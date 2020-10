Infosys turns carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Announces ESG Vision 2030 to continue toshape and share solutions that serve businesses and communitiesInfosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), the global leader innext-generation digital services and consulting, published its Environmental,Social and Governance (ESG) Vision for 2030. This announcement is part ofInfosys' long-standing commitments focused across core areas: climate change,technology for good, diversity and inclusion, energizing local communities,ethics and transparency, data privacy and information management. This legacy ofpurpose and impact has inducted the company into the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and made it part of the DJSI World and DJSIEmerging Markets Indices.As part of its ongoing Environmental, Social and Governance efforts, includingleveraging renewables, orchestrating energy efficiencies and driving uniquefully funded community-based carbon offset projects, Infosys is now carbonneutral in compliance with PAS 2060 standards. According to The LawrenceBerkeley National Laboratory, Infosys' work campuses are some of the mostenergy-efficient in the world. In fact, over the past years, the company hasreduced its per capita electricity consumption by over 55 percent with theambition to transition to renewable energy. It is the first Indian signatory tothe RE100 global campaign. Infosys has also successfully developed a portfolioof community-based carbon offset projects. These focus primarily onsocio-economic development of rural communities and contributions to the UNSustainable Development Goals. The projects not only address climate change, butalso benefit over 100,000 rural families.Infosys, since inception, has recognized that the integration of ESG factors incorporate and business decision-making is an ongoing commitment.N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder - Infosys , said, "Longevity and success for acompany comes from living in harmony with the context in which it operates.Right from the first day, Infosys has recognized and fulfilled itsresponsibilities towards overcoming the challenges in our context. It has alsotaken on new responsibilities like reducing carbon emission, improving airquality, optimally using water and solar power. The Infosys Foundation hashelped the poor by addressing their needs in education, healthcare, nutritionand shelter as well as providing shoulder to the efforts of our governmentsduring times of disaster. Today, nearly four decades after embracing thesevalues, I am happy that Infosys continues to strive hard for these values to