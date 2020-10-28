Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced third quarter 2020 net income of $2,018,000, or $0.88 per share, compared to net income of $2,540,000, or $1.10 per share, for the third quarter of 2019. Southern earned $5,362,000, or $2.33 per share, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to $6,786,000, or $2.94 per share, for the same nine-month period a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses was $7,424,000, or 1.19% of loans at September 30, 2020 and $5,184,000, or 0.92% of loans at December 31, 2019. Excluding SBA guaranteed PPP loans the allowance at September 30 was 1.35% of gross loans. Net charge offs totaled $12,000 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net charge offs of $36,000 for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020, net charge offs totaled $10,000, compared to net charge offs of $146,000 for the same period of 2019. Southern provided $500,000 for loan losses during the third quarter of 2020, bringing the nine-month total to $2,250,000. For the first nine months of 2019, $150,000 of loan loss provision was recorded.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “We are encouraged that all loan customers coming out of their COVID-19 related deferrals are making payments as agreed. Our credit quality metrics remain outstanding with total non-performing assets just 0.46 percent of total assets. However, due to continued economic weakness and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, an additional $500,000 was prudently added to the allowance for loan loss during the third quarter. We remain focused on taking appropriate actions for our customers, employees and shareholders during these tumultuous times.”

The annualized return on average assets for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was 0.81% and 1.16%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 8.20% for the first nine months of 2020 compared to 11.43% for the same period of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was 3.26% and 3.70%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.





This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,478 $ 68,723 Federal funds sold 257 265 Securities available for sale 177,793 123,436 Loans held for sale 1,778 1,171 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,424 - 2020 ($5,184 – 2019) 617,576 557,680 Premises and equipment, net 13,851 14,515 Accrued interest receivable 5,426 3,380 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 15,918 15,633 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 264 291 Other assets 11,830 11,200 TOTAL ASSETS $ 934,593 $ 809,716 LIABILITIES Deposits : Non-interest bearing $ 189,309 $ 136,430 Interest bearing 590,486 519,332 Total deposits 779,795 655,762 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 19,047 15,401 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,221 12,553 Other borrowings 26,750 37,500 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 Total liabilities 843,968 726,371 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 5,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 2,311,307 shares in 2020 (2,314,878 shares in 2019) 5,773 5,781 Additional paid-in capital 15,491 15,521 Retained earnings 66,248 62,484 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net 3,453 (52 ) Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares (340 ) (389 ) Total shareholders’ equity 90,625 83,345 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 934,593 $ 809,716





SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 6,988 $ 7,091 $ 21,175 $ 21,114 Federal funds sold and balances with banks 25 425 281 1,187 Securities: Taxable 565 640 1,839 1,487 Tax-exempt 175 120 460 515 Total interest income 7,753 8,276 23,755 24,303 Interest expense: Deposits 936 1,349 3,225 3,797 Other 249 342 870 963 Total interest expense 1,185 1,691 4,095 4,760 Net interest income 6,568 6,585 19,660 19,543 Provision for loan losses 500 - 2,250 150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,068 6,585 17,410 19,393 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 322 526 1,039 1,509 Trust fees 514 525 1,535 1,541 Net gains on loan sales 966 257 1,753 437 Earnings on life insurance assets 96 152 285 346 ATM and debit card fee income 421 387 1,149 1,067 Net securities gains - 159 - 366 Other 142 175 406 483 Total non-interest income 2,461 2,181 6,167 5,749 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,856 3,410 10,423 10,239 Occupancy, net 395 339 1,167 1,053 Equipment 290 339 880 870 Printing, postage and supplies 90 118 302 323 Telecommunication expenses 112 108 362 303 Professional and outside services 373 387 1,109 1,077 Software maintenance 384 427 1,152 1,227 ATM expenses 152 139 440 383 Other 509 488 1,391 1,574 Total non-interest expense 6,161 5,755 17,226 17,049 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,368 3,011 6,351 8,093 Federal income tax provision 350 471 989 1,307 NET INCOME $ 2,018 $ 2,540 $ 5,362 $ 6,786 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.88 $ 1.10 $ 2.33 $ 2.95 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.88 1.10 2.33 2.94 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.23 0.23 0.69 0.68

