee’s online sales accounted for 12.2% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to 22.9% of total sales for the second quarter of 2020.

IHOP’s off-premise sales accounted for 32.4% of sales mix for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 53.6% of sales mix for the second quarter of 2020.

IHOP’s delivery sales accounted for 15.7% of sales mix and take-out sales accounted for 18.3% of sales mix for the third quarter of 2020.

IHOP’s online sales accounted for 22.0% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to 34.7% of total sales for the second quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter of 2020 Summary

GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.60 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.36 for the third quarter of 2019. This variance was primarily due to a decline in gross profit as result of a significant decrease in customer traffic due to governmental measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus and related changes in consumer behavior.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.80 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.55 for the third quarter of 2019. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share.)

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 declined 5.3% year-over-year to $36.9 million from $38.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The improvement was mainly due to a reduction in travel expenses.

Net income of $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $23.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $42.7 million. This compares to $63.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation of GAAP net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.)

Cash flows from operating activities for the first nine months of 2020 was $36.7 million. This compares to cash flows from operating activities of $105.6 million for the first nine months of 2019. The decrease mainly was due to a decline in gross profit discussed above and payment deferrals we offered to our franchisees primarily for the months of March 2020 and April 2020.

The Company had adjusted free cash flow of $35.6 million for the first nine months of 2020. This compares to adjusted free cash flow of $100.8 million for the first nine months of 2019.(See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation of the Company’s cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow.)

GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $9.7 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.60, for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to net income available to common stockholders of $23.1 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.36, for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income was primarily due to the decline in gross profit discussed above. This item was partially offset by a decline in general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $13.0 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.80, for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to adjusted net income available to common stockholders of $26.4 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.55, for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in adjusted net income was primarily due to lower gross profit for the reason described above. This item was partially offset by fewer weighted average diluted shares outstanding and lower general and administrative expenses. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.)

Cash Position

Dine Brands has taken precautionary measures to increase the Company’s financial flexibility due to the conditions caused by COVID-19. As previously disclosed on March 19, 2020, the Company drew $220 million from its revolving financing facility, all of which remains drawn as of September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, $2.8 million was pledged against the revolving financing facility for outstanding letters of credit.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $389.6 million of total cash, including restricted cash of $80.3 million. When excluding the $220 million the Company drew from its revolving financing facility, the Company had total cash of $169.6 million as of September 30, 2020, slightly below total cash of $172.5 million as of December 31, 2019. The Company believes that its asset-light business model and cash position will continue to provide strong liquidity during the pandemic.

The Company makes $16.4 million of quarterly interest payments on its Series 2019-1 Class A-2-I, Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes and Series 2019-1 Class A-2-II, Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes (the “Class A-2-I Notes”, together with the “Class A-2-II Notes”, the “Class A-2 Notes”). In addition, the Company anticipates making a principal payment of $3.25 million on its Class A-2 Notes beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020. The quarterly principal payments under the Class A-2 Notes may be voluntarily suspended when the leverage ratio for the Company and its subsidiaries is less than or equal to 5.25x. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s leverage ratio was 6.67x.

The Company voluntarily doubled its interest reserve on its Class A-2 Notes during the second quarter of 2020 to $32.8 million to enhance its securitization structure. This increased restricted cash by $16.4 million.

GAAP Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was a 9.5% tax benefit compared to a 24.6% expense for the third quarter of 2019. The variance is primarily due to the release of unrecognized tax benefits incurred in the third quarter of 2020.

Financial Performance Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

The Company disclosed on March 19, 2020 that it believes its consolidated financial results for 2020 could be materially impacted by the global impact from COVID-19. While significant uncertainty remains, the Company is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 and assumes no obligation to update or supplement this information.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Company expects the trajectory for domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales for both Applebee’s and IHOP to gradually improve.

Domestic development activity by Applebee’s franchisees is expected to result in net closures of approximately 15 restaurants in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Given the impact of the pandemic on individual restaurant-level economics, the Company is evaluating the viability of greatly underperforming domestic IHOP restaurants. Based on the Company’s current assessment, it expects the evaluation could result in the net closure of less than 100 restaurants over the next 6 months.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 are expected to be approximately $45 million, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense and depreciation totaling approximately $7 million. This projection includes approximately $1 million of general and administrative expenses related to the company restaurants.

Applebee’s Reopening Update

As of September 30, 2020, out of 1,614 domestic Applebee’s franchise and company-operated restaurants, 1,595 were open for in-restaurant dining, three were open for only off-premise sales, comprised of take-out and delivery, and 16 were temporarily closed.

