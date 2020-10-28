Oncocyte Named One of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Orange County in Its First Year in Irvine, CA

Oncocyte named in Top 5 as one of Orange County’s Best Places to Work in 2020 in its first year

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced it has been named as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Orange County. Oncocyte placed number 4 out of 40 in the medium-size company category. The awards program was created in 2009 and is a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group.



“Great technologies and great strategies don’t do great things; great people accomplish great things,” commented Ron Andrews, CEO of Oncocyte. “While our world of molecular diagnostics can be extremely technically oriented, having the right employees who can combine scientific brilliance with a heart for the patients we serve is essential to our success. We are blessed to have an incredibly talented, mission-oriented team who show up each day with humility and genuine care for one another. This combination is a foundational organizational attribute given the pace at which we expect everyone to work. We are very honored to be ranked in this year’s list given how young we are as a company here in Orange County, and owe a big ‘thank you’ to our dedicated employees!”

This county-wide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employment places in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, workforce, and businesses.

To be considered for participation, employers had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

- Have at least 15 employees working in Orange County;

- Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

- Be a publicly or privately held business;

- Have a facility in Orange County; and

- Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. First, an evaluation of the employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. Second, an employee survey to measure the employee experience worth approximately 75% of the full assessment. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County, analyzed the data, and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.