 

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

COLDWATER, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced third quarter 2020 net income of $2,018,000, or $0.88 per share, compared to net income of $2,540,000, or $1.10 per share, for the third quarter of 2019. Southern earned $5,362,000, or $2.33 per share, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to $6,786,000, or $2.94 per share, for the same nine-month period a year ago.    

Total consolidated assets at September 30, 2020 were $934.6 million. This compared to $809.7 million at December 31, 2019.   Loan totals grew from December 31, 2019 levels of $562.9 million to $625.0 million. Deposits increased to $779.8 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $124.0 million or 18.9 percent, from $655.8 million at year end 2019.

The allowance for loan losses was $7,424,000, or 1.19% of loans at September 30, 2020 and $5,184,000, or 0.92% of loans at December 31, 2019. Excluding SBA guaranteed PPP loans the allowance at September 30 was 1.35% of gross loans. Net charge offs totaled $12,000 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net charge offs of $36,000 for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020, net charge offs totaled $10,000, compared to net charge offs of $146,000 for the same period of 2019. Southern provided $500,000 for loan losses during the third quarter of 2020, bringing the nine-month total to $2,250,000. For the first nine months of 2019, $150,000 of loan loss provision was recorded.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “We are encouraged that all loan customers coming out of their COVID-19 related deferrals are making payments as agreed. Our credit quality metrics remain outstanding with total non-performing assets just 0.46 percent of total assets. However, due to continued economic weakness and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, an additional $500,000 was prudently added to the allowance for loan loss during the third quarter. We remain focused on taking appropriate actions for our customers, employees and shareholders during these tumultuous times.”

The annualized return on average assets for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was 0.81% and 1.16%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 8.20% for the first nine months of 2020 compared to 11.43% for the same period of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was 3.26% and 3.70%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

 
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)
  September 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		 
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,478   $ 68,723  
Federal funds sold   257     265  
Securities available for sale   177,793     123,436  
Loans held for sale   1,778     1,171  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,424 - 2020 ($5,184 – 2019)   617,576     557,680  
Premises and equipment, net   13,851     14,515  
Accrued interest receivable   5,426     3,380  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   15,918     15,633  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   264     291  
Other assets   11,830     11,200  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 934,593   $ 809,716  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits :            
Non-interest bearing $ 189,309   $ 136,430  
Interest bearing   590,486     519,332  
Total deposits   779,795     655,762  
           
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   19,047     15,401  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   13,221     12,553  
Other borrowings   26,750     37,500  
Subordinated debentures   5,155     5,155  
Total liabilities   843,968     726,371  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized - 5,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 2,311,307 shares in 2020 (2,314,878 shares in 2019)   5,773     5,781  
Additional paid-in capital   15,491     15,521  
Retained earnings   66,248     62,484  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net   3,453     (52 )
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares   (340 )   (389 )
Total shareholders’ equity   90,625     83,345  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 934,593   $ 809,716  
             


 
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Interest income:                      
Loans, including fees $ 6,988   $ 7,091   $ 21,175   $ 21,114
Federal funds sold and balances with banks   25     425     281     1,187
Securities:                      
Taxable   565     640     1,839     1,487
Tax-exempt   175     120     460     515
Total interest income   7,753     8,276     23,755     24,303
                       
Interest expense:                      
Deposits   936     1,349     3,225     3,797
Other   249     342     870     963
Total interest expense   1,185     1,691     4,095     4,760
Net interest income   6,568     6,585     19,660     19,543
Provision for loan losses   500     -     2,250     150
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,068     6,585     17,410     19,393
                       
Non-interest income:                      
Service charges on deposit accounts   322     526     1,039     1,509
Trust fees   514     525     1,535     1,541
Net gains on loan sales   966     257     1,753     437
Earnings on life insurance assets   96     152     285     346
ATM and debit card fee income   421     387     1,149     1,067
Net securities gains   -     159     -     366
Other   142     175     406     483
Total non-interest income   2,461     2,181     6,167     5,749
                       
Non-interest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   3,856     3,410     10,423     10,239
Occupancy, net   395     339     1,167     1,053
Equipment   290     339     880     870
Printing, postage and supplies   90     118     302     323
Telecommunication expenses   112     108     362     303
Professional and outside services   373     387     1,109     1,077
Software maintenance   384     427     1,152     1,227
ATM expenses   152     139     440     383
Other   509     488     1,391     1,574
Total non-interest expense   6,161     5,755     17,226     17,049
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   2,368     3,011     6,351     8,093
Federal income tax provision   350     471     989     1,307
NET INCOME $ 2,018   $ 2,540   $ 5,362   $ 6,786
                       
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.88   $ 1.10   $ 2.33   $ 2.95
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.88     1.10     2.33     2.94
Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.23     0.23     0.69     0.68
                        
CONTACT: CONTACT:  John H. Castle, CEO
(517) 279-5500

Southern Michigan Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...