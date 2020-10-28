 

Empowering creativity in the Gulf

Tanween will enhance opportunities for Saudi Arabian professionals in the arts, design and communication sectors

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third Tanween creativity season opens today, 28 October 2020 at Ithra in Saudi Arabia. In an article published on Business Reporter, the season is described as "stimulating creativity and promoting the creative economy in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf".

The theme for Tanween this year is "The New Next: Bridging the Gap". The "Next" is the world after the pandemic; and the "Gap" is the need for more opportunities for Saudi Arabian professionals in the creative industries.

Promoting the creative industries is a key part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 which aims to reduce the dependency of the Saudi economy on oil. The definition of "creative industries" is wide, encompassing traditional crafts such as jewellery-making and cooking, established professions such as architecture and design, and emerging digital activities.

The Tanween season is designed to generate and share knowledge. There will be talks by creative leaders including Sir Martin Sorrell, Joanna Pena Bickley from Alexa Devices and Disney's Duncan Wardle. There will be innovation masterclasses and creative challenges. Mentoring, networking and pitching opportunities will help established professionals and new entrants develop their careers.

Tanween demonstrates that creative thinking is a strong force within Saudi Arabia. Together, Tanween and Ithra will power the creative economy through innovative thinking, helping to prepare the kingdom for its new future.

To learn more about the Tanween creativity season read the article.

About Ithra
Ithra is an all-purpose cultural hub hosting special events, film premieres, exhibitions, workshops and conferences. It serves the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by promoting a knowledge-based society that celebrates innovation alongside traditional culture. It stands as a beacon of change in the Kingdom and as a window to global experiences.

The Tanween creativity season is being held at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Ithra, in Al Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, between 28 and 31 October 2020. For more information or to sign up, click here.

