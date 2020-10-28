 

CSW Industrials Announces Date for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI, or the “Company”) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Friday, October 30, 2020, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-855-327-6837, international callers may use 1-631-891-4304, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com/.

A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on October 30, 2020, and will last through 11:59 p.m. ET on November 13, 2020. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 10011595. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on CSW Industrials’ Investor Relations website.

About CSW Industrials

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration ("HVAC/R") applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com

Investor Relations

Adrianne D. Griffin
Vice President, Investor Relations, & Treasurer
214-489-7113
adrianne.griffin@cswi.com