IHOP Reopening Update

As of September 30, 2020, out of 1,683 domestic IHOP franchise and area license restaurants, 1,425 were open for in-restaurant dining, 167 were open only for off-premise sales, comprised of take-out and delivery, and 91 were temporarily closed.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With approximately 3,600 restaurants combined in 17 countries and approximately 370 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal” and other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainty regarding the duration and severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its ultimate impact on the Company; the effectiveness of related containment measures; general economic conditions; our level of indebtedness; compliance with the terms of our securitized debt; our ability to refinance our current indebtedness or obtain additional financing; our dependence on information technology; potential cyber incidents; the implementation of restaurant development plans; our dependence on our franchisees; the concentration of our Applebee’s franchised restaurants in a limited number of franchisees; the financial health of our franchisees; our franchisees’ and other licensees’ compliance with our quality standards and trademark usage; general risks associated with the restaurant industry; potential harm to our brands’ reputation; possible future impairment charges; the effects of tax reform; trading volatility and fluctuations in the price of our stock; our ability to achieve the financial guidance we provide to investors; successful implementation of our business strategy; the availability of suitable locations for new restaurants; shortages or interruptions in the supply or delivery of products from third parties or availability of utilities; the management and forecasting of appropriate inventory levels; development and implementation of innovative marketing and use of social media; changing health or dietary preference of consumers; risks associated with doing business in international markets; the results of litigation and other legal proceedings; third-party claims with respect to intellectual property assets; our ability to attract and retain management and other key employees; compliance with federal, state and local governmental regulations; risks associated with our self-insurance; natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or other serious incidents; our success with development initiatives outside of our core business; the adequacy of our internal controls over financial reporting and future changes in accounting standards; and other factors discussed from time to time in the Corporation’s Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in the Corporation’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation does not intend to, nor does it assume any obligation to, update or supplement any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to reflect actual results or future events or circumstances.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financial measure “adjusted net income available to common stockholders”, “adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS)”, “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted free cash flow.” Adjusted EPS is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss available to common stockholders for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any gain or loss related to debt extinguishment, any intangible asset amortization, any non-cash interest expense, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. This is presented on an aggregate basis and a per share (diluted) basis. Adjusted EBITDA is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any interest charges, any income tax provision or benefit, any non-cash stock-based compensation, any depreciation and amortization, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. “Adjusted free cash flow” for a given period is defined as cash provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less capital expenditures. Management may use certain of these non-GAAP financial measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the business and to make certain business decisions. Management uses adjusted free cash flow in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock and we believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Additionally, adjusted EPS is one of the metrics used in determining payouts under the Company’s annual cash incentive plan. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional meaningful information that should be considered when assessing the business and the Company’s performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. Adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Franchise revenues: Royalties, franchise fees and other $ 69,820 $ 88,686 $ 191,915 $ 275,912 Advertising revenues 51,932 67,514 142,750 211,882 Total franchise revenues 121,752 156,200 334,665 487,794 Company restaurant sales 27,353 30,548 75,427 100,034 Rental revenues 26,194 28,970 78,910 89,559 Financing revenues 1,344 1,687 4,237 5,280 Total revenues 176,643 217,405 493,239 682,667 Cost of revenues: Franchise expenses: Advertising expenses 51,932 67,514 142,750 211,882 Bad debt expense (credit) 2,845 (662 ) 8,416 (1,254 ) Other franchise expenses 5,858 7,724 15,999 23,159 Total franchise expenses 60,635 74,577 167,165 233,787 Company restaurant expenses 28,303 30,361 79,774 93,131 Rental expenses: Interest expense from finance leases 1,106 1,351 3,453 4,325 Other rental expenses 19,692 21,251 61,121 63,841 Total rental expenses 20,798 22,602 64,574 68,166 Financing expenses 123 145 393 437 Total cost of revenues 109,859 127,685 311,906 395,521 Gross profit 66,784 89,720 181,333 287,146 General and administrative expenses 36,873 38,922 105,351 121,105 Interest expense, net 16,844 15,238 49,143 45,233 Impairment and closure charges 168 157 124,521 640 Amortization of intangible assets 2,659 2,925 8,240 8,774 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 8,276 Loss on disposition of assets 1,087 746 2,630 1,187 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,153 31,732 (108,552 ) 101,931 Income tax benefit (provision) 865 (7,815 ) 6,119 (24,981 ) Net income (loss) $ 10,018 $ 23,917 $ (102,433 ) $ 76,950 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders: Net income (loss) $ 10,018 $ 23,917 $ (102,433 ) $ 76,950 Less: Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (329 ) (795 ) (420 ) (2,621 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 9,689 $ 23,122 $ (102,853 ) $ 74,329 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 1.38 $ (6.34 ) $ 4.35 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 1.36 $ (6.34 ) $ 4.27 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,221 16,762 16,229 17,095 Diluted 16,283 17,055 16,229 17,432 Dividends declared per common share — $0.69 $0.76 $2.07 Dividends paid per common share $0.00 $0.69 $1.45 $2.01

