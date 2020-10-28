Cerence to Present at Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat format will feature Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence CEO.



The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed in the “Events & Resources” tab under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.