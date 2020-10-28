 

CHNC Aims to be the Global Leader in Cannabis Clinical Trials Through a Merger with Pharmacology University

HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CHNC announces its merger with Pharmacology University, Inc., a global leader in the field of medical cannabis education that markets its services under the brand Pharmacology University. More to the point, CHNC joining forces with Pharmacology University Inc. and Precision Research Institute has created one of the most complete companies in the cannabis industry. COO Elizabeth Hernandez explains the reasons behind the decision: “While pursuing my dream, I had wanted to unite forces with a company in the Cannabis Industry and that is when I found Pharmacology University. The synergy between the two companies has been superb and we are positioning ourselves to become the high-end authority of the Cannabis Research Industry. Now this journey finally feels complete. Riding this new wave of inspiration, we are deeply committed to produce revenue generating models and building shareholder value.”

The merger of CHNC, which is publicly traded on OTC markets under the ticker symbol CHNC, provides the framework for Pharmacology University to expand its focus into cannabis clinical trials and bolstering its education offerings.

Founded in 2010, Pharmacology University offers educational products and consulting services in the United States, Puerto Rico, Latin and South America; to train doctors, dispensary owners, growers, lawyers, and other professionals on the palliative and myriad health benefits of cannabis. The company also has partnered with private accredited universities to offer an intensive master's certification program in cannabis science and is now the top international provider of medical cannabis education.

In addition to its classroom education, Pharmacology University owns and operates Canna Law Magazine, which is a digital informational piece that provides cultural enrichment to the cannabis entrepreneur. The magazine has biweekly editions and informs the public about the most recent legal cases in the cannabis industry worldwide, also providing strategies by which its readers can avoid finding themselves in legal situations for lack of knowledge. Canna Law Magazine is currently available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Arabic, and it is being developed to be published in Chinese and Hindi. To view the magazine, visit www.cannalawmagazine.com.

