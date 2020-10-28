Sysco Announces 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today it has published its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, documenting the company’s progress toward its 2025 CSR goals and demonstrating its “Leadership In Extraordinary Times.”

“I am so proud of how Sysco associates have supported our communities – and each other – while also making significant progress toward our CSR goals. They have risen to the challenges that the pandemic has presented and shown the power of Sysco people working together,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s vice president of corporate affairs. “I am truly excited about the opportunities we have before us to become an even more responsible and sustainable organization – one that continues to exceed the expectations of our customers and stakeholders.”

The 2020 CSR Report details the progress made in the last year against Sysco’s 2025 goals along with plans for the future. Fiscal year 2020 highlights include:

People

Donated 30 million meals globally, and helped more than 900 community organizations, to address hunger and food insecurity during COVID-19.

Launched a global mental health and well-being campaign, encouraging associates to take a pledge to support mental health and sharing “10 Ways” to promote mental health.

Launched a global “Real Talk” initiative to promote safe, open and ongoing dialogue about racial and social injustice.



Products