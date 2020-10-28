NewRez Announces New Chief Operating Officer of Originations

In his prior role as Executive Vice President of Capital Markets, Johnson oversaw all pricing, product guidelines and margin management for the entire organization. His expertise on product offerings has been instrumental to NewRez’s success and growth since joining the senior leadership team in 2012.

NewRez LLC (“NewRez”, the “Company”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, announced today that Bob Johnson, formerly the Company’s Executive Vice President of Capital Markets, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of NewRez’s Origination Division effective immediately. Mr. Johnson will continue to lead capital markets in addition to overseeing Loan Set-Up, Loan Processing, Underwriting, Loan Closing, Funding, Post-Closing, Risk Management, and ancillary businesses in his role as COO.

“Bob is an outstanding asset to our organization with deep knowledge of NewRez and the mortgage lending industry that will further drive our business forwards,” said Baron Silverstein, President of NewRez. “With eight years of experience at NewRez, Bob’s leadership is integral to the growth and maturity of our organization. I have full confidence that he will elevate our market positioning, helping NewRez evolve to our next stage of development as an industry leader. I look forward to Bob taking on this new role within NewRez.”

“I’m proud to be a part of NewRez’s journey for the last eight years and am excited for where the company is going. I have seen the organization grow in ways that benefit both the employees and our borrowers. As COO, I am diligently focused on continuing to improve NewRez operations – throughout the entire originations process – and not only meeting customer expectations, but exceeding them as well,” said Johnson.

Bob Johnson has worked in the mortgage industry for over 20 years, and has an extensive background in capital markets, the secondary mortgage market, interest rate risk management and operational risk management. Prior to joining NewRez in 2012, Mr. Johnson held various positions at American Home Mortgage over the course of seven years, including Executive Vice President Capital Markets and Vice President of Hedging, Trading and Sales. Mr. Johnson started his mortgage career at ComNet Mortgage Services, working his way up to Vice President Secondary Marketing over his seven-year tenure there.

Headquartered in Fort Washington, PA, with offices across the United States, NewRez specializes in finding the right loan for every borrower. The lender offers a wide range of mortgage products that help make the dream of home ownership attainable. Visit newrez.com for more information on products and instructions on applying for a loan.

About NewRez LLC

NewRez LLC (NewRez) is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 50 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. NewRez’s servicing business consists of its performing loan servicing division, NewRez Servicing, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005053/en/