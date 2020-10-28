 

Columbus confirms that it has initiated a structured sales process in relation to To-Increase

Columbus has received information that – despite of confidentiality restrictions in place - there has been a leakage of information to the press. Columbus confirms that as part of Columbus’ new strategic direction to become a global consultancy, Columbus has initiated a process to explore the possibility of divesting the software subsidiary To-Increase. 

First step in Columbus’ strategic direction
As part of conducting a strategic review and portfolio review, the Board of Directors has decided to initiate a structured sales process to explore the possibility of divesting the software company
To-Increase.

Seen in the light of Columbus’ strategic direction of becoming a more focused and simplified operation with increased customer centricity and a more digital advisory approach, Columbus is exploring the opportunities to identify a buyer of To-Increase with a more aligned strategy and in a better position to realize the full potential of To-Increase.

In addition of ensuring a good price and satisfactory terms of sale, the Board of Directors is determined to try to find a buyer of To-Increase who will be able to maximise value creation and positioning To-Increase for long-term growth.


Global leader in SaaS Azure
To-Increase is a Global SaaS Leader in Azure business applications with a highly scalable business model utilizing a global distribution channel to drive organic growth.

The organization realized 15 years of growth, with a strong percentage of recurring revenue, and a customer retention of 94%.

Columbus is committed to support and resell To-Increase Software as a strategic A-Partner.


Strategy announcement 12 November 2020
 Columbus’ Board of Directors expects to have finalized its strategic review enabling it to announce the Company’s new strategy on 12 November 2020.

 

Ib Kunøe
Chairman
Columbus A/S

  		Hans Henrik Thrane
Interim CEO & Corporate CFO
Columbus A/S
For further information, please contact:
Interim CEO & Corporate CFO Hans Henrik Thrane, T: +45 70 20 50 00.


Attachment


