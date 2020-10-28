Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jennifer Chien as Executive Vice President, Head of North America

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RYTM), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, today announced that Jennifer Chien has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Head of North America, effective November 9, 2020. As EVP North America, Ms. Chien will co-lead global integrated commercial strategies in close collaboration with Yann Mazabraud, who was recently appointed EVP, Head of International.



“Jennifer joins Rhythm at a critical inflection point as we prepare to bring setmelanotide, potentially the first approved therapy for rare genetic disorders of obesity, to patients throughout the world,” said David Meeker, M.D., Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm. “With her passion for science and patients, as well as her deep experience in rare disease, Jennifer will play a crucial role in driving patient identification and delivering setmelanotide to individuals who might benefit from therapy. Jennifer understands the challenges patients, families, health care providers and the community as a whole face in trying to get the appropriate care for their devastating rare disease. We are excited to welcome her to Rhythm.”

Ms. Chien brings more than 20 years of experience in rare diseases. Most recently, she was the Chief Commercial Officer at Krystal Biotech. Prior to that, she served as Vice President, Head of Genetic Diseases at Sanofi Genzyme, where she was responsible for the U.S. commercial strategy and implementation for seven brands and launch preparation within rare diseases. During her time at Sanofi Genzyme, Ms. Chien also held leadership roles as Vice President, Head of Global Nephrological Diseases, Senior Director of Global Marketing in Fabry disease, Senior Director of Global Market Access and International Marketing for the cardiovascular business, and Director of Business Development. Ms. Chien holds a bachelor’s of science degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master’s in public health from Harvard University.

“This is an exciting time to join Rhythm,” said Ms. Chien. “With setmelanotide nearing its first potential approvals in the United States and Europe, I look forward to working with the Rhythm team to transform the care of individuals living with rare genetic disorders of obesity and bring them a much needed therapy.”