 

First Merchants Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported third quarter 2020 net income of $36.2 million compared to $36.8 million during the same period in 2019.  Earnings per share for the period totaled $.67 per share compared to the third quarter of 2019 result of $.71 per share.  Year-to-date net income totaled $103.5 million compared to $116.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019.  Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $1.91 compared to $2.32 during the same period in 2019.

Total assets equaled $13.7 billion as of September 30, 2020 and loans totaled $9.2 billion.  The Corporation’s loan portfolio increased by $940 million, or 11.3 percent, during the past twelve months.  Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans accounted for $901 million of the period’s loan growth.  Investments increased $444 million, or 17.8 percent, during the same period and now total $2.9 billion.  Total deposits equaled $10.9 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.1 billion, or 11.7 percent.    

The loan to deposit ratio now totals 84.8 percent and the loan to asset ratio totals 67.3 percent.  As of September 30, 2020, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.38 percent, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 12.02 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.57 percent.  Excluding PPP loans, our tangible common equity ratio totaled 10.19 percent.

The Corporation’s provision expense totaled $12.5 million and net charge-offs for the quarter totaled $6.9 million.  The allowance for loan losses totaled $126.7 million as of September 30, 2020, up from $80.6 million as of September 30, 2019.  The Corporation chose to defer the adoption of the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) model; therefore, the allowance for loan losses was calculated under the incurred loss method.  Allowance for loan losses was 1.37% of total loans, 1.65% including remaining fair value marks with allowance, and 1.83% excluding PPP loans from total loans.  The $51.9 million increase in year-to-date provision expense primarily reflects our view of increased credit risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Michael C. Rechin, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter results highlight increased earnings power as our net interest margin stabilizes while our fee levels reflect increasing activity in customer spending and treasury technology use.  Our clients and businesses remain healthy and resilient.  Their determination and results mirror the First Merchants’ employee base and the Bank’s performance.  Our earnings also increased due to a reduced provision level.  The provision level and resultant loan loss reserve reflect a loan portfolio which is granular, diversified and actively reviewed.  First Merchants’ exposure to higher risk industries is modest in any peer comparison and is borne out by the low level of customers (2%) utilizing the deferrals and modifications provided through the CARES Act.  Capital preservation and capital composition are strengths that will serve us well as we assess the recessionary climate that likely remains through 2021.” 

“My confidence regarding 2021 and our longer term future also reflects the executive succession plan announced September 29, 2020.  Our Board of Directors’ decision to choose internal candidates to lead First Merchants augers well for high performance and cultural continuity.  Mark Hardwick, who will become CEO on January 1, 2021, in tandem with Mike Stewart as President and Michele Kawiecki as Chief Financial Officer, form a trio who are experienced, skilled, and trusted.  I am excited about First Merchants’ future and the opportunity to expertly serve our communities, shareholders and teammates.”

Net-interest income for the quarter totaled $92.9 million, up nearly $4 million from the third quarter of 2019 despite margin compression year-over-year of 47 basis points.  Linked quarter net-interest margin stabilized as the decline totaled just 4 basis points, two basis points due to fair value accretion and one basis point due to the impact of PPP loans.  Yields on earning assets totaled 3.58 percent and the cost of supporting liabilities totaled 43 basis points resulting in quarterly net interest margin of 3.15 percent.

Non-interest income totaled $26.2 million for the quarter, a $4 million increase over the third quarter of 2019.  Gains from the sale of mortgage loans reached record levels totaling $5.8 million for the quarter.  Non-interest expense totaled $64.7 million for the quarter compared to $67.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, which included $11.2 million of acquisition related expense. 

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a third quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-507-0578 and reference First Merchants Corporation's third quarter earnings release. International callers please call +1 412-317-1073.  A replay of the call will be available until November 26, 2020. To access a replay of the call, US participants should dial (Toll Free) 877-344-7529, Canada participants should dial 855-669-9658, or for International participants, dial +1 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10147757.

