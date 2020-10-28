 

Pandion Therapeutics Highlights Potential of Modular Biologics Pipeline for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases at FOCIS 2020

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAND), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients living with autoimmune diseases, today announced the presentation of preclinical data highlighting the potential of its modular biologics pipeline for the treatment of autoimmune diseases at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) 2020 virtual annual meeting.

Pandion utilizes its TALON (Therapeutic Autoimmune reguLatOry proteiN) drug design and discovery platform to create antibody-based candidates that target known control nodes in the immune system. These drug candidates are modularly engineered to either work systemically or to be targeted to specific tissues via tethering modules, potentially enabling a precision medicine approach to treating autoimmune diseases. The posters presented at FOCIS showed in vivo proof of concept for gut- and skin-tethered immune effectors, the potential broad biological effects of PD-1 agonism, as well as an introduction to Pandion’s emerging kidney research program.

“A recent evolution in our understanding of the immune system has allowed our team to approach the treatment of autoimmune diseases in a fundamentally new way, so that we can activate the regulation of the immune response rather than shutting it down completely. We believe this understanding could result in our ability to develop longer-lasting and differentiated therapies for those living with autoimmune diseases,” said Jo Viney, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Pandion Therapeutics. “The data presented at FOCIS underscore our enthusiasm for this approach, demonstrating localized regulation of autoimmunity in animal models of graft versus host disease and vitiligo.”

The FOCIS poster presentations are available on Pandion’s website at https://pandiontx.com/our-science/posters-presentations/.

Key findings presented at FOCIS:

Title: A MAdCAM-tethered PD-1 Agonist Inhibits T Cell Activation and Ameliorates Intestinal Inflammation
Authors: L.J. Edwards, B. Larkin, S. Alioto, D. Cluckey, D.C. Rios, E. Lurier, P. Halvey, K. Kis-Toth, N. Higginson-Scott, J.L. Viney and K.L. Otipoby
Background: PD-1 is a critical immune regulator found on activated conventional T cells. Inhibition of PD1 in the treatment of cancer can result in autoimmune diseases, including colitis. In contrast, activating, or agonizing, PD-1 results in the attenuation of overactive T cells, providing a new potential treatment approach for autoimmune diseases. Pandion has created PT001, a PD-1 agonist tethered to the gut-selective molecule, MAdCAM.

