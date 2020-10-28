 

Dogness (International) Corporation Announces Opening of New Factory

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of pet products in China, including smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, today announced the completion of its new factory near Xiamen, China.

The new facility covers an area of approximately 20,000 square meters with a total construction area of approximately 19,000 square meters. The facility will manufacture Dogness’s line of traditional pet products, including collars, harnesses, leashes, and lanyards. With new equipment featuring advanced automation components, Dogness expects to double its annual production capabilities with approximately 600 SKUs manufactured at this facility.

“The opening of our new factory near Xiamen will expand our production capabilities for our traditional product line,” said Mr. Silong Chen, Chairman and CEO of Dogness. “By increasing our manufacturing capacity, we will be able to ramp up production and drive sales through the fulfillment of greater levels of wholesale orders we anticipate from markets in North America and China. This achievement will contribute to our growth moving forward as we continue to execute on our strategy of becoming a leading international brand in the pet product industry.”

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was born in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

25.10.20
Dogness Announces Strategic Partnership with Huayuan Pet and Chongai Trading
23.10.20
Dogness Announces Strategic Partnership with Huayuan Pet and Chongai Trading