In order to view the web cast and presentation slides, please go to http://services.choruscall.com/links/frme201026.html during the time of the call.  A replay of the web cast will be available until October 28, 2021.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank.  The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,
  2020   2019
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,632        $ 202,383     
Interest-bearing deposits 273,936        230,101     
Investment securities 2,933,286        2,489,420     
Loans held for sale 3,183        7,910     
Loans 9,243,833        8,299,260     
Less: Allowance for loan losses (126,726 )     (80,571 )  
Net loans 9,117,107        8,218,689     
Premises and equipment 112,959        113,446     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736        28,736     
Interest receivable 52,992        45,923     
Goodwill and other intangibles 574,369        579,751     
Cash surrender value of life insurance 291,543        286,747     
Other real estate owned 6,942        7,156     
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 21,762        15,187     
Other assets 155,903        99,612     
TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,737,350        $ 12,325,061     
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,187,607        $ 1,777,365     
Interest-bearing 8,718,546        7,988,086     
Total Deposits 10,906,153        9,765,451     
Borrowings:      
Federal funds purchased 80,000       
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 187,732        191,603     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 399,522        354,609     
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,320        138,630     
Total Borrowings 785,574        684,842     
Interest payable 5,038        7,855     
Other liabilities 206,929        117,901     
Total Liabilities 11,903,694        10,576,049     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized -- 600 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125        125     
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:      
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 53,891,733 and 55,345,672 shares 6,736        6,918     
Additional paid-in capital 1,003,777        1,053,148     
Retained earnings 757,550        663,173     
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 65,468        25,648     
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,833,656        1,749,012     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 13,737,350        $ 12,325,061     


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans receivable:              
Taxable $ 84,162      $ 96,850        $ 268,126      $ 280,155   
Tax-exempt 5,395      4,500        16,069      12,897   
Investment securities:              
Taxable 5,399      6,729        19,177      19,822   
Tax-exempt 10,931      8,335        30,285      22,660   
Deposits with financial institutions 90      1,363        799      3,022   
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 248      355        828      1,028   
Total Interest Income 106,225      118,132        335,284      339,584   
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits 9,776      24,830        44,231      67,511   
Federal funds purchased     15        118      225   
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 83      385        527      1,057   
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,749      1,894        5,317      5,400   
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,691      2,076        5,275      6,315   
Total Interest Expense 13,304      29,200        55,468      80,508   
NET INTEREST INCOME 92,921      88,932        279,816      259,076   
Provision for loan losses 12,544      600        54,191      2,300   
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 80,377      88,332        225,625      256,776   
OTHER INCOME              
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,209      6,107        15,491      16,639   
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 5,910      4,429        17,496      12,178   
Card payment fees 3,996      5,158        16,000      14,813   
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,841      2,227        12,878      5,258   
Derivative hedge fees 1,715      1,684        4,696      3,952   
Other customer fees 372      450        1,103      1,230   
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,171      1,144        3,857      3,079   
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,817      393        9,497      3,376   
Other income 132      524        1,425      1,918   
Total Other Income 26,163      22,116        82,443      62,443   
OTHER EXPENSES              
Salaries and employee benefits 39,187      38,942        114,128      104,679   
Net occupancy 5,855      4,777        17,103      14,273   
Equipment 4,956      4,030        13,789      11,789   
Marketing 1,311      1,332        4,846      5,158   
Outside data processing fees 3,776      4,435        10,593      12,048   
Printing and office supplies 331      312        997      961   
Intangible asset amortization 1,486      1,356        4,511      4,404   
FDIC assessments 1,249      (668 )     4,244      717   
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 717      294        1,906      2,362   
Professional and other outside services 2,254      8,251        6,065      12,511   
Other expenses 3,587      4,293        12,687      12,660   
Total Other Expenses 64,709      67,354        190,869      181,562   
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 41,831      43,094        117,199      137,657   
Income tax expense 5,621      6,337        13,734      21,027   
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 36,210      $ 36,757        $ 103,465      $ 116,630   
Per Share Data:              
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.67      $ 0.71        $ 1.91      $ 2.33   
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.67      $ 0.71        $ 1.91      $ 2.32   
Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26      $ 0.26        $ 0.78      $ 0.74   
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 53,971      51,570        54,278      50,227   


