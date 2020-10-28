 

BetterLife Provides Important Update on its Australian Clinical Study Design

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Vancouver, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma (OTCQB:BETRF) (CSE:BETR), an emerging biotechnology company preparing human clinical trials of AP-003, its interferon alpha 2b inhalation therapy for the treatment of COVID-19, today provided the following update regarding how it expects to overcome potential challenges of recruiting patients for human trials.

BetterLife recognises the paradox that despite the number of people infected with COVID-19 (8 million in the U.S alone), relatively few are making themselves available for human trials.  One medical intelligence publication, Evaluate, estimates that only 60,000 people have been involved in a therapeutic trial that is not vaccine related.

BetterLife’s differentiated approach: Using technology to make life easier for patients 

BetterLife believes in making its trials as accessible and comfortable as possible by using technology to simplify patient participation. 

  • The Company’s trials have been designed to promote study participation and streamline data collection;
  • Study participants with mild to moderate COVID-19 will self-identify for potential trial enrollment following COVID-19 testing at testing centers;
  • Trial consent will be obtained virtually and the trial will be conducted via telemedicine from the participant’s home. This will allow the symptomatic participant to remain in their home but to have daily contact with medical personnel;
  • As a safety benefit, the use of telemedicine will decrease the risk of COVID-19 exposure to study personnel. All data collection will be all electronic, allowing for rapid review of the trial data.

‘’Many shareholders have inquired as to our progress in this regard, and we are pleased to announce that we have made significant strides in advancing these trials in Australia. Using new and innovative technology will allow us to be in the vanguard of clinical study design, to easily meet our enrolment goals, and to expedite any potential FDA approval and commercialization of AP-003 for the treatment of COVID-19,” said Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, BetterLife’s Chief Executive Officer.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.:

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals as well as drug delivery platform technologies. BetterLife is refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus (HPV), and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat specific types of cancer.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
UPDATE: BetterLife CEO Highlights Crucial Difference Between the Company’s Interferon Alpha 2b and Synairgen PLC’s Interferon Beta
27.10.20
BetterLife CEO Highlights Crucial Difference Between the Company’s Interferon Alpha 2b and Other Treatements
19.10.20
BETTERLIFE PHARMA ANNOUNCES UP TO $5.0 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF SPECIAL WARRANTS
15.10.20
BetterLife Names CRO for COVID-19 Clinical Trial in Australia
08.10.20
BetterLife Announces VirTrial as Clinical Trial Patient Monitoring Partner
30.09.20
BetterLife Receives FINRA Approval and Resumes Trading on the OTC Markets