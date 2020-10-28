 

Popular Bank Implements Branch Realignment in the New York Metro Region to Enhance Focus on Communities and Small Business Support

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Popular, Inc. (“Popular”) (NASDAQ: BPOP), bank holding company of Popular Bank, today announced Popular Bank’s strategic realignment of its New York Metro branch network. As part of the realignment, select branches of Popular Bank will be consolidated, resulting in 11 branch closures.

Popular Bank conducted a detailed review and analysis of its current network, including its usage, proximity to additional Popular Bank branches, the needs of customers and accessibility to supplemental services. The branch closures, which are expected to be completed simultaneously by January 29, 2021, are projected to reduce annual operating expenses by approximately $13 million.

“Popular is committed to meeting the needs of our customers and communities, guided by our 127-year legacy. This realignment in our New York Metro market is consistent with our small business and retail services model in South Florida,” said Popular, Inc. President and CEO Ignacio Alvarez. “We are confident that this repositioning will improve the performance of Popular Bank as we continue to meet the growing and diverse needs of our customers, employees and communities throughout our markets.”

This realignment aims to better leverage resources to support small businesses, meet changing customer needs and reinvest in communities. To this end, it focuses resources on remaining branch locations to pursue local opportunities and deliver banking services and solutions to meet the unique needs of the communities. This initiative will also enable ongoing investments in digital capabilities as Popular Bank continues to meet rising customer adoption of digital service channels. Popular Bank will also bolster and enhance products and services to meet the needs of its consumers and small businesses, including the addition of business bankers to remaining branches to meet commercial and small business banking demand.

“Popular Bank is optimizing its resources to better support the changing customer experience and enhance our offering to consumers and small businesses. Our branch network will continue to play a critical role as we focus resources towards local opportunities and community reinvestment,” said Popular Bank Chief Operating Officer Manuel Chinea. “Over the last several years we have also been working very closely with the not-for-profit sector, providing them financial services in support of their missions. We look forward to continue collaborating actively with this important sector.”

Seite 1 von 3
Popular Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Popular, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
01.10.20
Popular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities
30.09.20
Popular, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Results and Hold Conference Call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020