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS              
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 6,937      $ 1,303      $ 7,749      $ 2,281   
               
AVERAGE BALANCES:              
Total Assets $ 13,660,818      $ 11,277,742      $ 13,297,789      $ 10,623,664   
Total Loans 9,252,839      7,773,328      8,987,645      7,464,910   
Total Earning Assets 12,341,257      10,192,183      11,941,839      9,618,285   
Total Deposits 10,944,721      8,922,222      10,541,777      8,397,056   
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,831,300      1,596,595      1,814,471      1,502,474   
               
FINANCIAL RATIOS:              
Return on Average Assets 1.06  %   1.30  %   1.04  %   1.46  %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.91      9.21      7.60      10.35   
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 7.91      9.21      7.60      10.35   
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 90.34      90.37      89.80      90.54   
Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.37      0.97      1.37      0.97   
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.30      0.07      0.11      0.04   
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 13.41      14.16      13.64      14.14   
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.58      4.77      3.88      4.84   
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.43      1.15      0.62      1.12   
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.15      3.62      3.26      3.72   
Efficiency Ratio 51.40      57.60      50.52      53.36   
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 23.48      $ 21.26      $ 23.48      $ 21.26   


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Non-Accrual Loans $ 56,739      $ 50,102      $ 15,649      $ 15,949      $ 22,728   
Renegotiated Loans 2,677      1,086      665      841      576   
Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 59,416      51,188      16,314      16,790      23,304   
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 6,984      7,409      8,017      7,527      7,156   
Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 66,400      58,597      24,331      24,317      30,460   
90+ Days Delinquent 1,330      4,981      312      69      82   
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 67,730      $ 63,578      $ 24,643      $ 24,386      $ 30,542   
                   
Allowance for Loan Losses $ 126,726      $ 121,119      $ 99,454      $ 80,284      $ 80,571   
Quarterly Net Charge-offs 6,937      230      582      787      1,303   
NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.48  %   0.42  %   0.19  %   0.20  %   0.25  %
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.49  %   0.46  %   0.19  %   0.20  %   0.25  %
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.72  %   0.63  %   0.28  %   0.29  %   0.37  %
Allowance for Loan Losses / Actual Loans (%) 1.37  %   1.30  %   1.15  %   0.95  %   0.97  %
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.30  %   0.01  %   0.03  %   0.04  %   0.07  %


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
ASSETS                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,632        $ 229,759        $ 127,731        $ 177,201        $ 202,383     
Interest-bearing deposits 273,936        380,021        132,944        118,263        230,101     
Investment securities 2,933,286        2,789,379        2,697,954        2,596,063        2,489,420     
Loans held for sale 3,183        901        5,039        9,037        7,910     
Loans 9,243,833        9,298,541        8,606,849        8,459,310        8,299,260     
Less: Allowance for loan losses (126,726 )     (121,119 )     (99,454 )     (80,284 )     (80,571 )  
Net loans 9,117,107        9,177,422        8,507,395        8,379,026        8,218,689     
Premises and equipment 112,959        112,548        114,045        113,055        113,446     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736        28,736        28,736        28,736        28,736     
Interest receivable 52,992        57,063        47,489        48,901        45,923     
Goodwill and other intangibles 574,369        575,855        577,366        578,880        579,751     
Cash surrender value of life insurance 291,543        290,715        289,574        288,206        286,747     
Other real estate owned 6,942        7,367        7,972        7,527        7,156     
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 21,762        13,126        9,497        12,165        15,187     
Other assets 155,903        156,486        147,776        100,194        99,612     
TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,737,350        $ 13,819,378        $ 12,693,518        $ 12,457,254        $ 12,325,061     
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,187,607        $ 2,260,351        $ 1,688,205        $ 1,736,396        $ 1,777,365     
Interest-bearing 8,718,546        8,705,637        8,182,279        8,103,560        7,988,086     
Total Deposits 10,906,153        10,965,988        9,870,484        9,839,956        9,765,451     
Borrowings:                  
Federal funds purchased 80,000        —        47,000        55,000        —     
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 187,732        181,150        183,317        187,946        191,603     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 399,522        400,817        480,995        351,072        354,609     
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,320        285,197        128,741        138,685        138,630     
Total Borrowings 785,574        867,164        840,053        732,703        684,842     
Interest payable 5,038        5,587        7,746        6,754        7,855     
Other liabilities 206,929        171,544        197,275        91,404        117,901     
Total Liabilities 11,903,694        12,010,283        10,915,558        10,670,817        10,576,049     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:                  
Authorized -- 600 shares                  
Issued and outstanding 125        125        125        125        125     
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:                  
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares                  
Issued and outstanding 6,736        6,724        6,719        6,921        6,918     
Additional paid-in capital 1,003,777        1,002,962        1,000,942        1,054,997        1,053,148     
Retained earnings 757,550        735,439        716,518        696,520        663,173     
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 65,468        63,845        53,656        27,874        25,648     
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,833,656        1,809,095        1,777,960        1,786,437        1,749,012     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 13,737,350        $ 13,819,378        $ 12,693,518        $ 12,457,254        $ 12,325,061     
                   


