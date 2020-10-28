 

XP Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results and Host Webcast After Market Close on Monday, November 9, 2020

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that it will host a webcast to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT). A press release with third quarter 2020 financial results will be issued after the market closes the same day.

3Q20 Earnings Web Meeting

The replay will be available on XP’s investor relations website at https://investors.xpinc.com/.

About XP

XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP’s mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

  • Educating new classes of investors;
  • Democratizing access to a wider range of financial services;
  • Developing new financial products and technology applications to empower clients; and
  • Providing high-quality customer service and client experience in the industry in Brazil.

XP provides customers with two principal types of offerings, (i) financial advisory services for retail clients in Brazil, high-net-worth clients, international clients and corporate and institutional clients, and (ii) an open financial product platform providing access to over 600 investment products including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds (REITs) and others from XP, its partners and competitors.

   
Contact:  
   
Carlos Lazar, Head of Investor Relations Investor Contact: ir@xpi.com.br 
André Martins, Investor Relations Specialist IR Website: investors.xpinc.com
Natali Pimenta, Investor Relations Analyst  

