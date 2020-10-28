 

Cerence to Present at Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat format will feature Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence CEO.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed in the “Events & Resources” tab under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com for 90 days.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Investor Contact Information
Rich Yerganian
Vice President of Investor Relations
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 617-987-4799
Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com


Cerence Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Chinese Smart EV Leader XPeng Inc. Selects Cerence to Power its Automotive Voice Assistant
19.10.20
Media Advisory: Cerence Presentation at NVIDIA’s GTC Now Available
15.10.20
Dongfeng Motor Selects Cerence and PATEO to Advance Next-Generation In-Car Voice Assistant
13.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
13.10.20
Cerence Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Underscores Commitment to Information Security
08.10.20
NIO Selects Cerence for Collaboration on Voice Technologies
06.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
06.10.20
Cerence Reinvigorates Cerence Swype Keyboard for Automotive Applications
01.10.20
Cerence Celebrates One Year of AI for a World in Motion
29.09.20
Cerence and PATEO Bring Conversational AI to Indonesia’s First Connected Car from SAIC-GM-Wuling

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.08.20
3
Cerence Aktie - AI, Cloud, Spracherkennung etc für das Auto der Zukunft?