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                  
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans receivable:                  
Taxable $ 84,162      $ 87,312      $ 96,652      $ 102,617      $ 96,850     
Tax-exempt 5,395      5,359      5,315      4,671      4,500     
Investment securities:                  
Taxable 5,399      6,147      7,631      7,993      6,729     
Tax-exempt 10,931      10,019      9,335      8,995      8,335     
Deposits with financial institutions 90      134      575      1,203      1,363     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 248      281      299      342      355     
Total Interest Income 106,225      109,252      119,807      125,821      118,132     
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits 9,776      12,707      21,748      24,074      24,830     
Federal funds purchased         111      26      15     
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 83      92      352      367      385     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,749      1,794      1,774      1,776      1,894     
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,691      1,639      1,945      1,994      2,076     
Total Interest Expense 13,304      16,234      25,930      28,237      29,200     
NET INTEREST INCOME 92,921      93,018      93,877      97,584      88,932     
Provision for loan losses 12,544      21,895      19,752      500      600     
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 80,377      71,123      74,125      97,084      88,332     
OTHER INCOME                  
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,209      4,312      5,970      6,312      6,107     
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 5,910      5,601      5,985      5,384      4,429     
Card payment fees 3,996      6,097      5,907      5,430      5,158     
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,841      3,674      3,363      2,633      2,227     
Derivative hedge fees 1,715      1,042      1,939      1,405      1,684     
Other customer fees 372      333      398      434      450     
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,171      1,326      1,360      1,458      1,144     
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,817      3,068      4,612      1,039      393     
Other income 132      1,028      265      150      524     
Total Other Income 26,163      26,481      29,799      24,245      22,116     
OTHER EXPENSES                  
Salaries and employee benefits 39,187      35,698      39,243      39,358      38,942     
Net occupancy 5,855      5,447      5,801      5,311      4,777     
Equipment 4,956      4,489      4,344      4,429      4,030     
Marketing 1,311      2,092      1,443      1,492      1,332     
Outside data processing fees 3,776      2,618      4,199      4,428      4,435     
Printing and office supplies 331      279      387      484      312     
Intangible asset amortization 1,486      1,511      1,514      1,590      1,356     
FDIC assessments 1,249      1,472      1,523      —      (668 )  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 717      684      505      66      294     
Professional and other outside services 2,254      1,553      2,258      2,899      8,251     
Other expenses 3,587      4,146      4,954      5,144      4,293     
Total Other Expenses 64,709      59,989      66,171      65,201      67,354     
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 41,831      37,615      37,753      56,128      43,094     
Income tax expense 5,621      4,623      3,490      8,298      6,337     
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 36,210      $ 32,992      $ 34,263      $ 47,830      $ 36,757     
                   
