 

Infosys turns carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Announces ESG Vision 2030 to continue to
shape and share solutions that serve businesses and communities

Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, published its Environmental,
Social and Governance (ESG) Vision for 2030. This announcement is part of
Infosys' long-standing commitments focused across core areas: climate change,
technology for good, diversity and inclusion, energizing local communities,
ethics and transparency, data privacy and information management. This legacy of
purpose and impact has inducted the company into the prestigious Dow Jones
Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and made it part of the DJSI World and DJSI
Emerging Markets Indices.

As part of its ongoing Environmental, Social and Governance efforts, including
leveraging renewables, orchestrating energy efficiencies and driving unique
fully funded community-based carbon offset projects, Infosys is now carbon
neutral in compliance with PAS 2060 standards. According to The Lawrence
Berkeley National Laboratory, Infosys' work campuses are some of the most
energy-efficient in the world. In fact, over the past years, the company has
reduced its per capita electricity consumption by over 55 percent with the
ambition to transition to renewable energy. It is the first Indian signatory to
the RE100 global campaign. Infosys has also successfully developed a portfolio
of community-based carbon offset projects. These focus primarily on
socio-economic development of rural communities and contributions to the UN
Sustainable Development Goals. The projects not only address climate change, but
also benefit over 100,000 rural families.

Infosys, since inception, has recognized that the integration of ESG factors in
corporate and business decision-making is an ongoing commitment.

N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder - Infosys , said, "Longevity and success for a
company comes from living in harmony with the context in which it operates.
Right from the first day, Infosys has recognized and fulfilled its
responsibilities towards overcoming the challenges in our context. It has also
taken on new responsibilities like reducing carbon emission, improving air
quality, optimally using water and solar power. The Infosys Foundation has
helped the poor by addressing their needs in education, healthcare, nutrition
and shelter as well as providing shoulder to the efforts of our governments
during times of disaster. Today, nearly four decades after embracing these
values, I am happy that Infosys continues to strive hard for these values to