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 309,278 $ 116,043 Receivables, net of allowance of $12,221 (2020) and $3,138 (2019) 122,148 136,869 Restricted cash 47,511 40,732 Prepaid gift card costs 25,690 36,077 Prepaid income taxes 13,831 13,290 Other current assets 5,942 3,906 Total current assets 524,400 346,917 Other intangible assets, net 552,943 575,103 Operating lease right-of-use assets 355,766 366,931 Goodwill 251,628 343,862 Property and equipment, net 195,105 216,420 Long-term receivables, net of allowance of $9,854 (2020) and $8,155 (2019) 69,898 85,999 Deferred rent receivable 62,458 70,308 Non-current restricted cash 32,800 15,700 Other non-current assets, net 25,918 28,271 Total assets $ 2,070,916 $ 2,049,511 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 13,000 $ — Accounts payable 28,930 40,925 Gift card liability 114,495 159,019 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 75,470 72,815 Current maturities of finance lease and financing obligations 13,116 13,669 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 17,498 23,904 Dividends payable — 11,702 Deferred franchise revenue, short-term 7,862 10,086 Accrued advertising expenses 28,338 8,760 Other accrued expenses 22,402 17,032 Total current liabilities 321,111 357,912 Long-term debt 1,494,538 1,288,248 Operating lease obligations, less current maturities 351,927 359,025 Finance lease obligations, less current maturities 72,349 77,393 Financing obligations, less current maturities 34,488 37,682 Deferred income taxes, net 83,502 98,499 Deferred franchise revenue, long-term 54,101 56,944 Other non-current liabilities 15,264 15,582 Total liabilities 2,427,280 2,291,285 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $1 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares: 40,000,000 authorized; September 30, 2020 - 24,883,124 issued, 16,416,695 outstanding; December 31, 2019 - 24,925,447 issued, 16,521,921 outstanding 249 249 Additional paid-in-capital 255,907 246,192 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (53,992 ) 61,653 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (56 ) (58 ) Treasury stock, at cost; shares: September 30, 2020 - 8,466,429; December 31, 2019 - 8,403,526 (558,472 ) (549,810 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (356,364 ) (241,774 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 2,070,916 $ 2,049,511

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (102,433 ) $ 76,950 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Impairment and closure charges 124,469 640 Depreciation and amortization 32,053 31,515 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 9,193 8,220 Non-cash interest expense 1,990 2,722 Deferred income taxes 24,172 (2,890 ) Deferred revenue (5,067 ) (6,590 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 8,276 Loss on disposition of assets 2,630 1,187 Other 1,173 (4,584 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (27,849 ) 4,233 Current income tax receivables and payables (41,426 ) 7,101 Gift card receivables and payables (1,980 ) (15,868 ) Other current assets (2,034 ) (3,519 ) Accounts payable 6,777 359 Accrued employee compensation and benefits (6,406 ) (6,069 ) Accrued advertising 19,579 (1,366 ) Other current liabilities 1,887 5,282 Cash flows provided by operating activities 36,728 105,599 Cash flows from investing activities: Principal receipts from notes, equipment contracts and other long-term receivables 15,731 16,156 Net additions to property and equipment (9,088 ) (13,360 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 517 400 Additions to long-term receivables (1,475 ) (6,955 ) Other (358 ) (258 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 5,327 (4,017 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 1,300,000 Repayment of long-term debt — (1,283,750 ) Borrowing from revolving credit facility 220,000 — Repayment of revolving credit facility — (25,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (12,707 ) Dividends paid on common stock (23,934 ) (35,273 ) Repurchase of common stock (29,853 ) (90,073 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (9,034 ) (10,329 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 20,523 10,672 Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting (2,438 ) (2,589 ) Other (205 ) — Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 175,059 (149,049 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 217,114 (47,467 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 172,475 200,379 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 389,589 $ 152,912