Per Share Data:                  
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.67      $ 0.62      $ 0.63      $ 0.87      $ 0.71     
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.67      $ 0.62      $ 0.62      $ 0.87      $ 0.71     
Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26      $ 0.26      $ 0.26      $ 0.26      $ 0.26     
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 53,971      53,943      54,918      55,520      51,570     
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Return on Average Assets 1.06  %   0.97  %   1.09  %   1.53  %   1.30    %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.91      7.35      7.55      10.82      9.21     
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 7.91      7.35      7.55      10.82      9.21     
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 90.34      89.25      89.81      89.71      90.37     
Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.37      1.30      1.15      0.95      0.97     
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.30      0.01      0.03      0.04      0.07     
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 13.41      13.15      14.45      14.17      14.16     
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.58      3.72      4.38      4.63      4.77     
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.43      0.53      0.92      1.01      1.15     
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.15      3.19      3.46      3.62      3.62     
Efficiency Ratio 51.40      47.95      52.17      51.07      57.60     
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 23.48      $ 23.04      $ 22.46      $ 21.94      $ 21.26     


LOANS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,875,331        $ 2,898,329        $ 2,199,226        $ 2,109,879        $ 2,034,311     
Agricultural production financing and other loans to farmers 83,090        93,838        87,421        93,861        90,462     
Real estate loans:                  
Construction 622,084        640,560        643,674        787,568        670,138     
Commercial and farmland 3,248,506        3,239,998        3,268,168        3,052,698        3,144,649     
Residential 1,146,406        1,145,187        1,121,556        1,143,217        1,155,403     
Home equity 527,458        532,314        570,398        588,984        601,335     
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 125,411        123,611        129,765        135,989        131,246     
Public finance and other commercial loans 615,547        624,704        586,641        547,114        471,716     
Loans 9,243,833        9,298,541        8,606,849        8,459,310        8,299,260     
Allowance for loan losses (126,726 )     (121,119 )     (99,454 )     (80,284 )     (80,571 )  
NET LOANS $ 9,117,107        $ 9,177,422        $ 8,507,395        $ 8,379,026        $ 8,218,689     


DEPOSITS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Demand deposits $ 6,279,554      $ 6,288,360      $ 5,293,200      $ 5,250,568      $ 5,183,971   
Savings deposits 3,518,286      3,278,156      2,962,821      2,896,177      2,808,745   
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 467,610      607,474      694,062      736,843      731,693   
Other certificates and time deposits 542,919      669,119      717,723      741,759      811,780   
Brokered deposits 97,784      122,879      202,678      214,609      229,262   
TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 10,906,153      $ 10,965,988      $ 9,870,484      $ 9,839,956      $ 9,765,451   


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense 		  Average
Rate 		  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense 		  Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 301,529        $ 90      0.12  %   $ 262,082        $ 1,363      2.06  %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736        248      3.45      24,633        355      5.76   
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable 1,258,690        5,399      1.72      1,104,612        6,729      2.44   
Tax-Exempt (2) 1,499,463        13,837      3.69      1,027,528        10,551      4.11   
Total Investment Securities 2,758,153        19,236      2.79      2,132,140        17,280      3.24   
Loans held for sale 24,705        257      4.16      21,913        274      5.00   
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial 6,965,837        66,826      3.84      5,674,956        77,370      5.45   
Real Estate Mortgage 887,661        9,996      4.50      822,874        9,518      4.63   
Installment 693,363        7,083      4.09      715,428        9,688      5.42   
Tax-Exempt (2) 681,273        6,829      4.01      538,157        5,696      4.23   
Total Loans 9,252,839        90,991      3.93      7,773,328        102,546      5.28   
Total Earning Assets 12,341,257        110,565      3.58  %   10,192,183        121,544      4.77  %
Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 70,277                30,353             
Allowance for loan losses (125,150 )             (80,918 )          
Cash and cash equivalents 169,539                143,266             
Premises and equipment 113,216                99,021             
Other assets 1,091,679                893,837             
Total Assets $ 13,660,818                $ 11,277,742             
Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,098,017        $ 3,890      0.38  %   $ 3,134,675        $ 9,285      1.18  %
Money market deposits 1,813,392        1,167      0.26      1,307,647        3,766      1.14   
Savings deposits 1,574,700        583      0.15      1,244,859        2,523      0.80   
Certificates and other time deposits 1,267,152        4,136      1.31      1,736,759        9,256      2.11   
Total Interest-bearing Deposits 8,753,261        9,776      0.45      7,423,940        24,830      1.33   
Borrowings 733,757        3,528      1.92      660,107        4,370      2.59   
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 9,487,018        13,304      0.56      8,084,047        29,200      1.43   
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,191,460                1,498,282             
Other liabilities 151,040                98,818             
Total Liabilities 11,829,518                9,681,147             
Stockholders' Equity 1,831,300                1,596,595             
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 13,660,818        13,304          $ 11,277,742        29,200       
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 97,261              $ 92,344       
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         3.02  %           3.34  %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         3.58  %           4.77  %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         0.43  %           1.15  %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.15  %           3.62  %
                       
