 

Henry Schein Announces Distribution Agreement with Carrizo Dental to Provide Oral Health Solutions for Dental Practitioners in Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 13:05  |  28   |   |   

Henry Schein, Inc. today announced its exclusive distribution agreement with Carrizo Dental, a leading Córdoba-based distributor of dental supplies and equipment, to distribute the company’s Henry Schein-brand product portfolio to dental professionals throughout Argentina. As a result, dental practitioners operating in Argentina will have a local sales channel to purchase Henry Schein-brand products, helping to ensure a convenient, fast, and seamless process for requesting and receiving these products that can help improve clinical outcomes. Previously, local dentists had to import these products from Henry Schein in other markets, such as the United States.

General dentists, laboratory technicians, and specialists in Argentina will have direct access to disposables, infection control products, laboratory materials and equipment, and supplies necessary for a variety of specialized dentistry, including endodontics and orthodontics.

“This partnership will advance local support to Argentina-based oral health professionals and help ensure quality products are efficiently delivered,” said Carol Challed, Vice President and General Manager, Market Development Group and Strategic Partnerships, Henry Schein. “Together with Carrizo Dental, we can deliver products and solutions customers can rely on to help deliver optimal patient care.”

In addition to having more access to Henry Schein-brand products and solutions, practitioners in Argentina will benefit from local product support and consultation from sales representatives who can conduct virtual or in-person product trainings, support service-related issues, and advise on product solutions to advance clinical outcomes.

“We are excited to be Henry Schein’s exclusive representative in Argentina, and we will work together to provide enhanced service and product solutions to our customers,” said Esteban Carrizo, General Manager, Carrizo Dental. “Our collaboration with Henry Schein will bring tremendous benefits and solutions to oral health professionals operating their practices and providing essential oral health care to patients in Argentina.”

Carrizo Dental is a family business founded in 1955 in Córdoba, Argentina, with the mission to provide a wide range of domestic and imported products to dentists, dental prosthetists, and dental schools. With sustained growth, the company is a trusted and valued name in the dental market.

For more information, or if you would like to order Henry Schein-brand products in Argentina, please contact Carrizo Dental at +54 351 4282222, hola@carrizodental.com, or visit www.carrizodental.com.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

Henry Schein Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Henry Schein Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Conferences in November
26.10.20
TDSC.com, Powered by Henry Schein Is Now Live
21.10.20
Henry Schein Supports the Global Fight Against Cancer Through Its Practice Pink Program
20.10.20
Henry Schein Cares Foundation Launches the ‘Wearing Is Caring’ Campaign Supported by The UPS Foundation
19.10.20
Henry Schein to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10: 00 A.M. ET
09.10.20
Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Hurricane Delta

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.04.20
26
Henry Schein - Weltmarktführer Dentalhandel