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders to net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted for the following items: Impairment and closure charges; amortization of intangible assets; non-cash interest expense; debt; nonrecurring restaurant costs; gain or loss on disposition of assets; and the combined tax effect of the preceding adjustments, as well as related per share data:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders, as reported $ 9,689 $ 23,122 $ (102,853 ) $ 74,329 Impairment and closure charges 168 157 124,521 640 Amortization of intangible assets 2,659 2,925 8,240 8,774 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 8,276 Non-cash interest expense 672 639 1,990 2,722 Nonrecurring restaurant costs — 54 — 383 Loss on disposition of assets 1,087 746 2,630 1,187 Net income tax provision for above adjustments (1,146 ) (1,175 ) (11,287 ) (5,715 ) Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (112 ) (113 ) (367 ) (567 ) Net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 13,017 $ 26,355 $ 22,874 $ 90,029 Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders, as reported $ 0.60 $ 1.36 $ (6.34 ) $ 4.27 Impairment and closure charges 0.01 0.01 7.15 0.03 Amortization of intangible assets 0.12 0.13 0.38 0.37 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 0.35 Non-cash interest expense 0.03 0.03 0.09 0.12 Nonrecurring restaurant costs — 0.00 — 0.02 Loss on disposition of assets 0.05 0.03 0.12 0.05 Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) Rounding — — 0.02 (0.01 ) Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share, as adjusted $ 0.80 $ 1.55 $ 1.40 $ 5.17 Numerator for basic EPS - income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 13,017 $ 26,355 $ 22,874 $ 90,029 Effect of unvested participating restricted stock using the two-class method 1 8 2 39 Numerator for diluted EPS - income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 13,018 $ 26,363 $ 22,876 $ 90,068 Denominator for basic EPS - weighted-average shares 16,221 16,762 16,229 17,095 Dilutive effect of stock options 62 293 86 337 Denominator for diluted EPS - weighted-average shares 16,283 17,055 16,315 17,432

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of the Company's cash provided by operating activities to “adjusted free cash flow” (cash provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less additions to property and equipment). Management uses this liquidity measure in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock. We believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (In millions) Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 36.7 $ 105.6 Receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable 8.0 8.6 Additions to property and equipment (9.1 ) (13.4 ) Adjusted free cash flow 35.6 100.8 Dividends paid on common stock (23.9 ) (35.3 ) Repurchase of Dine Brands Global common stock (29.9 ) (90.1 ) $ (18.2 ) $ (24.6 )

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of the Company's net income to “adjusted EBITDA.” The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted for the effect of impairment and closure charges, interest charges, income tax provision or benefit, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, gain or loss on disposition of assets, other non-income based taxes and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. Management may use certain non-GAAP measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the company and to make certain business decisions.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss), as reported $ 10,018 $ 23,917 $ (102,433 ) $ 76,950 Impairment and closure charges 168 157 124,521 640 Interest charges on finance leases 1,605 1,866 4,974 5,919 All other interest charges 17,437 15,794 51,336 47,880 Income tax (benefit) provision (865 ) 7,815 (6,119 ) 24,981 Depreciation and amortization 10,685 10,715 32,030 31,515 Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,524 2,326 9,194 8,220 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 8,276 Loss on disposition of assets 1,087 746 2,630 1,187 Other taxes 67 58 372 497 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,726 $ 63,394 $ 116,505 $ 206,065

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Restaurant Data

(Unaudited)

The following table sets forth, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the number of “Effective Restaurants” in the Applebee’s and IHOP systems and information regarding the percentage change in sales at those restaurants compared to the same periods in the prior year and, as such, the percentage change in sales at Effective Restaurants is based on non-GAAP sales data. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. However, we believe that presentation of this information is useful in analyzing our revenues because franchisees and area licensees pay us royalties and advertising fees that are generally based on a percentage of their sales, and, where applicable, rental payments under leases that partially may be based on a percentage of their sales. Management also uses this information to make decisions about future plans for the development of additional restaurants as well as evaluation of current operations.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Applebee's Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 1,636 1,741 1,620 1,752 Company 69 69 68 69 Total 1,705 1,810 1,688 1,821 System-wide(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) (16.7 ) % (3.8 ) % (27.6 ) % (2.7 ) % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (13.3 ) % (1.6 ) % (24.1 ) % (0.1 ) % Franchise(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) (e) (16.9 ) % (6.8 ) % (27.7 ) % (5.9 ) % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (13.4 ) % (1.7 ) % (24.1 ) % (0.2 ) % Average weekly domestic unit sales (in thousands) $ 39.2 $ 45.0 $ 36.6 $ 47.7 IHOP Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 1,530 1,667 1,517 1,660 Area license 157 158 153 156 Total 1,687 1,825 1,670 1,816 System-wide(b) Sales percentage change(c) (34.4 ) % 1.2 % (37.6 ) % 2.2 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change, including area license restaurants(d) (30.2 ) % 0.03 % (33.8 ) % 1.1 % Franchise(b) Sales percentage change(c) (34.3 ) % 1.1 % (37.6 ) % 2.2 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (29.9 ) % 0.03 % (33.6 ) % 1.0 % Average weekly unit sales (in thousands) $ 25.6 $ 35.7 $ 24.9 $ 36.5 Area License (b) Sales percentage change(c) (35.0 ) % 2.4 % (37.1 ) % 2.4 %

