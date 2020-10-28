Geekco Technologies Corporation Announces the Nomination of Erik Giasson as Chief Executive Officer

“Erik’s experience, know-how and background will provide us with significant support at the managerial level and will also contribute to the growth and achievement of the Corporation’s objectives,” said Mr. Henri Harland, Chairman of the Board of Directors, who is relinquishing his position as Chief Executive Officer while maintaining the position of Strategic Advisor and Head of Expansion within the organization.

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION – Geekco Technologies Corporation (formerly known as Woden Venture Capital Corporation) (the “Corporation” or “Geekco”), which operates the FlipNpik application within a collaborative ecosystem that rewards users who help boost the visibility of neighborhood businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Erik Giasson as Chief Executive Officer.

“His principles and values, as well as his entrepreneurial spirit, make him an important player in our Corporation and will foster value sharing with FlipNpik users who help promote local purchasing and neighborhood businesses to stimulate the local economy,” he concluded.

“Mr. Giasson’s appointment coincides with the planned deployment of strategic marketing and communication actions, a pivotal step in the Corporation’s journey. I am very excited to welcome Mr. Giasson to our team and to join forces to enhance the value of the Corporation, its employees and shareholders,” said Nadira Hajjar, President. “His reputation and notoriety, which precede him, will foster the development of strategic partners willing to collaborate within the FlipNpik ecosystem and thus contribute to the viability of our neighbourhood businesses,” she concluded.

“I would like to thank the Board of Directors for the confidence they have shown me by offering me the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and I would like to say that the mission of the Corporation to stimulate the local economy by promoting local businesses with the collaboration of corporate partners and the community rewarded for its contribution appeals to me not only as an entrepreneur, but as a committed citizen,” said Mr. Erik Giasson, also known as the Yogi of Wall Street.

“I worked for several years in the field of finance until the financial crisis of 2008, following which I reoriented my career, all the while taking into account the lessons learned from previous experiences along my path. My mission in recent years has been to provoke enlightenment and help others to surpass themselves in all spheres of their lives. It is with this goal in mind that I intend to pursue my own path within the Corporation and team in place – team with whom I already have a great affinity,” he concluded.

About Erik Giasson

A CFA charterholder, Mr. Erik Giasson has recognized experience in North America in not only the financial sector as a seasoned strategist and manager, but also as a senior executive coach, speaker and author known as the Yogi of Wall Street. At the age of 28, and for five subsequent years, he held the position of Vice President at Morgan Stanley in New York. He then went on to become Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at Montrusco Bolton Investments, for approximately 10 years, where he managed nearly 30 professionals. Afterwards, still a very active businessman, he co-founded the Wanderlust Yoga Studio in Montreal where he managed some forty employees, self-employed workers and thousands of clients. At the same time, over the last few years, he became an executive coach to company presidents, senior executives and public and sports celebrities. Finally, building on his achievements, he has also written two books in which he proposes means and processes to achieve professional goals while remaining connected to the human person.

About Geekco

Geekco is positioning itself at the forefront of social media by offering FlipNpik, a collaborative social network that aims to promote local shopping, thereby contributing to the improvement of local economy and the quality of life of citizens, and to reward valuable contribution with all active users. The FlipNpik ecosystem and mobile application leverage the community of consumers, content creators and influencers to stimulate local shopping and boost the visibility of local businesses. In exchange, active users who create and share digital content within the platform receive “Social Flipsˮ that they can use to earn rewards and/or goods from strategic partners and local businesses.

