XP Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results and Host Webcast After Market Close on Monday, November 9, 2020

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that it will host a webcast to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT). A press release with third quarter 2020 financial results will be issued after the market closes the same day.



To participate in the earnings webcast please subscribe at:

3Q20 Earnings Web Meeting