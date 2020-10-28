 

LifePoint Health and R1 RCM Announce Partnership to Deliver Revenue Cycle Excellence and Enhance Patient Experience

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. and CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leader in technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, and LifePoint Health, a national network of hospitals, post-acute services, outpatient centers and providers in more than 80 locations, have entered into a new revenue cycle management agreement that will make R1 the exclusive revenue cycle management partner for more than one-third of LifePoint hospitals. The comprehensive partnership is designed to enhance patient experience and streamline operations to meet the evolving needs of the health system now and into the future for the communities LifePoint serves.

LifePoint’s decision to consolidate and create an enterprise-wide strategy was driven by the company’s ongoing efforts to drive next-level revenue cycle performance, which will further enable the organization to focus its resources on what matters most – delivering high-quality patient care. R1 will deliver its fully integrated, purpose-built technology platform with proven operating methods and enterprise-wide analytics. Powered with intelligent automation and executed upon by a diverse and experienced team of RCM experts, R1’s end-to-end and EHR-agnostic revenue cycle solution is designed to integrate seamlessly into LifePoint’s infrastructure to drive greater efficiency and performance for the organization.

“Following an extensive evaluation process, we are honored to have been selected by LifePoint as a long-term revenue cycle partner and are committed to broadening the partnership as we work together to advance the organization’s revenue cycle capabilities,” said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer at R1. “We look forward to delivering a solution that will improve LifePoint’s financial operations, enrich the patient experience and increase provider satisfaction.”

“R1’s robust technological capabilities combined with its focus on mission and strong commitment to LifePoint’s current revenue cycle employees make them the right partner for LifePoint,” said Rob Jay, executive vice president of integrated operations at LifePoint Health. “We look forward to working with R1 to further strengthen revenue cycle operations across our organization, create a more seamless patient financial process and ensure our hospitals can stay focused on providing high quality care for those we serve.”

