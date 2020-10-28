 

Medigus ScoutCam Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for its Top Camera Technology

Technology previously earned ScoutCam an official global NASA tender bid for the camera used in NASA’s third Robotic Refueling Mission (RRM3)

OMER, Israel, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq:MDGS) (TASE:MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today announced it was informed that ScoutCam Inc. (OTCQB: SCTC) Medigus’ affiliate company and a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, received a patent notice of allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, covering, among other things, ScoutCam’s innovative design of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), which is included in the camera head. This technology covered by the notice would enable ScoutCam to design and manufacture smaller scale cameras than its competitors per given sensor. 

ScoutCam used this technology for the design of its second-generation camera for NASA, which was used in-orbit during its third Robotic Refueling Mission (RRM3) on October 19th-22nd, 2020.

The unique technology enabled the Company to be selected at the United States Government's international tender bid for the design and production of this camera. In addition to its miniature size, the versatile micro ScoutCam 8.0 HD camera features state of the art customizable optics and noteworthy image quality.

Furthermore, the ability to down scale the camera's diameter carries distinct benefits in the medical device context, in which minimizing an object upon entry into the body - in this case the camera - provides a vital advantage. ScoutCam intends to use this technology to further develop and sell cameras to medical device manufacturers, especially for disposable endoscopes – a market that conducts approximately 75 million endoscopies each year in the U.S. alone – as well as for minimally invasive surgical endoscopic procedures that afford even higher margins.

“As we are engaged in designing and manufacturing innovative novel products, a strong IP portfolio is essential. This notice of allowance for the patent further strengthens our broad IP portfolio. We see this approval as another testimony to our innovation as well as the acceptance we witness by industry leaders, such as NASA and others," said Yaron Silberman, PhD MBA, Chief Executive Officer of ScoutCam.