(1)  Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments.  Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)  Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2020 and 2019.  These totals equal $4,340 and $3,412 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 
(3)  Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4)  Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)  Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense 		  Average
Rate 		  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense 		  Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Federal Funds Sold                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 280,038        $ 799      0.38  %   $ 184,640        $ 3,022      2.18  %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736        828      3.84      24,603        1,028      5.57   
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable 1,302,943        19,177      1.96      1,021,102        19,822      2.59   
Tax-Exempt (2) 1,342,477        38,335      3.81      923,030        28,684      4.14   
Total Investment Securities 2,645,420        57,512      2.90      1,944,132        48,506      3.33   
Loans held for sale 17,175        581      4.51      13,618        512      5.01   
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial 6,698,042        213,241      4.24      5,469,377        224,766      5.48   
Real Estate Mortgage 882,911        30,520      4.61      778,778        26,526      4.54   
Installment 725,596        23,784      4.37      686,055        28,351      5.51   
Tax-Exempt (2) 663,921        20,341      4.09      517,082        16,325      4.21   
Total Loans 8,987,645        288,467      4.28      7,464,910        296,480      5.30   
Total Earning Assets 11,941,839        347,606      3.88  %   9,618,285        349,036      4.84  %
Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale 58,623                12,856             
Allowance for loan losses (104,465 )             (81,172 )          
Cash and cash equivalents 210,778                130,587             
Premises and equipment 113,517                94,628             
Other assets 1,077,497                848,480             
Total Assets $ 13,297,789                $ 10,623,664             
Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,880,489        $ 16,351      0.56  %   $ 2,921,762        $ 24,844      1.13  %
Money market deposits 1,674,622        6,647      0.53      1,222,860        10,057      1.10   
Savings deposits 1,507,269        3,007      0.27      1,187,173        7,315      0.82   
Certificates and other time deposits 1,476,499        18,226      1.65      1,652,141        25,295      2.04   
Total Interest-bearing Deposits 8,538,879        44,231      0.69      6,983,936        67,511      1.29   
Borrowings 796,836        11,237      1.88      636,295        12,997      2.72   
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 9,335,715        55,468      0.79      7,620,231        80,508      1.41   
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,002,898                1,413,120             
Other liabilities 144,705                87,839             
Total Liabilities 11,483,318                9,121,190             
Stockholders' Equity 1,814,471                1,502,474             
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 13,297,789        55,468          $ 10,623,664        80,508       
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 292,138              $ 268,528       
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         3.09  %           3.43  %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         3.88  %           4.84  %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         0.62  %           1.12  %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.26  %           3.72  %
                       
(1)  Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)  Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2020 and 2019.  These totals equal $12,322 and $9,452 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 
(3)  Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.                      
(4)   Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)  Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com

SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation, Muncie, Indiana



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
First Merchants Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast
29.09.20
First Merchants President & CEO Michael C. Rechin announces retirement