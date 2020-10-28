 

Invitation to Stora Enso's Capital Markets Day webcast

HELSINKI, Finland, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 28 October 2020 at 14.00 EET

Stora Enso will arrange a virtual Capital Markets Day 2020 for investors and analysts on 11 November 2020. The event will start at 14.00 EET (13.00 CET, 12.00 UK time & 07.00 EST) and end at approximately 17.00 EET.

The CMD programme will provide an update on Stora Enso's strategy and financial review. Presentations by President and CEO Annica Bresky and CFO Seppo Parvi will be followed by a Q&A session where participants can post questions via the online webstream. You are welcome to follow the presentations in a webcast at https://storaenso.videosync.fi/2020-cmd.

The virtual CMD webcast will run between 14.00-17.00 Finnish time with the following programme:

­- Welcoming words -

Ulla Paajanen

, SVP Investor Relations, Moderator for the CMD- Strategy presentation - President and CEO Annica Bresky- Finance review - CFO Seppo Parvi- Q&A- Closing comments - President and CEO Annica Bresky

A recording of the event will be posted on the Investors website after the event.

For further information, please contact:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

