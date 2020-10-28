XpresSpa Group Opens XpresCheck COVID-19 Testing Facility at Logan International Airport in Boston Today

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, in conjunction with Marketplace Logan announced the opening of XpresCheck at Boston’s Logan International Airport today, October 28, 2020.

The XpresCheck facility is a new modular site constructed within the International Arrival area, pre-security in Terminal E. It contains seven separate testing rooms and has an anticipated capacity to administer over 400 COVID-19 tests per day.

COVID-19 testing options include a rapid molecular COVID-19 test, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test, and a Blood Antibody Test. These services will be available to all airport employees, including airline employees, contractors and workers, concessionaires and their employees, TSA officers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agents as well as airline passengers. All insurance plans are accepted outside of network and all information will remain private and HIPAA-compliant.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to be opening XpresCheck today at Logan International Airport, which is our first testing facility outside of the New York metro area, and third to date. Our strategy remains focused on XpresCheck’s national expansion and we are in active discussions with other airports for further development of this highly relevant and timely concept.”

“I am very excited about this new service that has opened in Terminal E. By expanding our preventative measures and adapting to new technology with the arrival of XpresCheck, we remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of our passengers and employees. Having easy access to a testing site at the airport will continue to provide a further sense of security for those who travel through Boston Logan now or in the future,” said Paul McGinn, President of MarketPlace Development.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company also provides COVID-19 screening and testing under its XpresCheck brand at JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and Logan International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.