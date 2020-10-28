 

Mastercard Incorporated Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 13:01  |  37   |   |   

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its financial results for its third quarter of 2020 through an earnings release available on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.mastercard.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and available here.

At 9:00 a.m. ET today, the company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.

Conference Call Details:
 U.S. dial-in: 833-714-0894
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1-778-560-2664
U.K. local dial-in: 02035478612
Conference ID: 2393503

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the following dial-in:
U.S. dial-in: 800-585-8367
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1-416-621-4642
Conference ID: 2393503

The webcast recording and all related materials can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Mastercard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Mastercard Recognizes Women’s Small Business Month Expanding Partnership with Impact Investment Platform CNote
23.10.20
American Express leidet unter Konsumzurückhaltung in Corona-Krise
21.10.20
Mastercard, IDEMIA und MatchMove testen erstmals biometrische Karte mit Fingerabdruck in Asien, um Sicherheit und Schutz beim kontaktlosen Bezahlen zu verbessern
21.10.20
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and Safety of Contactless Payments
20.10.20
Priceless Planet Coalition Expands, Unites Businesses and Consumers Worldwide to Preserve the Environment
15.10.20
Mastercard and Stride Team Up to Bring Portable Benefits to Gig and Independent Workers
14.10.20
Leitfaden zur Finanztechnologie
12.10.20
Mega-IPO: Alibaba-Tochter Ant Group die bessere Wirecard?
09.10.20
Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
09.10.20
Mega-IPO: Alibaba-Tochter Ant Group die bessere Wirecard?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
102
MasterCard - Dieses Kurslevel ist wichtig