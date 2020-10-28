 

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp Begins Construction of Wireless Network in Huntsville, AL - Signs First Tower Lease at Lowe Mill

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR) announced its first lease agreement to facilitate the construction of its wireless network in Huntsville, Alabama. The first radios for the new high-speed wireless service will be located on the 125-foot water tower located at the Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment center. The network will offer broadband services to both commercial and residential customers in Huntsville and the surrounding area under its HiWAAY brand.

1stPoint Communications, Hammer’s subsidiary, acquired the hosting assets of HiWAAY Information Services in July 2018, prior to merging with Hammer. HiWAAY was one of the first dialup Internet Service Providers to enter the northern Alabama market in the early 1990’s and transitioned the majority of their subscribers to DSL before exiting the market in 2015.

HiWAAY Internet Services will be a re-launch of Hammer’s high-speed wireless Internet services in the United States. “HiWAAY Internet is deeply rooted in the local community of Huntsville,” said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer’s COO, who led the acquisition team responsible for the asset purchase. “The strong brand recognition has resulted in exceptional market support and a continuous stream of leads. We anticipate a deep pipeline of clients as we have already started accepting pre-orders.”

“Our partnership with Lowe Mill A&E is exceptional,” said Erik Levitt, Hammer’s CEO, who was responsible for lease negotiations. “We are pleased to be supporting a cultural center of Huntsville. We could not think of a better place to start.” In addition to leasing space on the water tower and interior space for its telecommunications needs, HiWAAY will provide free Wifi service to Lowe Mill’s community and guests.

“We welcome the return of HiWAAY’s Internet Service to Huntsville,” commented Jim Hudson, the owner of Lowe Mill Properties, LLC. “It has always been a part of our community.” The Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment center is centrally located near downtown, and its iconic water tower will host Hammer’s initial radio deployment.

Further information about the launch of the Huntsville Network will be available on HammerLive. The broadcast will be available at 2:00 PM Eastern Time on Monday, November 2nd at https://www.hammercorp.info/hammerlive.

About Hammer
Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR; Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services; the construction of smart city networks; and hosting services, including cloud and colocation. For more information contact Investor Relations at info@hammerfiber.com.

