BetterLife Provides Important Update on its Australian Clinical Study Design

BetterLife recognises the paradox that despite the number of people infected with COVID-19 (8 million in the U.S alone), relatively few are making themselves available for human trials. One medical intelligence publication, Evaluate , estimates that only 60,000 people have been involved in a therapeutic trial that is not vaccine related.

Vancouver, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma (OTCQB:BETRF) (CSE:BETR), an emerging biotechnology company preparing human clinical trials of AP-003, its interferon alpha 2b inhalation therapy for the treatment of COVID-19, today provided the following update regarding how it expects to overcome potential challenges of recruiting patients for human trials.

BetterLife’s differentiated approach: Using technology to make life easier for patients

BetterLife believes in making its trials as accessible and comfortable as possible by using technology to simplify patient participation.

The Company’s trials have been designed to promote study participation and streamline data collection;

Study participants with mild to moderate COVID-19 will self-identify for potential trial enrollment following COVID-19 testing at testing centers;

Trial consent will be obtained virtually and the trial will be conducted via telemedicine from the participant’s home. This will allow the symptomatic participant to remain in their home but to have daily contact with medical personnel;

As a safety benefit, the use of telemedicine will decrease the risk of COVID-19 exposure to study personnel. All data collection will be all electronic, allowing for rapid review of the trial data.

‘’Many shareholders have inquired as to our progress in this regard, and we are pleased to announce that we have made significant strides in advancing these trials in Australia. Using new and innovative technology will allow us to be in the vanguard of clinical study design, to easily meet our enrolment goals, and to expedite any potential FDA approval and commercialization of AP-003 for the treatment of COVID-19,” said Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, BetterLife’s Chief Executive Officer.

