 

US Department of Defense Awards Gilat Multi-Million-Dollar Orders for Military Communications Program

DoD program powered by Wavestream's unparalleled high-power 50W Ka-band military Block Upconverter

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that its subsidiary Wavestream received multi-million-dollar orders from the US Department of Defense (DoD). Wavestream's unparalleled high-power 50W Ka-band military Block Upconverter (BUC) powers the DoD military communications program.

Wavestream’s 50W Ka-band BUC is the most widely deployed solid state amplifier built at this power level. Wavestream's production capacity of military-grade high-power Ka-Band SSPA/BUCs is unmatched and as such military customers have been trusting Wavestream's innovative and reliable RF solutions for over 14 years.

"Wavestream has supported the military communication program since 2007 and continues to deliver high-quality products that meet the program’s stringent ruggedization and RF operation specifications," said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager. "This win demonstrates our military customers’ faith in our ability to continue to execute at a high level for years to come."

About Wavestream
Wavestream, a Gilat subsidiary is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of next generation satellite communications high power transceivers for In Flight Connectivity, Ground Mobility and Gateway markets. Since 2001, we provide system integrators with field-proven, high performance Ka, Ku and X band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Upconverters (BUCs), Block Down Converters and Transceivers. We design, manufacture and repair our products in-house and have delivered over 40,000 systems in the past 15 years. Wavestream products provide high quality and reliability under the harshest environmental conditions and we are currently certified to ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100D standards. For further details please visit www.wavestream.com 

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

