Siyata Mobile and Fleet Complete for FirstNet Collaborate to Help Enhance School Bus Transportation Safety

Fleet Complete for FirstNet offers a fully integrated solution that is specifically designed for public safety organizations – first responders and those that support them – to provide critical connectivity and insights into fleet and in-field activities. With advanced vehicle analytics, GPS tracking and Enhanced Push-to-Talk, Fleet Complete for FirstNet helps improve dispatch efficiency, response times, and safety.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc . (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“ Siyata ” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its relationship with Fleet Complete for FirstNet that will help enhance the fleet management and communications solutions for school bus transportation safety within the United States.

Fleet Complete for FirstNet is a collaborative solution between AT&T and Fleet Complete.

This Fleet Complete for FirstNet solution consists of a FirstNet Ready Uniden UV30 in-vehicle mobile device that can take advantage of Band 14 and two FirstNet Certified apps in the FirstNet App Catalog: Fleet Complete Mobile and Fleet Complete Dispatch.

Built with AT&T, in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is designed to strengthen and advance public safety communications, helping first responders connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

The collaboration between Siyata and Fleet Complete for FirstNet focuses on enhancing the school bus transportation safety and security with improved communication tools and fleet tracking.

“Always-reliable communication is crucial for school bus fleets in what concerns maximizing their safety and situational awareness,” comments Brent Dutka, VP Business Development FirstNet, Government and Education at Fleet Complete. “Together with Siyata, we are providing a comprehensive solution that is innovative, reliable and scalable, helping bring together an optimal connected vehicle experience to school bus operators. We achieve that by integrating our software and applications with Siyata’s dedicated hardware that connects to FirstNet, which helps improve visibility and awareness into the safety of students and drivers.”