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Restaurant Data

(Unaudited)

(a) “Effective Restaurants” are the weighted average number of restaurants open in a given fiscal period, adjusted to account for restaurants open for only a portion of the period. Information is presented for all Effective Restaurants in the Applebee’s and IHOP systems, which includes restaurants owned by franchisees and area licensees as well as those owned by the Company.

(b) “System-wide” sales are retail sales at domestic Applebee’s restaurants operated by franchisees and IHOP restaurants operated by franchisees and area licensees, as reported to the Company, in addition to retail sales at company-operated restaurants. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. An increase or decrease in franchisees' reported sales will result in a corresponding increase or decrease in our royalty revenue. Unaudited reported sales for Applebee's domestic franchise restaurants, IHOP franchise restaurants and IHOP area license restaurants for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and sales by company-operated restaurants were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In millions) Reported sales Applebee's domestic franchise restaurant sales $ 778.2 $ 936.5 $ 2,168.4 $ 2,997.2 Applebee's company-operated restaurants 27.3 30.5 75.4 100.0 IHOP franchise restaurant sales 508.3 773.9 1,475.2 2,364.4 IHOP area license restaurant sales 46.2 71.1 136.6 217.2 Total $ 1,360.0 $ 1,812.0 $ 3,855.6 $ 5,678.8

(c) “Sales percentage change” reflects, for each category of restaurants, the percentage change in sales in any given fiscal period compared to the prior fiscal period for all restaurants in that category.

(d) “Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change” reflects the percentage change in sales, in any given fiscal period, compared to the same weeks in the prior year for domestic restaurants that have been operated throughout both fiscal periods that are being compared and have been open for at least 18 months. Because of new unit openings and restaurant closures, the domestic restaurants open throughout both fiscal periods being compared may be different from period to period.

(e) The franchise sales percentage change for 2019 was impacted by the acquisition of 69 franchise restaurants in December 2018 now reported as company-operated.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Restaurant Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Applebee's Restaurant Development Activity Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 1,680 1,746 1,718 1,768 Company restaurants 69 69 69 69 Total Applebee's restaurants, beginning of period 1,749 1,815 1,787 1,837 Franchise restaurants opened Domestic 1 — 1 — International 3 — 3 1 Total franchise restaurants opened 4 — 4 1 Franchise restaurants permanently closed: Domestic (20 ) (9) (52 ) (26 ) International (5 ) (2) (11 ) (8 ) Total franchise restaurants permanently closed (25 ) (11) (63 ) (34 ) Net franchise restaurant reduction (21 ) (11) (59 ) (33 ) Summary - end of period: Franchise 1,659 1,735 1,659 1,735 Company 69 69 69 69 Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period 1,728 1,804 1,728 1,804 Domestic 1,614 1,667 1,614 1,667 International 114 137 114 137 IHOP Restaurant Development Activity Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 1,666 1,669 1,680 1,669 Area license 157 159 161 162 Total IHOP restaurants, beginning of period 1,823 1,828 1,841 1,831 Franchise/area license restaurants opened: Domestic franchise 1 8 8 23 Domestic area license 2 3 3 5 International franchise 3 7 5 9 Total franchise/area license restaurants opened 6 18 16 37 Franchise/area license restaurants permanently closed: Domestic franchise (16 ) (7 ) (35 ) (19 ) Domestic area license — (1 ) (3 ) (6 ) International franchise (6 ) (2 ) (10 ) (7 ) International area license — — (2 ) — Total franchise/area license restaurants permanently closed (22 ) (10 ) (50 ) (32 ) Net franchise/area license restaurant (reduction) addition (16 ) 8 (34 ) 5 Summary - end of period Franchise 1,648 1,675 1,648 1,675 Area license 159 161 159 161 Total IHOP restaurants, end of period 1,807 1,836 1,807 1,836 Domestic 1,683 1,708 1,683 1,708 International 124 128 124 128

